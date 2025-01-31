Stephen Nedoroscik offers his condolences to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash in Washington DC

Stephen Nedoroscik expressed his condolences to the families of victims of the tragic plane crash in Washington, DC that happened on Wednesday. This crash also included members of a figure skating club from Massachusetts.

On Wednesday, January 29, a passenger jet carrying 64 people crashed mid-air with a helicopter and fell into the Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport. In this unfortunate incident, there have been no reported survivors, and 28 bodies have been recovered from the water until now.

A few members of the Skating Club of Boston, including two skaters, two coaches, and two parents, were also present on this flight. They were returning from the National Development Camp, which was executed together with the US Figure Skating Championships in Kansas.

Team USA mourned over the loss of the Olympic hopefuls and the coaches and parents present with them on their Instagram handle. Resharing this post on his Instagram story on January 31, Stephen Nedoroscik offered his condolences to the families of the victims by writing a heartfelt note:

"My heart goes out to all the family's affected by this horrible situation❤️❤️❤️ "

Nedoroscik's Instagram story

The US gymnast is currently on a three-month-long tour of the show Dancing With the Stars, which commenced on January 7. This tour will be executed in 68 cities, where Nedoroscik will be fulfilling the role of a co-host.

He participated in DWTS after competing at the Paris Olympics and was paired with Rylee Arnold. The duo earned a fourth-place finish in the finals held on November 26, 2024.

Stephen Nedoroscik opened up about receiving a warm welcome after his Paris Olympics exploits

American gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik- Source: Getty

Stephen Nedoroscik delivered a historic performance at the Paris Olympics, where he played a significant role in helping his team clinch the bronze medal in the team all-around event by recording 14.866 points. This was US men's gymnastics' first Olympic medal in 16 years. Along with this, Nedoroscik also won the bronze in the pommel horse event after scoring 15.300 points.

Following this exceptional performance, the gymnast received a heartwarming welcome from his fans when he arrived in Florida. In an interview posted by NBC6 on August 09, 2024, he opened up about his thoughts of returning home after the success in Paris.

“It feels incredible, I mean we had a mission going out there to get that team medal. That second medal I got was for myself it was for fun and I honestly couldn't have pictured the trip going as well as it did. Pure excitement when you're in the middle of that pirouette, you can't help but smile even before your feet hit the ground," Stephen Nedoroscik said.

He added:

“You know, it's just a surreal moment, it's like my entire life led up to that point right there and you just feel that joy. I'm definitely feeling like a superstar right now and I appreciate all of you making me feel like one."

Speaking to Sherri Shepherd this week, Nedoroscik also revealed that he carries his Paris Olympics medals in his backpack everywhere.

