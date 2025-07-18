Mortal Kombat II cast & characters: Meet the stars behind the show and the roles they play 

Mortal Kombat II is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 Mortal Kombat reboot. The new film, set to be released in theaters and IMAX theaters on October 24, 2025, promises to be even more action-packed, featuring dramatic battles and familiar characters from the popular video game series.The recently released trailer features Many recognizable characters who have returned to the cast. Fans finally get a look at some of the most iconic fighters appearing in the cast for the first time, including Johnny Cage, Kitana, Shao Kahn, Sindel, and Baraka.The narrative this time centers on the official Mortal Kombat tournament, where the Earthrealm champions need to combat potent warriors of the Outworld. In case they lose, then there is a chance that the Earth will be subject to the reign of the evil Emperor Shao Kahn. The game is now bigger, the wars are bloodier, and the warriors are stronger than ever.Alongside fan-favorite characters like Liu Kang, Sonya Blade, and Scorpion, this film introduces new rivalries, magical powers, and brutal “fatalities” just like in the games. Mortal Kombat II is directed by Simon McQuoid and written by Jeremy Slater, known for his work on Moon Knight and The Umbrella Academy.Collectively, they set a goal to bring Mortal Kombat II nearer to the games and enhance the narrative and character depth. The cast features a combination of new stars and established actors.Cast &amp; characters in Mortal Kombat II and their past rolesKarl Urban as Johnny CageNetflix Family Summer - The Sea Beast Premiere - Source: GettyKarl Urban, known for his roles in The Boys as Billy Butcher, Dredd, Thor: Ragnarok, Star Trek, and The Lord of the Rings, takes on the character of Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat II.This time, Johnny is no longer a major star: he is an embittered action movie star, known best as the lead of a cheesy film named Citizen Cage. He was brought into the Mortal Kombat tournament by Raiden and Sonya Blade when Earthrealm required new fighters.According to Urban, the story of Johnny in the film is about how an overconfident celebrity who is struggling becomes a true hero who discovers the meaning of his life. Director Simon McQuoid said Urban has the perfect mix of qualities to make Johnny Cage entertaining. The character is said to make the film lighter without shifting it into a different story.Lewis Tan as Cole YoungIMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio At San Diego Comic-Con 2024 - Source: GettyLewis Tan returns as Cole Young, an MMA fighter who is recruited into the war to defend the Earthrealm. Tan made his debut in Wu Assassins before gaining fame in Shadow and Bone as Tolya Wong and as Shatterstar in Deadpool 2.Tan rooted the story with his powerful martial arts ability. This sequel shows the further adventures of Cole, who contributes to the folding of Johnny Cage in the battle and plays a larger role in leading it, despite never choosing to be a hero in the first place.Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade7th AACTA Awards Presented by Foxtel | Red Carpet - Source: GettyMcNamee takes over the role of Sonya Blade in Mortal Kombat II, the high-ranking Special Forces officer of the Earthrealm, to act as the functional hub of the fighters. After impressive work in The Meg, Battle of the Sexes, Sirens, and The Vow, she presents authority, tactical discipline, and emotional depth as she takes on the Outworld forces and internal team dynamics.Mehcad Brooks as Jax Briggs2024 People And NBCUniversal Upfront - Source: GettyMehcad Brooks returns as Jax, who replaces his human arms with mechanical arms, bringing raw power to the roster of Earthrealm. Brooks has had several notable roles in Supergirl, Law &amp; Order, Desperate Housewives, and Nobody’s Fool. The development of his character is achieved through a conflict between power and vulnerability as he is against the enemies who also outrank him, like Jade and Kitana, in gruesome encounters depicted in the trailer.Ludi Lin as Liu KangOpening Night Gala Of 27th Vancouver Asian Film Festival - Source: GettyLudi Lin, most recently seen in Power Rangers and Black Mirror: Striking Vipers, takes on the role of Liu Kang: Martial artist, spiritual leader, and backbone of the Earthrealm warriors. Lin is a figure of swift moves and stoic heroism, representing the confidence and cool in a state of chaos or emergent global threats that Liu possessed.Tadanobu Asano as Lord RaidenScreen Actors Guild Awards - Source: GettyAsano, best known for roles in Thor, Silence, 47 Ronin, and Mongol, reprised his role as Raiden. As the guiding thunder god of the Earthrealm, Raiden plays the role of recruiting new fighters and providing wisdom and power at significant periods in the tournament.Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi / ScorpionThe 85th Annual Peabody Awards - Arrivals / Cocktails - Source: GettySanada, the actor behind The Last Samurai and Bullet Train, again plays Scorpion, though in a more narrative-focused role this time. Scorpion exists outside the main tournament as a revenant, whose vengeful motives have a role in shaping major character arcs.Tati Gabrielle as JadeFilming Italy 2025 - Day 2 - Red Carpet - Source: GettyTati Gabrielle comes on board to portray Jade, the fierce assassin and a close friend to Kitana. The other roles played by Gabrielle hint at the powerful acting of this multifaceted character. Gabrielle is best known for You, Kaleidoscope, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Uncharted.Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero:Photo Call For The Fantastic Fest Screening Of The Netflix Film &quot;The Night Comes for Us&quot; - Source: GettyJoe Taslim is once again reprising his role as Bi-Han, the original Sub-Zero, whose icy abilities and complex narrative have been central to the franchise. Taslim is known for The Raid, Fast &amp; Furious 6, and Warrior TV series.Adeline Rudolph as Kitana2024 Comic-Con International: San Diego - &quot;Hellboy: The Crooked Man&quot; Press Line - Source: GettyAdeline Rudolph, with appearances in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, plays Kitana, the skilled warrior princess of the Outworld. Her character is expected to depict the nature of Kitana’s grace and combat skills.Martyn Ford as Shao KahnLos Angeles Premiere Of Prime Video Series &quot;Ballard&quot; - Source: GettyBest recognized in a role in F9, Martyn Ford comes to take on the role of Shao Kahn, a tyrannical emperor of the Outworld. Ford will debut an intimidating and realistic portrayal of the legendary villain.Ana Thu Nguyen as Queen SindelAna Thu Nguyen as Queen Sindel in Mortal Kombat II(Image via Instagram/anathunguyen)Ana Thu Nguyen is cast in the role of Queen Sindel in Mortal Kombat II, the mother of Kitana, whose history is closely intertwined with both the destiny of the Earthrealm and the Outworld. Ana Thu Nguyen has played parts in movies such as Suka and The Spy Who Never Dies.Additional cast featuring characters in Mortal Kombat IIDamon Herriman as Quan Chi- The evil necromancer who brings fallen warriors back to life, portrayed by Damon Herriman.Desmond Chiam as King Jerrod- An Edenian king and biological father of Kitana, played by Desmond Chiam.CJ Bloomfield as Baraka- The fierce Tarkatan warrior who has weapons as arm blades, brought to life by CJ Bloomfield.Chin Han as Shang Tsung- Former sorcerer Shang Tsung, once again portrayed by Chin Han, who played Shang Tsung in the first Mortal Kombat movie.Sophia Xu as Young Kitana- Younger version of Princess Kitana Sophia Xu.What is Mortal Kombat II all about?Mortal Kombat II builds off of the 2021 reboot and plunges headfirst into the established tournament format where the destiny of the Earthrealm depends on the outcome of every match.Mortal Kombat II is directed by Simon McQuoid and written by Jeremy Slater, features bigger-scale battles, video game precision, ruthless deaths, and new scoring stakes. Even previously deceased characters such as Kano and Sub‑Zero are resurrected by the ability of NetherRealm to do so, adding tension and dramatic stakes.The Mortal Kombat II trailer hints at combos such as Johnny Cage against Kitana and Baraka, Jax against Jade and Kitana, and the nervous scream of Queen Sindel and the usual fatalities being in the foreground and back. With the emotional weight of Edenia’s politics and Earthrealm’s resistance, the story balances nostalgia with fresh narrative arcs.Mortal Kombat II is set to hit theaters and IMAX on October 24, 2025.