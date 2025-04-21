Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold makes feelings known to gymnast's emotional note of gratitude after DWTS Tour

Stephen Nedoroscik penned an emotional note of gratitude after the conclusion of the Dancing With the Stars Tour. The American gymnasts wrote about the intricacies of participating and co-hosting the Dancing With the Stars Tour. He thanked Rylee Arnold for being an amazing dance partner and a great friend since he began his journey on Dancing With the Stars.

Ad

As the Dancing With the Stars Tour of the season concluded, all the artists who featured in the live shows expressed their thoughts on social media about the incredible journey that spanned 108 days. Stephen Nedoroscik embarked on the journey of Dancing with the Stars after the Paris Olympics and expressed how he had no prior experience in the professional dancing space.

He was paired with Rylee Arnold, and they put forward great performances in the Dancing With the Stars season and even performed duets during the DWTS Tour. However, Rylee Arnold's journey was cut short due to an ankle injury, and she could not perform in the last few shows of the tour.

Ad

Trending

Stephen Nedoroscik expressed his gratitude on Instagram for receiving the opportunity to participate with Arnold and hoped that they would get a chance to perform their last dance together sometime in the future. Arnold responded to Nedoroscik's farewell message with a sweet note. She called herself 'lucky' for receiving the opportunity to be paired with the gymnast in Dancing With the Stars.

"STEPHEN!!! You made the tour!!! I’m so proud of you and was just so lucky that I was paired with you for this era and season of our lives 🥹🫶🏼" she wrote.

Ad

Rylee Arnold reacts to Stephen Nedoroscik's emotional message | Instagram@stephen_nedoroscik

Stephen Nedoroscik on being paired with Rylee Arnold in Dancing With the Stars

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold at the 38th Carousel Of Hope Ball - Source: Getty

Stephen Nedoroscik spoke about being paired with Rylee Arnold in the 33rd season of Dancing With the Stars in an interview with Joe Vulpis. The American gymnast shared how they were both similar in many ways and had the same energy.

Ad

Moreover, Nedoroscik felt a little embarrassed initially as it took him some time to learn the dance steps, as it was the first time that he was doing it professionally. Despite the initial struggles, he revealed that Arnold was patient with him, which in turn motivated him to put forward his best effort.

"I'm so lucky cause I got Rylee paired at me, and we have like very similar energy, so like immediately I was a little embarassed, cause I won't pick up on the steps very fast, but like she saw how motivated I was, and like I was like if I'm doing this, I'm going all out," he said.

Ad

Eventually, as Nedoroscik got used to dancing with back-to-back performances every week, he was able to overcome his insecurities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More