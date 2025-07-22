Happy Gilmore 2 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the film and the roles they play

Happy Gilmore 2 brings back the wild swings, loud laughs, and unforgettable characters from the 1996 cult classic—along with a fresh lineup of surprising new stars. The movie is set to release exclusively on Netflix on July 25, 2025.

The long-awaited sequel promises a hilarious and heartfelt return to the world of golf, with Adam Sandler reprising his role as the unorthodox sports hero. Featuring both familiar faces and unexpected newcomers, the cast of Happy Gilmore 2 brings new depth and energy to the beloved comedy franchise.

Here is a detailed look at the stars of Happy Gilmore 2 and the roles they play.

Cast and characters of Happy Gilmore 2

Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore

Adam Sandler stars as Happy Gilmore (Image via Netflix)

Returning as the unpredictable, rage-prone golfer, Adam Sandler once again leads the film as Happy Gilmore. Nearly 30 years after winning the Tour Championship, Happy is pulled out of retirement to help fund his daughter’s ballet dreams.

Sandler, best known for Billy Madison, The Waterboy, Big Daddy, and Uncut Gems, reprises one of his most iconic characters, now grappling with middle age and a new generation of rivals.

Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit

Julie Bowen returns as Virginia Venit, Happy’s loyal partner and former PGA Tour PR expert. Widely recognized for her role as Claire Dunphy on Modern Family, Bowen brings warmth and strength to Virginia, who now helps guide Happy through a new chapter filled with challenges both on and off the course.

Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin

Christopher McDonald returns as the flamboyant and arrogant Shooter McGavin. Once Happy’s bitter nemesis, Shooter seems unchanged—still obsessed with fame and victory.

McDonald, a longtime character actor, is known for his roles in Thelma & Louise, Requiem for a Dream, and The House Bunny.

Ben Stiller as Hal L.

Ben Stiller stars as Hal L. (Image via Getty)

Ben Stiller returns as Hal L., the sinister retirement home orderly from the original film. Now rebranded as a group therapy leader, Hal runs a support group filled with offbeat characters.

Known for Zoolander, Tropic Thunder, and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Stiller brings his signature twisted comedic edge to the sequel.

Sunny Sandler as Vienna Gilmore

Sandler’s real-life daughter, Sunny Sandler, plays Vienna Gilmore, Happy’s aspiring ballerina daughter. Her role is central to the film’s emotional thread.

Sunny previously appeared in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah and other Happy Madison productions.

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (Bad Bunny) as Oscar

Global music superstar Bad Bunny joins the cast as Oscar, Happy’s new caddie. His performance adds a youthful, unpredictable energy to the film.

Known for his music career and acting roles in Bullet Train and Narcos: Mexico, Bad Bunny blends swagger and humor with effortless charm.

Benny Safdie – Role Undisclosed

Acclaimed filmmaker Benny Safdie, who co-directed Uncut Gems with Adam Sandler, makes a cameo in an undisclosed role.

Known for his intense performances in Oppenheimer and Licorice Pizza, Safdie's involvement hints at a more grounded or complex presence in the film.

Dennis Dugan as Doug Thompson

Director-turned-actor Dennis Dugan reprises his role as PGA Tour commissioner Doug Thompson.

Dugan, who directed the original Happy Gilmore and other Sandler hits like Big Daddy and Grown Ups, offers continuity behind and in front of the camera.

Additional characters and guest stars

Kevin Nealon as Gary Potter, the mystical and eccentric golfer from the original.

Kym Whitley as Bessie, a member of Hal L.’s oddball support group.

Lavell Crawford as the son of Chubbs Peterson, carrying on his father’s legacy—prosthetic hand and all.

Blake Clark reprises his Waterboy role as Farmer Fran, bringing crossover comedy into the mix.

Ethan Cutkosky, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Philip Fine Schneider, and Conor Sherry portray Happy’s mischievous sons.

Cameos and special appearances

Expect a wide range of surprising cameos, many playing themselves:

Pro golfers: Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Nelly Korda, John Daly, and more.

Celebrities: Eminem, Post Malone, Cam’ron, Travis Kelce, Becky Lynch, Nikki Garcia, Reggie Bush.

Classic callbacks: Lee Trevino and Verne Lundquist return after appearing in the original Happy Gilmore.

These appearances are designed to elicit cheers and laughs, adding layers of nostalgia and novelty to the film.

What is Happy Gilmore 2 all about?

Happy Gilmore 2 (Image via Netflix)

Happy Gilmore 2 picks up nearly three decades after the original. Happy has stepped away from professional golf to focus on family life. But when his daughter Vienna earns a spot at an elite ballet school with hefty tuition, he must return to the sport that made him famous.

The sequel follows Happy as he tries to get his swing and temper back as an older golfer. He has to deal with current athletes, old enemies, and his own problems. Along the way, he meets strange new people and reconnects with old acquaintances, like his strange caddie, Oscar.

Happy Gilmore 2 retains the spirit of the first movie while introducing new stakes. It mixes slapstick humor with poignant moments, using generational humor to poke fun at how golf and life have evolved over the years. Fans can expect crazy jokes, physical gags, speeches that make you want to do better, and a dramatic final tournament that has the same feel as the original ending.

Where can viewers watch Happy Gilmore 2 online?

Happy Gilmore 2 will premiere exclusively on Netflix on July 25, 2025. As a Netflix Original, the film will not be released in theaters like traditional movies.

It will be available to subscribers worldwide as part of the streaming service's summer program. Netflix aims to use behind-the-scenes featurettes, cast interviews, and a red carpet premiere beamed across the world to promote the sequel.

Adam Sandler returns as the golf pro in Happy Gilmore 2, which has been a long time coming. Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, and Ben Stiller also reprise their roles, while new additions like Bad Bunny and Sunny Sandler add a new twist. Cameos from famous faces and emotional laughs help keep the spirit of the first movie alive.

