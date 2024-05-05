Puma East Coast International Showcase 2024 Results - Quincy Wilson and Sophie Rambo Tops the 400m event

The East Coast International Showcase was held on May 4, 2024, and has now concluded with victorious results. It took place on the outdoor track located at the Prince George Sports & Learning Complex, Landover, MD.
The East Coast International Showcase features multiple top-notch athletes representing multiple high-end high schools. Multiple track and field events were slated for this competition and several terrific showdowns were witnessed between the athletes at the East Coast International Showcase.
400m was one of the events to gaze at as Quincy Wilson representing Bullis School delivered a stellar performance and stood atop the podium. In the girls division, Sophie Rambo representing Speed Evolutions Athletic Club also nabbed the first position with an incredible performance. From the High Jump to 100m, all the events were executed phenomenally.
The results for the East Coast International Showcase have been released. Let's have a look at it.
The results of the East Coast International Showcase
Track events
Boys 100m - Prelims
1st- Anjani Dwyer - 10.64
2nd - Shaun McCoullum - 10.71
3rd - Orlando Wint - 10.79
4th - Damor Miller - 10.82
5th - Malachi James - 10.82
Girls 100m - Prelims
1st - Shanoya Douhlas - 11.97
2nd - Sabrina Dockery - 11.99
3rd - McKenzie Travis - 12.07
4th - Alliah Baker - 12.10
5th - Shemonique Hazle - 12.12
Boys 110mH - Prelims
1st - Yashahya Brown - 13.88
2nd - Richard Hall - 14.19
3rd- Drew Dillard - 14.30
4th - Anthony Waterman - 14.33
5th - Jason Ravelo - 14.45
Girls 100mH - Prelims
1st - Briana Campbell - 13.61
2nd - Taylor Cox - 13.63
3rd - Kiara Meikle - 13.67
4th - Shania Myers - 13.95
5th - Bryana Davidson - 14.36
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
1st - Imhotep Institute Charter - 13:33.11
DNS - Urbana High School
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
1st - Baltimore City College - 8:31.33
2nd - Bergen Catholic HS - 8:32.30
3rd - Banneker High School - 9:08.22
4th - Archbishop Carroll High School - 9:11.42
Girls 100m Finals
1st - McKenzie Travis - 11.62
2nd - Alliah Baker - 11.68
3rd - Sabrina Dockery - 11.80
Boys 100m Finals
1st - Shaun McCoullum - 10.59
2nd - Ajani Dwyer - 10.62
3rd - Malachi James - 10.74
Girls 100mH
1st - Briana Campbell - 13.54
2nd - Shania Myers - 13.63
3rd - Kiara Meikle - 13.75
Boys 110mH
1st - Richard Hall - 13.66
2nd - Yashahya Brown - 13.66
3rd - Anthony Waterman - 14.19
Girls 1600m
1st - Evelyn Rogers - 4:59.31
2nd - Amber Wimbish - 5:12.16
3rd - Ashara Frater - 5:18.91
Boys 1600m
1st - Sean Reith - 4:21.22
2nd - Chase Lopez - 4:22.19
3rd - Colby Twyman - 4:24.01
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
1st - North County High School - 1:46.03
2nd - Baltimore City College - 1:46.90
3rd - Wheaton High School - 1:48.29
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
1st - Calvert Hall College High School - 1:29.47
2nd - Arundel High School - 1:32.30
3rd - Wheaton High School - 1:36.23
Girls 400m
1st - Sophie Rambo - 52.83
2nd - Kennedy brown - 54.92
3rd - Abigail Campbell - 54.99
Boys 400m
1st - Quincy Wilson - 45.17
2nd - Jayden Horton-Mims - 45.82
3rd - Nicholas C Spikes - 47.29
Girls 4x100m Relays
1st - St. Jago High School - 46.24
2nd - Wheaton High School - 48.22
3rd - Vere Technical High School - 48.52
Boys 4x100m Relays
1st - Excelsior High School - 41.05
2nd - St. Jago High School - 41.37
3rd - Cayman Islands Junior Team - 42.25
Girls 800m
1st - Morgan Rothwell - 2:15.03
2nd - Taiefa Gowe - 2:17.20
3rd - Cindy Rose - 2:15.49
Boys 800m
1st - Colin Abrams - 1:51.16
2nd - Camerin Williams - 1:55.96
3rd - Kemarrio Bygrave - 1:57.06
Girls 3200 Meter
1st - Catherine Farnan - 11:27.01
2nd - Ashara Frater - 11:45.42
3rd - Annika Jorgensen - 13:07.32
Boys 3200 Meter
1st - Alejandro berrio - 9:19.22
2nd - Brady Brennan - 9:42.00
3rd - Ryan Fernandez - 9:47.18
Girls 400m Hurdles
1st - Cymia Yourish - 1:01.85
2nd - Tatum Lynn - 1:01.86
3rd - Billie Frazier - 1:03.12
Boys 400m Hurdles
1st - Rajwan Davis - 52.22
2nd - Tonovila Hicks - 53.70
3rd - Lucca Pizzimbono - 54.35
Girls 200m
1st - Skyler Franklin - 23.48
2nd - Elise Cooper - 23.96
3rd - Shanoya Douglas - 24.04
Boys 200m
1st - Jayden Horton Mims - 21.09
2nd - Jazonte Levan - 21.26
3rd - Caine Stanley - 21.39
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
1st - South County High School - 3:59.84
2nd - Vere Technical High School - 4:00.44
3rd - South County High School - 4:37.30
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
1st - Excelsior High School - 3:19.18
2nd - Titchfield High School - 3:26.92
3rd - Mergenthaler Vocational-Techni - 3:32.47
Field Events
Girls Pole Vault
1st - Eva Piscitelli - 11-00.00
2nd - Alexandria Young - 10-06.00
3rd - Lauren Granado - 7-06.00
Girls Triple Jump
1st - Celine Riddle - 39-09.75
2nd - Chayse Mitchell - 37-00.25
3rd - Elena Cooper - 36-04.00
Boys Long Jump
1st - Furious Trammel - 21-10.00
2nd - Rodeeki Wal - 21-07.75
3rd - Kelan McCullough - 21-05.00
Girls High Jump
1st - Kijonna Lee - 5-02.00
2nd - Anaya James-Grier - 5-00.00.
3rd - TyTiana Grandy - 4-10.00
Boys Shot Put
1st - Shaiquan Dunn - 64-07.00
2nd - Josh TY Brown - 63-06.00
3rd - Benjamin Shue - 62-07.00
Girls Discus Throw
1st - Natassia Burrell - 45.76m
2nd - Yanelli Dwakins - 36.86m
3rd - Aleah Schwartz - 34.84m
Boys Pole Vault
1st - Tristian Wallace-Smith - 9-00.00
2nd - Xavier Davis - 8-00.00
Boys Triple Jump
1st - Martin Ohakah - 45-05.50
2nd - Kofi Duro - 42-06.50
3rd - Jayden Foster - 42-06.50
Girls Long Jump
1st - Brooklyn Lyttle - 18-04.00
2nd - Shania Staats - 18-02.50
3rd - Athena Stith - 18-00.75
Boys High Jump
1st - Vance Harris - 6-04.00
2nd - Etham Ruffin - 6-00.00
3rd - Andrew Curington - 6-00.00
Girls Shot Put
1st - Natassia Burrell - 39-07.00
2nd - Aleah Schwartz - 36-09.00
3rd - Catalina Holliday - 36-06.00
Boys Discus Throw
1st - Shaiquan Dunn - 58.52m
2nd - Benjamin Shue - 56.76m
3rd - Brandon Rife - 46.56m