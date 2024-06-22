"I’m not running high school anymore"- Quincy Wilson opens up after dominating the 400m heats with U18 World Record at U.S. Olympic Trials

Quincy Wilson proved his prospects as a promising player once again after clocking a U18 world record at the 2024 USA Track and Field Olympic Trials. The teenager clocked an impressive 44.66 seconds in the 400m heats at Hayward Field in Eugene on Day 1 of the Trials.

To achieve this feat, he defeated world Indoor Championships medalist Chris Bailey and two-time world championship gold medalist Matthew Boling, who recorded times of 44.86 and 44.94 seconds, respectively. Along with the U18 world record, Wilson's recent personal best also marks the new U.S. high school record.

The time helped the 16-year-old achieve the Olympic standard while earning a spot in the semifinals. While opening up about the race in an interview, Wilson proudly reflected on setting the new U18 world record, remarking that he wasn't competing in high school but with the best in the sport.

Trending

"Honestly, I just felt very collective and very smooth in that last 100," said the 16-year-old sprinter. "I was just thankful for the time and I was just basically competing. It's a different game. I'm not in high school anymore I'm running with the big dogs. so I decided to come out here and give it my all," added Quincy Wilson.

Expand Tweet

"I've been looking at it all season" - Quincy Wilson on setting a new world record

Quincy Wilson has solidified his position as a frontrunner to achieve the Olympic berth after displaying a record-breaking performance. The 16-year-old Sophomore has led the junior circuit throughout this season, while keeping his gaze fixed on the world record.

During the New Balance Nationals Outdoor held at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he dominated the 400m lineup with 45.13 seconds, leaving behind Mateo Madina (46.41) and Jaden Marchan (46.58).

At the Florida Relays held in March, he registered 45.19 seconds to top his pet event. Moreover, at the 2024 Puma East Coast International Showcase, he showed his dominance in the event after posting an impressive time of 45.17 seconds.

Following his recent feat, Quincy Wilson stated that he aimed at setting the world record throughout the season after consistently hitting the 45.1 seconds mark.

"I've been looking at it all season," Wilson said. "I've been consistent at 45:1 throughout the whole season. So usually throughout the season, I'm usually very consistent so when I come to the big meets I’m used to drop like a second or half a second and I just did that," he added (1:06).

Quincy Wilson will be seen competing in the 400m semifinal round at the Olympic Trials on Sunday.