Is Becky Lynch in Happy Gilmore 2? Details explored

Becky Lynch, the WWE superstar best known as “The Man,” has officially joined the cast of Happy Gilmore 2, Netflix’s highly anticipated sequel to the cult classic. Even though she does not play a leading role, she is represented in a supporting role where she stars as one of the competing golfers in a defining moment of a tournament.It has been reported that Lynch shot several scenes with football player Reggie Bush as a part of a competing golf team, marking a WWE-Netflix crossover that thrilled fans.Lynch also fueled speculation about her participation through a humorous Instagram post in a Boston Bruins jersey as well as recreating Happy's signature running tee shot.All details on Becky Lynch’s involvement in Happy Gilmore 2The involvement of Becky Lynch in Happy Gilmore 2 has ceased to be merely rumors, becoming a proven and well-documented cameo role that helps bridge her wrestling fame and mainstream entertainment. Originally, it was stated that Lynch would appear in the sequel as a member of an opposing golf group, with NFL all-star Reggie Bush.Her filming reportedly took place in October 2024, during a WWE break, allowing fans, along with her husband Seth Rollins, to witness a glimpse of Lynch on set. In an interview with Spiegel &amp; Holmes, Rollins recounted that he had visited the set and had fun watching Lynch appear in one scene with Adam Sandler, costumed in Happy’s signature Boston Bruins jersey.&quot;I went to set one of the days, she was there for a bit in October. She was shooting her scenes and I went to set for a day. I'm just there to see her and hang out. It was very cool to see Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore.&quot;He added:&quot;I was a Happy Gilmore fan many years ago, so to see him, Shooter McGavin [Christopher McDonald], and some of the props, it was very cool to be in that space for a little bit of time. She has a nice little role, and it was a lot of fun to see what she gets to do and watch her do her stuff. Big stuff for her.&quot;Becky was officially featured in the Netflix Tudum trailer at the May 2025 event. The cinematic reveal featured shots of Lynch and fellow WWE alum Nikki Bella among the golfers in a competitive-tournament setting, solidifying her involvement in the competition.In an interview with The Takedown, Lynch revealed how she thought personally about working on the film:&quot;I remember going to the video shop in Ireland and renting the first one and watching it with my brother and Dad, nearly 30 years later I was on set for the second. That’s pretty surreal.&quot;She added:&quot;I feel like most of my preteen years were spent quoting The Waterboy. Loved Adam Sandler growing up. Still do. Actually, working with him made me love him even more.&quot;This reminded her of how overwhelmed she was with nostalgia, putting on the Bruins jersey and shooting alongside members of the original cast.About Happy Gilmore 2Happy Gilmore 2 brings back the cult-favorite character of Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore joins back in the field of competitive golf- this time to earn money on tuition fees to elite ballet trainers for his daughter, more than 30 years later than the initial Happy Gilmore was released in 1996. The sequel, written and also directed by Kyle Newacheck, will be released on Netflix on July 25, 2025.Original cast members such as Christopher McDonald (Shooter McGavin), Julie Bowen (Virginia), Kevin Nealon, and Ben Stiller return in Happy Gilmore 2. The film also features cameos from stars such as Travis Kelce, Bad Bunny, Eminem, Post Malone, and top golfers like Rory McIlroy and Jack Nicklaus.After Carl Weathers (Chubbs Peterson) passed away, Adam Sandler and the writers added heartfelt tributes to him. Becky Lynch does appear in Happy Gilmore 2, with a supporting actor credit as a golf player in one of the competing teams. The presence of Lynch enhances the appeal of the film, particularly to wrestling and sports entertainment enthusiasts. The official release of Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix will be on July 25, 2025.