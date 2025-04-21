Stephen Nedoroscik's girlfriend pens humorous 4-word reaction to gymnast’s heartfelt note as DWTS tour ends

Stephen Nedoroscik's journey as a co-host on the Dancing with the Stars tour has come to an end. Nedoroscik was co-hosting the tour for over three months. In an Instagram update, he penned an emotional note about the same. Tess McCracken, Nedoroscik's girlfriend had a humorous reaction to the post.

Nedoroscik was a participant on season 33 of Dancing with the Stars. Along with his partner Rylee Arnold, he made it to the season finale. Nedoroscik and Arnold performed a gymnastics freestyle dance in the finale, which was an amalgamation of gymnastic flips, circles, and handstands with dance. Eventually, they finished fourth in the finale.

After the finale, he returned to DWTS, this time as a co-host of the program's live tour. With the tour now in the books, Nedoroscik shared a heartfelt post on Instagram to reflect on it.

"I am so blessed to have spent these last 108 days cohosting the Dancing With The Stars Live Tour. Thank you to everyone who made this tour possible, together you all made it so enjoyable," he wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you so much Rylee for giving me not only an amazing experience on the show, but for also being a truly great friend and dance partner throughout tour as well. I joined tour because I wasn’t ready for our dance journey to be done yet. Thank you to the entire cast. Whether you were here the whole time, or just a week, you all made this experience something I will cherish forever."

Tess McCracken left a funny four-word comment on her boyfriend's Instagram post. She wrote:

"No more assless chaps😞"

Screenshot of Stephen Nedoroscik's Instagram post (@stephen_nedoroscik/ig)

Unfortunately, Rylee Arnold picked up an ankle injury during the DWTS live tour and wasn't cleared by the doctors to return to performing.

Stephen Nedoroscik achieves a side-quest he wanted to do in 2021

Internet's favourite pommel horse guy, Stephen Nedoroscik, recently celebrated a personal achievement - a side quest he had been waiting to accomplish for four years. Nedoroscik shared a snippet on Instagram of him attempting the one-arm handstand.

He shared the post and wrote:

"15 second one arm handstand!! A 10 second one arm handstand has been a side goal of mine since 2021 when I was in a cast. The first tour stop I started to practice them was in Columbus on Feb 7th, and I set a new record today here in Columbus 🤯".

Stephen Nedoroscik was battling injuries during the 2021 gymnastics season and participated with a broken bone in the 2021 World Championships in Japan, where he won gold and clinched the pommel horse title. He did not return to gymnastics until May 2022 because of the injury.

