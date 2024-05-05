Puma East Coast International Showcase 2024 Results - Quincy Wilson and Sophie Rambo Tops the 400m event

The East Coast International Showcase was held on May 4, 2024, and has now concluded with victorious results. It took place on the outdoor track located at the Prince George Sports & Learning Complex, Landover, MD.

The East Coast International Showcase features multiple top-notch athletes representing multiple high-end high schools. Multiple track and field events were slated for this competition and several terrific showdowns were witnessed between the athletes at the East Coast International Showcase.

400m was one of the events to gaze at as Quincy Wilson representing Bullis School delivered a stellar performance and stood atop the podium. In the girls division, Sophie Rambo representing Speed Evolutions Athletic Club also nabbed the first position with an incredible performance. From the High Jump to 100m, all the events were executed phenomenally.

The results for the East Coast International Showcase have been released. Let's have a look at it.

The results of the East Coast International Showcase

Track events

Boys 100m - Prelims

1st- Anjani Dwyer - 10.64

2nd - Shaun McCoullum - 10.71

3rd - Orlando Wint - 10.79

4th - Damor Miller - 10.82

5th - Malachi James - 10.82

Girls 100m - Prelims

1st - Shanoya Douhlas - 11.97

2nd - Sabrina Dockery - 11.99

3rd - McKenzie Travis - 12.07

4th - Alliah Baker - 12.10

5th - Shemonique Hazle - 12.12

Boys 110mH - Prelims

1st - Yashahya Brown - 13.88

2nd - Richard Hall - 14.19

3rd- Drew Dillard - 14.30

4th - Anthony Waterman - 14.33

5th - Jason Ravelo - 14.45

Girls 100mH - Prelims

1st - Briana Campbell - 13.61

2nd - Taylor Cox - 13.63

3rd - Kiara Meikle - 13.67

4th - Shania Myers - 13.95

5th - Bryana Davidson - 14.36

Girls 4x800 Meter Relay

1st - Imhotep Institute Charter - 13:33.11

DNS - Urbana High School

Boys 4x800 Meter Relay

1st - Baltimore City College - 8:31.33

2nd - Bergen Catholic HS - 8:32.30

3rd - Banneker High School - 9:08.22

4th - Archbishop Carroll High School - 9:11.42

Girls 100m Finals

1st - McKenzie Travis - 11.62

2nd - Alliah Baker - 11.68

3rd - Sabrina Dockery - 11.80

Boys 100m Finals

1st - Shaun McCoullum - 10.59

2nd - Ajani Dwyer - 10.62

3rd - Malachi James - 10.74

Girls 100mH

1st - Briana Campbell - 13.54

2nd - Shania Myers - 13.63

3rd - Kiara Meikle - 13.75

Boys 110mH

1st - Richard Hall - 13.66

2nd - Yashahya Brown - 13.66

3rd - Anthony Waterman - 14.19

Girls 1600m

1st - Evelyn Rogers - 4:59.31

2nd - Amber Wimbish - 5:12.16

3rd - Ashara Frater - 5:18.91

Boys 1600m

1st - Sean Reith - 4:21.22

2nd - Chase Lopez - 4:22.19

3rd - Colby Twyman - 4:24.01

Girls 4x200 Meter Relay

1st - North County High School - 1:46.03

2nd - Baltimore City College - 1:46.90

3rd - Wheaton High School - 1:48.29

Boys 4x200 Meter Relay

1st - Calvert Hall College High School - 1:29.47

2nd - Arundel High School - 1:32.30

