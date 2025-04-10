Gout Gout gives honest take on being denied 100m history twice due to illegal tailwinds

Gout Gout made his feelings known after he became the third Australian to break the 10-second barrier, doing it twice within two hours at the national athletic championships in Perth. However, the 17-year-old sprinting sensation was denied history due to illegal tailwinds.

Gout, who is widely dubbed “the next Usain Bolt,” broke the barrier twice on the 100m track. However, neither time was formally recognized due to illegal tailwinds - 2.6m/s in the finals, 3.5m/s in the heat - but his 9.9s run was enough for a convincing U20 100m title.

Speaking about the headwind, Gout said (via The Guardian):

"Sometimes it’s frustrating, but you know, you can’t control what you can’t control, and the wind is obviously a thing you can’t control, you’ve got to learn how to run with it or run against it."

“Sub-10 is something every sprinter hopes for and to get this early in the season is definitely great, so to gain that sub-10 definitely boosts my confidence, especially for my main event the 200,” Gout Gout further added.

As Gout crossed the line in the finals, the headwind measured +2.6m/s on the screen, easily more than the 2m/s limit allowed. The headwind was 3.5m/s in the heats, with the sprinter recording 9.99s in both races (heat and the finals).

It would have marked the third-fastest time by an Australian runner in history. The current record is held by Patrick Johnson, who clocked 9.93s in 2003.

Gout is often compared to Usain Bolt, who is the current 100m and 200m world record holder. However, the teenager is more interested in creating his own legacy rather than being compared to great sprinters from the past. Gout already holds the Australian under-16 and Under-18 records in 200m.

“The eyes of the world are on him” - Bruce McAvaney on Gout Gout

Gout Gout during 2025 Australian Athletics Championships - Source: Getty

Gout Gout was near to making history when his day was spoiled by the wind-assisted 9.99-second run in his earlier heat and likewise in another wind-assisted run in the finals. However, the teenage phenomenon received well-deserved praise from prominent Australian broadcaster Bruce McAvaney.

“The eyes of the world are on him, he didn’t get the start but he starts to stretch away and he’s done it, he’s broken the 10 seconds again!," he said on 7plus.

“The wind is too big again, but the time is there. He didn’t get the start but he rolled along and twice in three hours, he’s gone inside 10 seconds. He’s a young genius. When the wind is his friend, we know what’s coming,” he further added while praising Gout.

After Gout's remarkable show in the under-20 heat for the 100m, Gout is all set to contest in the open 200m on Sunday, April 13.

