Stephen Nedoroscik has penned a heartfelt note for his DWTS partner Rylee Arnold and other Live Tour members. This comes after the Live Tour concluded on April 19.

While the tour’s opening night was moved from January 8 to 9, it was originally set to end on April 6. However, due to a great response from audiences and fans, it was extended by two more weeks, with nine additional shows included.

After co-hosting the show for the past 108 days, Stephen Nedoroscik shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram. In the post, the two-time Olympic bronze medalist expressed his gratitude to his Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) partner, Rylee Arnold, for not only giving him an unforgettable experience on the show but also for being an amazing friend.

He also shared his sadness over not getting ‘a real last dance together,’ as Rylee Arnold had to skip many stops due to an ankle injury, which prevented her from returning. The 26-year-old said:

“Thank you so much Rylee for giving me not only an amazing experience on the show, but for also being a truly great friend and dance partner throughout tour as well. I joined tour because I wasn’t ready for our dance journey to be done yet.”

“Unfortunately the universe decided our dance journey was done a little earlier than I expected, and we never got a real last dance together. I’m so grateful for you, and I hope we get the chance to have a real last dance together,” the USA star gymnast added.

Nedoroscik further thanked the whole cast for making his experience into one he will always cherish. Although he initially felt intimidated during tour rehearsals, the friendship and welcoming nature of the crew quickly made him feel comfortable.

He also expressed gratitude to the fans for their constant support and shared how their encouragement has helped him grow not just in public speaking, but also in his confidence overall.

Stephen Nedoroscik’s DWTS partner Rylee Arnold reacts to gymnast’s fun times with Ilona Maher & choreographer Ezra Sosa

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold at Dancing With the Stars: LIVE Tour. Source: Getty

Rylee Arnold reacted to Stephen Nedoroscik, Ilona Maher, Ezra Sosa and Chandler Kinney’s fun behind-the-scenes amid the DWTS Live Tour. This was during the time when Maher and Kinney became a part of the tour for a brief time as special guests.

Sosa shared these hilarious glimpses on his Instagram handle where Maher is seen playfully fighting and lifting Nedoroscik in the video. He captioned the post, writing:

“We get along so well 😀 #dwts @dwtstourofficial”

Arnold reacted to this fun post, commenting:

“I’m crying laughing at this 😭😂😭😂”

Additionally, the former pommel horse world champion also shared his reaction on the comments, adding:

“Me and Ilona just Olympianing”

Screenshot of Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold’s comments. Credits - IG/ ezra.sosa

Olympians Maher and Nedoroscik also developed a close bonding not just their time at the tour but also as contestants of the DWTS 33rd season.

Notably, Maher joined the tour earlier than expected following her stint with the Premiership Women’s Rugby League team, Bristol Bears. She officially became part of the tour on April 2 in Phoenix, Arizona, and remained on it till the second Los Angeles show on April 6.

