Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold recently shared a heartbreaking update about her ankle injury. The 19-year-old choreographer informed her followers on social media that she wouldn't be available for the rest of the DWTS Tour.

After injuring her ankle during the Salt Lake City tour, Arnold had reassured everyone that she had only sprained her ankle, not broken it. However, in a recent video she uploaded on her Instagram profile, the choreographer informed everyone that her doctors have advised complete rest, which meant that she would have to skip the remaining nine shows of the DWTS tour as well.

"Sadly, my doctor did not okay me to get back to dancing right now and I will not be returning for the extension of the tour which is just so sad. I’m going to be resting and healing at this time to make sure that my ankle properly gets healed and returns back to the way it was," she said.

Previously, Arnold shared an Instagram story, where she informed that she underwent the first MRI of her life following the ankle injury. She captioned the post as,

"Had my first MRI today, not a fan."

Rylee Arnold had teamed up with double Olympic medalist gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik for the 33rd season of the dance reality show 'Dancing with the Stars'. The dancing duo made it to the grand finale of the 33rd season, although they finished fourth overall.

When Stephen Nedoroscik talked about the 'dying sport' of men's gymnastics

Stephen Nedoroscik in action at the Paris Olympics [Image Source: Getty]

Before joining the 33rd season of 'Dancing with the Stars,' Stephen Nedoroscik had become a national sensation with his performance at the 2024 Olympics. The then 25-year-old gymnast had won not one but two bronze medals for USA in men's gymnastics in Paris.

In an interview with CBS news post the bronze medal finish, Nedoroscik had opened up about the 'dying sport' of men's gymnastics:

"Men's gymnastics has been a slowly dying sport in our country ever since the 80s. Specially with the covid, we lost a couple of very important NCAA programs and I really hope that this moment sort of changes that path for men's gymnastics. Specially, because I've been seeing people reach out to me and say "I think that competition made me a gymnastics fan".

Stephen Nedoroscik is working hard towards the revival of men's gymnastics in the USA. He even used his position at 'Dancing with the Stars' to great effect in terms of promoting the sport. The gymnast is currently co-hosting the DWTS Live Tour, which will wrap up by mid April.

