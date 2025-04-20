Stephen Nedoroscik pens an emotional farewell message as Dancing With The Stars Tour comes to an end

Stephen Nedoroscik penned an emotional message after the conclusion of the Dancing With the Stars Tour. The American athlete expressed his gratitude for receiving the opportunity and thanked the fans for the incredible support over the past five months.

Nedoroscik decided to go out of his comfort zone and accepted the offer to participate in Dancing With the Stars after winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. He teamed up with Rylee Arnold and shared how it was the first time that he ever danced professionally.

The American gymnast showed massive improvements in his dancing skills with every performance on Dancing With the Stars, and soon, they became fan favorites alongside Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten. Their incredible performances led them to the finals of Dancing With the Stars, and they finished fourth overall.

Soon after the conclusion of the Dance reality show, Stephen Nedoroscik embarked on the DWTS Tour, where he performed in multiple cities alongside other contestants. He showcased his gymnastics skills along with dance performances during the live show and received a lot of love and support from fans.

As the DWTS came to an end, Stephen Nedoroscik penned an emotional message on X expressing his gratitude for being a part of such an incredible journey after the Paris Olympics.

"What a privilege it is to be sad when something ends, thank you so much Dancing With The Stars," he wrote.

