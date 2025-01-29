"Most Olympians keep their prize possessions in important places" - Stephen Nedoroscik reflects on where he keeps his Paris bronze medals

Stephen Nedoroscik, the two-time Olympic medallist, gave impactful performances at Paris. The pommel horse specialist in his newest appearance has revealed where he likes to keep his Olympic medals and what are the reasons for doing so.

Nedoroscik showed promise for gymnastics from a very young age, engaging in it when he was four years old. While appearing in one of the episodes of “Sherri”, the 2021 World Champion in pommel horse shared where he keeps his two bronze Olympic medals.

“You see, most Olympians they keep their prize possessions in very important places. Me? I carry it in my backpack everywhere I go, I don't have a home for it yet, but one day I will. All time. At all times,” he shared. [15:41 onwards]

Stephen Nedoroscik won the gold medal at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile. The alumnus of Penn State Nittany Lions was also honored with the Nissen-Emery Award in 2020. He is also a two-time NCAA Pommel Horse Champion and has given impressive performances at both national and international competitions.

Stephen Nedoroscik receives enthusiastic welcome on homeland and shares his champion message

Stephen Nedoroscik at the 2024 Summer Olympics - Day 8 - Source: Getty

Stephen Nedoroscik, who became a champion with the 2024 USA Men’s Gymnastics Olympic Team, received a rousing welcome from fans when he arrived in Florida after winning his two Olympic medals. According to “NBC6SouthFlorida”, he shared his thoughts after taking home the glory.

“It feels incredible, I mean we had a mission going out there to get that team medal, that second medal I got was for myself it was for fun and I honestly couldn't have pictured the trip going as well as it did. Pure excitement when you're in the middle of that pirouette, you can't help but smile even before your feet hit the ground.”

Nedoroscik continued:

“You know, it's just a surreal moment, it's like my entire life led up to that point right there and you just feel that joy. I'm definitely feeling like a superstar right now and I appreciate all of you making me feel like one."

Nedoroscik appreciated all the attention he is getting and said it means the world to him to know that something he did can touch people.

