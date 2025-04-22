Stephen Nedoroscik receives an adorable welcome from girlfriend Tess McCracken after DWTS tour end

Stephen Nedoroscik received an adorable welcome from his girlfriend, Tess McCracken, after the conclusion of his DWTS tour. The gymnast was the co-host of the tour.

Ad

Nedoroscik joined Dancing With the Stars after his Paris Olympic campaign, where he won two bronze medals in the team all-around event and the pommel horse event. He was partnered with Rylee Arnold for the show, and they reached the finals, earning a fourth-place finish. He reunited with the team during the DWTS tour, which commenced on January 7, 2025 and after being executed in 68 cities, it recently ended on April 19, 2025.

A few days after the wrap-up, Nedoroscik returned home to his girlfriend, McCracken, and received a cute welcome from their cat, Kushu. The latter shared a video on her Instagram story where the gymnast was adorably cuddling his cat and added a GIF that read:

Ad

Trending

"Welcome home."

Nedoroscik’s Instagram story

Shortly after the tour ended, Stephen Nedoroscik penned a heartwarming note on Instagram, reflecting on the entire journey. Calling himself blessed, he wrote:

Ad

"I am so blessed to have spent these last 108 days cohosting the Dancing With The Stars Live Tour. Thank you to everyone who made this tour possible, together you all made it so enjoyable," wrote Nedoroscik.

He further also extended gratitude toward his dance partner, Arnold, for her support and for being a great friend. This post garnered the attention of his girlfriend, who left a humorous four-word comment that read:

Ad

"No more assless chaps😞"

Stephen Nedoroscik opened up about his relationship with his girlfriend, Tess McCracken

Stephen Nedoroscik appeared on the 'Shawn & Andrew' podcast on November 2024 and made his feelings known about his relationship with his girlfriend, Tess McCracken. He also opened up about how they managed their relationship during their busy DWTS schedule.

"She was able to fly out and live with me in LA for this amazing experience. We were also able to bring our kitty... We pretty much just took our normal life and brought it to LA and although I might be busy for 6 hours, 10 hours a day, whatever happens like we are still us and we still have our relationship, we make everything work," Stephen Nedoroscik said.

Stephen Nedoroscik and Tess McCracken met each other for the first time during their freshman years at the University of Penn State in 2017. They interacted during the orientation ceremony and then started dating a week later.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More