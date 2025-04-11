Quincy Wilson drops 4-word reaction after receiving major High School honor

Quincy Wilson was recently awarded a major honor by the Bullis High School. Following the achievement, the young sprinter was quick to make his feelings known, penning a short note of gratitude.

After an incredible 2024 season during which he became the youngest track and field Olympic gold medalist in history, Wilson has experienced similar success in the 2025 indoor season. In February, he won the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, breaking his own U18 World Record, before going on to register a fifth place finish in the USA Indoor Championships. A month later, competing at the New Balance Indoor Nationals, Wilson helped the Bullis team set a high school 4x400m national record, while winning the 400m individually.

For his achievements, the youngster has now been honoured with the Bullis School’s Winter 2025 Boys Varsity Track and Field MVP award. Reacting to this honor, Quincy Wilson wrote on his Instagram story,

“All Glory to God!”

Wilson first rose to fame during the early months of 2024, when he stormed to the 400m crown at the New Balance Indoor Nationals, and set a new world U18 record for the distance. At the same meet, the runner helped anchor the Bullis 4x400m relay team to the win, and set a new high school national record in the event. Later on in 2024, Wilson went on to compete in the relay events at the Paris Olympics, where he won gold as part of Team USA.

Quincy Wilson begins his outdoor season with a win

Wilson at the 2025 USATF Indoor Championships (Image Source: Getty)

After a strong showing during the indoor season, Quincy Wilson has now kicked off his outdoor season for 2025. On April 4, Wilson competed at the Florida Relays, where he stormed to the 400m title with a time of 45.27s.

At the same meet, the Olympic champion was handed a defeat in the 4x400m relay, when Tywan Cox of Miami Northwestern outran him on the anchor leg. Wilson's loss raised concerns among fans about potential burnout.

While at the Florida Relays, the 17-year-old also paid an official visit to the University of Florida, exploring his collegiate prospects.

For Quincy Wilson, the main focus for the upcoming 2025 outdoor track season will likely be the USA Championships scheduled to take place between July 31 and August 3. The competition will determine the team for the 2025 World Championships, where Wilson will have the chance to become the youngest 400m world champion.

