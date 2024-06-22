"This is outrageous" "Stamp this man Certified"- Fans react to Quincy Wilson breaking the U18 400m World record at the U.S. Olympic Trials

Quincy Wilson has taken the world by storm once again by breaking the U18 400M World Record in the heats of the U.S. Olympic Trials 2024. The 16-year-old sophomore has been dominating the junior circuit since early this year and made a transition into the senior circuit to fulfill his dream of making it to the U.S. Olympic Team.

Quincy Wilson has been consistently running sub 46s 400m races in outdoor races of the 2024 season, and track critics had predicted the upcoming athlete to put forward great performances in the coming years. Right before the Olympic Games Wilson dominated the pack and won the 400m race with a formidable lead in the New Balance Nationals outdoor clocking 45.13s.

The upcoming American athlete broke the U18 400M World Record by clocking 44.66s in the second heat of the men's 400m at the U.S. Olympic Trials. He stood first in his heat with Chris Bailey taking second place with a time of 44.86s and Justin Robinson placed third with 45.15s.

Trending

Fans took to X to share their excitement about the incredible race and congratulate the youngster on achieving this amazing feat.

" This is outrageous," a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

" Stamp this man. Certified‼️," wrote a fan.

Expand Tweet

"Only a few months ago we got to run against Quincy at Indoor Nationals in the 4x200m. Can’t wait to see how fast he goes the rest of trials," another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions:

" Damnnnn I love this but also PB in the heats!? I hope his coach has race plans…I’d hate to see him run out his legs in the 1st round," wrote a fan.

" That’s very impressive let’s see how he manages his semis and finals," another fan chimed in.

" Y’all see Bullis on his chest! DMV athletes are different breed🔥🔥," another fan tweeted.

Quincy Wilson opens up on competing at the Olympic Trials

Following his incredible win at the New Balance Nationals Outdoors, Quincy Wilson spoke to Citius Magzine about competing at the coveted U.S. Olympic Trials.

“Yeah, so I'm going to the Olympic trials, trying to make the USA team. But as a 16-year-old, I'm just blessed to be in this spot. I'm coming out here, and I'm racing with the big dogs now, so I had to put on my big boy boots," he said.

Quincy Wilson will face some top American athletes as he progresses through the early rounds of the 400m at the U.S. Olympic Trials. The anticipation among fans and track enthusiasts to witness an amazing showdown at the trials is at an all-time high.