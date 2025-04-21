Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold shares unseen pictures with boyfriend Walker Lyons as they celebrate 6 months together

Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold recently celebrated six months of being together with boyfriend and college football player Walker Lyons. The couple had made their relationship public in October 2024.

The soon-to-be 20-year-old choreographer had to pull out of the recently concluded DWTS tour due to an injury. She uploaded a series of unseen pictures with Lyons on her Instagram stories.

In one of her Instagram stories, Arnold wrote in the caption:

"Happy six months to my best friend"

In another story, Arnold wrote:

"@walkerlyons is everything perfect"

Screengrab of Rylee Arnold's Instagram stories about boyfriend Walker Lyons [Image Source: Rylee Arnold's Instagram/@ryleearnold1]

Arnold was participating in the DWTS Live Tour, conducted right after the 33rd season of the dance reality show 'Dancing with the Stars', where Nedoroscik also served as the co-host. Arnold suffered an ankle injury, which later caused her to pull out midway through the tour.

Nedoroscik thanked Rylee Arnold for her immense support, expressing regret at not having 'one last dance' together at the DWTS tour. He posted on Instagram:

“Thank you so much Rylee for giving me not only an amazing experience on the show, but for also being a truly great friend and dance partner throughout tour as well. I joined tour because I wasn’t ready for our dance journey to be done yet.”

The DWTS Live Tour concluded on Saturday, April 19, in Illinois, more than three months after it had begun.

Rylee Arnold and Stephen Nedoroscik open up about being a sibling duo

Rylee Arnold and Stephen Nedoroscik on being a 'sibling duo' [Image Source: Getty]

Rylee Arnold and Stephen Nedoroscik have been vocal about their bonding before and after the 33rd season of the dance reality show 'Dancing with the Stars'. In an interview with Access Hollywood, the gymnast opened up on the 'sibling' like bond between the dancing duo.

“One thing that I've learned about Riley besides dancing is that she's not just positive for the camera, she's a very positive person and it's infectious. It's really nice to be around and I think that since we're both kind of positive people it makes it very easy to work with each other,” Nedoroscik said.

“Stephen is probably the most hardworking person ever. He is so devoted to everything that he does. He has made a name for himself and he went to the Olympics and did such an amazing job, it was just so cool. He's just taken this whole life into a crazy way. Me and Stephen are always just cracking jokes together but also we are always making fun of each other. That is one thing about us, we are like the classic sibling duo and I just love all of it so so much,” he added.

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold impressed everyone with their dancing skills as they entered the grand finale of the 33rd season. Unfortunately, they were voted out and had to finish fourth overall.