3rd - Wheaton High School - 1:36.23

Girls 400m

1st - Sophie Rambo - 52.83

2nd - Kennedy brown - 54.92

3rd - Abigail Campbell - 54.99

Boys 400m

1st - Quincy Wilson - 45.17

2nd - Jayden Horton-Mims - 45.82

3rd - Nicholas C Spikes - 47.29

Girls 4x100m Relays

1st - St. Jago High School - 46.24

2nd - Wheaton High School - 48.22

3rd - Vere Technical High School - 48.52

Boys 4x100m Relays

1st - Excelsior High School - 41.05

2nd - St. Jago High School - 41.37

3rd - Cayman Islands Junior Team - 42.25

Girls 800m

1st - Morgan Rothwell - 2:15.03

2nd - Taiefa Gowe - 2:17.20

3rd - Cindy Rose - 2:15.49

Boys 800m

1st - Colin Abrams - 1:51.16

2nd - Camerin Williams - 1:55.96

3rd - Kemarrio Bygrave - 1:57.06

Girls 3200 Meter

1st - Catherine Farnan - 11:27.01

2nd - Ashara Frater - 11:45.42

3rd - Annika Jorgensen - 13:07.32

Boys 3200 Meter

1st - Alejandro berrio - 9:19.22

2nd - Brady Brennan - 9:42.00

3rd - Ryan Fernandez - 9:47.18

Girls 400m Hurdles

1st - Cymia Yourish - 1:01.85

2nd - Tatum Lynn - 1:01.86

3rd - Billie Frazier - 1:03.12

Boys 400m Hurdles

1st - Rajwan Davis - 52.22

2nd - Tonovila Hicks - 53.70

3rd - Lucca Pizzimbono - 54.35

Girls 200m

1st - Skyler Franklin - 23.48

2nd - Elise Cooper - 23.96

3rd - Shanoya Douglas - 24.04

Boys 200m

1st - Jayden Horton Mims - 21.09

2nd - Jazonte Levan - 21.26

3rd - Caine Stanley - 21.39

Girls 4x400 Meter Relay

1st - South County High School - 3:59.84

2nd - Vere Technical High School - 4:00.44

3rd - South County High School - 4:37.30

Boys 4x400 Meter Relay

1st - Excelsior High School - 3:19.18

2nd - Titchfield High School - 3:26.92

3rd - Mergenthaler Vocational-Techni - 3:32.47

Field Events

Girls Pole Vault

1st - Eva Piscitelli - 11-00.00

2nd - Alexandria Young - 10-06.00

3rd - Lauren Granado - 7-06.00

Girls Triple Jump

1st - Celine Riddle - 39-09.75

2nd - Chayse Mitchell - 37-00.25

3rd - Elena Cooper - 36-04.00

Boys Long Jump

1st - Furious Trammel - 21-10.00

2nd - Rodeeki Wal - 21-07.75

3rd - Kelan McCullough - 21-05.00

Girls High Jump

1st - Kijonna Lee - 5-02.00

2nd - Anaya James-Grier - 5-00.00.

3rd - TyTiana Grandy - 4-10.00

Boys Shot Put

1st - Shaiquan Dunn - 64-07.00

2nd - Josh TY Brown - 63-06.00

3rd - Benjamin Shue - 62-07.00

Girls Discus Throw

1st - Natassia Burrell - 45.76m

2nd - Yanelli Dwakins - 36.86m

3rd - Aleah Schwartz - 34.84m

Boys Pole Vault

1st - Tristian Wallace-Smith - 9-00.00

2nd - Xavier Davis - 8-00.00

Boys Triple Jump

1st - Martin Ohakah - 45-05.50

2nd - Kofi Duro - 42-06.50

3rd - Jayden Foster - 42-06.50

Girls Long Jump

1st - Brooklyn Lyttle - 18-04.00

2nd - Shania Staats - 18-02.50

3rd - Athena Stith - 18-00.75

Boys High Jump

1st - Vance Harris - 6-04.00

2nd - Etham Ruffin - 6-00.00

3rd - Andrew Curington - 6-00.00

Girls Shot Put

1st - Natassia Burrell - 39-07.00

2nd - Aleah Schwartz - 36-09.00

3rd - Catalina Holliday - 36-06.00

Boys Discus Throw

1st - Shaiquan Dunn - 58.52m

2nd - Benjamin Shue - 56.76m

3rd - Brandon Rife - 46.56m