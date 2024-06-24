"42 years of nobody being able to break that record"-16-year-old Quincy Wilson opens up on breaking the U18 400m World Record two times in 2 days

Quincy Wilson broke the U-18 400m World Record once again at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in the semi-finals by clocking an impressive 44.59s. The 16-year-old sophomore sent the track world into a frenzy after breaking the world record, which stood for 42 years, twice in two consecutive days.

Quincy Wilson stood second in the semi-final and gained automatic qualification for the finals which is slated for tomorrow where he will be competing against Michael Norman, Vernon Norwood, and Quincy Hall among other top athletes for a spot in the U.S. Olympic team for Paris.

In a post-race interview with Citius Magazine, Quincy Wilson opened up on breaking the world record twice at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials. Moreover, he spoke about the hard work he put in to achieve such an incredible feat at 16 and advance to the finals of such a prestigious event.

Trending

“I'm feeling great. I’ve never been this happy a day in my life when it came to track. I’ve been working for this moment. That record that I broke? That’s 42 years. 42 years of nobody being able to break that record. I broke it twice in two days. It means a lot to me because it means that my hard work has been paying off,staying longer after practices, before practices. I'm just excited for myself” he said.

Expand Tweet

Quincy Wilson speaks about competing with the best American athletes in the U.S. Olympic Trials

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 3

Quincy Wilson stepped into the U.S. Olympic trials after an exemplary performance at the New Balance Nationals Outdoors 2024 in the 400m. The Bullis sophomore competed in round 1 of the 400m at the trials and spoke about competing alongside some of the best athletes in the U.S. in a post-race interview with Citius Magazine.

"Honestly, I just felt very collective and very smooth in that last 100," said the 16-year-old sprinter. "I was just thankful for the time and I was just basically competing. It's a different game. I'm not in high school anymore I'm running with the big dogs. so I decided to come out here and give it my all," he said.

Wilson came off as one of the best upcoming American talents in the Olympic trials. The 16-year-old displayed great grit and determination while competing for a spot on the Olympic team as he continued in pursuit of fulfilling his ultimate dream of qualifying for the quadrennial Games.