"Shocked I can still do this" - Stephen Nedoroscik surprises himself as he pulls off impressive gymnastics move amidst DWTS Tour

Stephen Nedoroscik is one of the most well-known faces of men’s gymnastics in the USA. The Olympic medalist is currently on the DWTS Tour and recently shared a video of himself acing a gymnastics move, revealing that he was shocked he could still pull off the intricate maneuver.

Nedoroscik first rose to fame during the Paris Olympics, when he helped the US win a historic bronze in the team events. His performance on the pommel horse left many impressed, and fans were quick to liken him to Clark Kent. At the Games, the American also walked away with bronze in the individual pommel horse event.

After Paris, Nedoroscik explored different adventures as he starred in season 33 of Dancing With The Stars, where he finished fourth in the finals partnered with Rylee Arnold. Currently, Stephen Nedoroscik is co-hosting the DWTS Tour, keeping his gymnastics on the back burner for the time being.

However, the 26-year-old recently took to his Instagram to share a video of himself successfully performing an impressive gymnastics move. The video featured floating text that read ‘Randomly remembering I'm an Olympic gymnast’, and was captioned,

“Shocked I can still do this.”

Stephen Nedoroscik recalls when he found out he went viral after the Paris Olympics

Stephen Nedoroscik’s pommel horse routine during the Paris Olympics team finals quickly went viral. However, the gymnast recently revealed that he didn't discover that he was trending on social media until well after the competition. In an appearance on the Sherri show, the gymnast shared his story, saying (at 14:50),

“I actually was the only member of my team to get drug tested so after I did that iconic pommel horse performance (during team finals). They were like ‘come on back over here’, and all my teammates got to go to dinner, not me, too bad. (The drug test) took about an hour and I didn't have my phone the whole time, so then I go to dinner an hour later, I don't have my phone and I finally arrive and I go hang out with my girlfriend and family.”

“My girlfriend goes ‘have you opened your phone yet’, (and) I'm like ‘no I got Olympic medal’, I'm having the night of my life. She's like ‘open your phone you're trending on Twitter’, and I was like ‘this isn't real life’. It was insane,” he added.

Since returning from the Paris Olympics, Stephen Nedoroscik has attended one National Team Camp for gymnastics. However, the American is yet to confirm his return to competition.

