Quincy Wilson shows off special present from Baltimore Orioles amid 2025 track season

Quincy Wilson received special gifts from the Baltimore Orioles during the 2025 track season. The baseball team sent a customized jersey and a couple of stickers to the 17-year-old track and field prodigy.

Wilson had a victorious debut Olympic campaign in Paris in 2024. He ran to help the 4x400m relay team finish first in the heats and advance to the finals. Though he didn't compete in the finals, the Bullis High School athlete earned the gold medal for his participation. His significant career achievement made him America's youngest track and field gold medalist in Olympic history.

Soon after, Wilson received a special honor from the baseball team, the Baltimore Orioles, as they welcomed him to throw the ceremonial first pitch ahead of their matchup with the Houston Astros. He was joined by other Olympians, like Jahmal Harvey (boxer), Kyle Snyder (wrestler), and Ruby Lilley (skateboarder).

Almost a year later, on April 9, 2025, the Olympic gold medalist received a surprise from the Orioles team: a jersey with his last name, some stickers, and other items. Gushing over the gifts, Wilson shared the picture on his Instagram story and captioned:

"thank you @orioles"

Quincy Wilson receives gift from Baltimore Orioles; Instagram - @_quincy_wilson

Quincy Wilson started the 2025 season with a second-place finish in the 500m short track at the VA Showcase. The following month, he returned to form and clinched the 400m title at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, clocking a new high school record and under-18 world best time.

The 17-year-old has been visiting colleges before committing to an NCAA program. He recently visited the University of Florida and previously went to the University of Georgia, the University of Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech as well.

Quincy Wilson once expressed how his pending reading assignments made him worried after his Olympic stint

Wilson at the ALL MET PLAYERS OF THE YEAR MARCH 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Wilson has been making waves on the track, breaking multiple records with his efforts. He holds the American high school record in 400m indoors and outdoors. Despite a tight track schedule, Quincy Wilson hasn't skipped his school lessons and studies. In a candid conversation in Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin and Grant Holloway-hosted 'Beyond The Records, ' the Olympian said he soon resumed reading after the Paris Games.

"It was a change for me. I was just like, I've been out this summer. I was supposed to be doing my reading in the village and I didn't do nothing. I went home and I did the reading for like two days and mom said,' Bruh, you think like you're getting out of it', like the jokes that were on tiktok and other things were like I had a 600 page book and then a 200 page book that I had to read."

Wilson kicked off his 2025 outdoor season with a 400m win at the Texas Relays on April 4, 2025.

