"I didn't do nothing"- Quincy Wilson opens up about returning to high school after winning the Olympic gold medal

Quincy Wilson opened up about returning to high school after winning the Olympic gold medal in Paris. The American athlete expressed that it was a huge change for him to transition back to high school after competing in the quadrennial games.

In the 2024 season, Wilson emerged as one of the top junior quarter milers in the country. He broke the U-18 400m world record twice while competing in U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials and ultimately finished sixth in the finals with a performance of 44.94s. The American athlete was selected to be a part of the 4x400m men's Olympic relay team.

Quincy Wilson competed in the men's 4x400m relay heats and managed to qualify for the finals. The youngster was not a part of the team that competed in the finals and spoke about his experience of cheering the team on from the stands and knowing that he had become the youngest US male track and field athlete to win an Olympic gold medal.

In his latest appearance on the podcast 'Beyond the Records,' the 17-year-old revealed his worries about completing his reading assignments before returning to high school.

"It was a change for me. I was just like, I've been out this summer. I was supposed to be doing my reading in the village and I didn't do nothing. I went home and I did the reading for like two days and mom said,' Bruh, you think like you're getting out of it', like the jokes that were on tiktok and other things were like I had a 600 page book and then a 200 page book that I had to read," he said.

Quincy Wilson on his back to back world record spree at the U.S. Olympic Trials

Quincy Wilson at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Quincy Wilson was in peak form during the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. The American athlete expressed his astonishment at breaking the World Record that stood for 42 years. The youngster revealed how his hard work had paid off, and he hoped to continue to put forward his best performances in the future.

The 17-year-old expressed how he had been taking a lot more effort in his practice sessions to achieve this remarkable feat.

“I'm feeling great. I’ve never been this happy a day in my life when it came to track. I’ve been working for this moment. That record that I broke? That’s 42 years. 42 years of nobody being able to break that record. I broke it twice in two days. It means a lot to me because it means that my hard work has been paying off, staying longer after practices, before practices. I'm just excited for myself” he said.

Furthermore, Wilson thanked his coaches and family for their support as he continued his pursuits to achieve greatness in his track career.

