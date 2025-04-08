Quincy Wilson shares latest NCAA commitment update as he kicks off his outdoor season

Quincy Wilson recently shared the latest update on his NCAA collegiate commitment decision. As he kicked off his 2025 outdoor season at the Florida Relays, the 17-year-old revealed that he also paid an official visit to the University of Florida.

Ad

Wilson first rose to fame in the track world in March 2024, when he won his second-consecutive New Balance Nationals Indoor 400m title, clocking an indoor world U18 record of 45.76s on the way to the gold. A few months later, the youngster competed at the US Olympic Trials, clocking an outdoor World U18 record of 44.59s.The American athlete then went on to compete at the Paris Olympics in the relay events, where he won gold as part of Team USA.

Ad

Trending

Currently, Quincy Wilson is deciding between going pro or going to college and has been visiting multiple universities before making his final choice. Most recently, the Olympic champion paid an official visit to the University of Florida and shared snaps of himself rocking the Gators’ blue uniform on Instagram, writing,

“Go Gators 🐊? #notcommitted #official visit.”

Ad

Other than the University of Florida, Wilson has also considered Texas A&M, Texas Tech, the University of Tennessee, and the University of Georgia.

Quincy Wilson contemplates between college and going pro

Wilson in action at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix (Image Source: Getty)

While Quincy Wilson has been paying official visits to several universities, the 400m runner is not yet entirely sure if he'll be going to college or turning pro straight after high school.

Ad

In an appearance on the ‘Beyond the Records' podcast hosted by Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Grant Holloway, Wilson discussed his two choices, explaining that his primary focus was on his last two years of high school, but if he did manage to clock a 43s for the 400m in the coming years, he might consider skipping college to go pro.

“I got two more years of high school (left). I'm going to just let it plan out. We got to see what these two years (hold), you never know if I run 43, you never know,” he said (at 43:38).

On the track end of things, Quincy Wilson has had a strong 2025. During the indoor season, the youngster claimed wins at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix and the New Balance Indoor Nationals. He recently kicked off his outdoor season at the Florida Relays, where he won the 400m title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More