5 youngsters to watch out for in the 2025 season ft Quincy Wilson

The 2025 outdoor track season has begun, and it promises to bring some incredible competition. With youngsters like Quincy Wilson consistently delivering blockbuster performances, fans are excited to see the year unravel.

After several rising stars made their mark at the Paris Olympics last year, all eyes will now turn to the Tokyo World Athletics Championships to see which up-and-comer manages to make a name for themselves on the world's biggest stage. Here are five youngsters you need to watch out for in 2025.

#5. Phoebe Gill, 17 years

Phoebe Gill at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

Phoebe Gill first made waves in the track and field world in 2022, when she clocked a 4:18.08 for the 1500m, a U17 record in the UK. A year later, Gill added another record to her collection when she ran a 4:11.96 at the BMC Watford Gold Standard meeting, officially outdoing Jessica Warner-Judd’s British U17 record.

In June 2024, Gill proved her mettle amongst senior competitors when she outdid several experienced runners to win the 800m crown at the 2024 British Athletics Championships. She subsequently qualified for the Paris Olympics. The youngster made it to the semifinals in her Olympic debut before being knocked out.

#4. Andrew Salvodon, 17 years

Andrew Salvodon stunned audiences at the Virginia Showcase held in January 2025. Competing in the 500m, the youngster was up against Olympic gold-medalist Quincy Wilson, who happened to be the defending champion and a heavy favorite for the win. However, Salvodon pulled off an emphatic victory, running a US high school national record of 1:00.49 to outdo Wilson and claim gold.

After his heroics at the Virginia Showcase, the 17-year-old has gone on to claim silver in the 400m at the New Balance Indoor Nationals with a time of 45.84s behind Quincy Wilson, and a gold in the same distance at the Adidas Track Nationals with a time of 47.24s.

#3. Alana Reid, 20 years

Alana Reid at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

Alana Reid has established herself as the future of Jamaican sprinting after delivering multiple blockbuster performances on the international stage over the course of the past few years. In 2022, a 17-year-old Reid won bronze in the 200m at the World U20 Championships, marking the first of many impressive performances.

After her initial success, Reid has accomplished multiple other milestones. She has set a junior national record in the 100m, and in 2024, she won the 100m and 4x100m gold at the World U20 Championships. 2024 also saw the youngster compete in the Paris Olympics as part of Jamaica's relay team.

#2. Gout Gout, 17 years

Gout Gout at the 2025 Australian Athletics Championships (Image Source: Getty)

At just 17 years of age, Gout Gout has been touted as the next big star of the Australian sprint scene, and for good reason. The youngster is currently the Australian national record holder in the 200m, and looks primed to be one of the world's best sprinters in the upcoming years.

In 2022, A 14-year-old Gout clocked a 10.57s in the 100m, catching the eye of track and field enthusiasts. A year later, he set the U18 national record in the 200m with a time of 20.87s, living up to the hype.

2024 was a breakout year for the youngster. In the first half of the season, he registered a time of 10.48s in the 100m to storm to the Australian U20 title in the distance. A couple of months later, he competed at the Lima World U20 Championships, where he took silver in the 200m distance, despite being younger than his fellow sprinters. In December 2024, Gout Gout stunned the world, running a 20.04s for the 200m finals at the Australian All Schools Athletics Championship. With this, the sprinter officially outdid Peter Norman's Australian and Oceanian records in the distance.

#1. Quincy Wilson, 17 years

Quincy Wilson at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix (Image Source: Getty)

Despite being only 17 years old, Quincy Wilson has already tasted success on the major international stage. The American found popularity in early 2024, when he clocked an indoor world U18 record of 45.76s in the 400m. That same year, Wilson competed at the US Olympic Trials. The youngest set an outdoor world U18 record of 44.59s in the semifinals and later qualified for the Paris Olympics as part of the relay team.

At the 2024 Games, Quincy Wilson competed in the heats of the 4x400m relay, running the opening leg. While the teenager didn't compete in the finals, Team USA did go on to win gold in the event, making Wilson the youngest track and field Olympic gold medalist in the history of the sport.

