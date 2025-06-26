Your guide to Mortal Kombat 2 release date, cast, and more

With adaptations like A Minecraft Movie and Until Dawn, 2025 has been a treat for gamers, but the hype is not over yet, as Mortal Kombat 2 gears up to deliver its brutal return. The sequel was confirmed to be in development in January 2022, and surprisingly, Todd Garner (the producer of the live-action franchise) has already hinted at the second film two months earlier.

Ad

One of the reasons that significantly boosted the enthusiasm among the fandom was the reveal that Johnny Cage would be introduced. That excitement doubled when it was later announced that Karl Urban would portray the character. With a standout performance as Billy Butcher in The Boys, Urban is expected to bring the same mix of grit, arrogance, and sarcasm that fits Johnny Cage.

Mortal Kombat 2 will likely see the grand tournament

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE

Mortal Kombat 2 has yet to release the official synopsis of the story. However, during talks with Entertainment Weekly, Ed Boon and Simon McQuoid highlighted that the sequel will be focus mostly on the knife-edge tournament that most fans already envisioned after watching the first film.

Following how the first film ended, where Shang Tsung’s invasion failed, he warned that death is the only beginning. This pivotal moment was enough for the audience to speculate on what comes next. By the end of the first film’s story, the Earthrealm’s champions were fractured, and key fighters like Kung Lao were killed.

Ad

The second film will likely focus on Outworld preparing a full-scale war, and this will be the moment for Shao Kahn to wreak his havoc like the big bad he is. The Earthrealm’s champions will be getting back on their feet, while Raiden will seek new fighters, including Johnny Cage, to win the 10th tournament and stop Shao Kahn from invading Earth.

A guide to the Mortal Kombat 2 official cast

Expand Tweet

Ad

All major cast and their characters in Mortal Kombat 2:

Karl Urban as Johnny Cage

Adeline Rudolph as Kitana

Sophia Xu as Young Kitana

Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade

Josh Lawson as Kano

Ludi Lin as Liu Kang

Mehcad Brooks as Jackson "Jax" Briggs

Tati Gabrielle as Jade

Lewis Tan as Cole Young

Damon Herriman as Quan Chi

Chin Han as Shang Tsung

Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden

Joe Taslim as Bi-Han / Noob Saibot

Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi / Scorpion

Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn

Desmond Chiam as King Jerrod

Ana Thu Nguyen as Queen Sindel

Max Huang as Revenant Kung Lao

CJ Bloomfield as Baraka

Ad

Mortal Kombat could likely get three more films in the pipeline, but there’s a catch

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Mortal Kombat franchise has proven that it holds no shortage of compelling stories, given the number of characters the universe has at its disposal. This is why continuing the film series is not only expected but entirely justified.

During talks with Variety on the Just For Variety podcast, Joe Taslim, the actor playing Sub-Zero, revealed that the franchise could get green-lit for four more movies following the first film. However, the only catch is whether Warner Bros. Pictures will agree to it.

Ad

The first film performed decently with positive scores on all aggregators, garnering mixed-to-average reviews from the critics. With this, there are a lot of expectations from Mortal Kombat 2; if it performs similarly to the first film or worst-case scenario, turns out to be even worse, it will eventually be the end for the franchise.

Follow for more updates on Tron: Ares and all the latest buzz surrounding the upcoming TV shows and movies in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divyanjali L Divyanjali is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She is currently pursuing her Master of Business Administration degree from UPES, Dehradun. Her induction into the world of journalism is courtesy of her penchant for cinema, as she seeks to actively engage in discourses around various television shows and films.



Sportskeeda marks Divyanjali’s first step into the world of entertainment journalism. She credits a substantial part of her growth to her team, expressing gratitude and commitment to adhere to journalistic ethics. As a result, drafting an error-free article is a priority for her, and she does so by relying on and cross-checking a number of verifiable sources.



In her personal time, Divyanjali enjoys watching films and playing different games. Her favorite celebrity is British actor Tom Holland. Besides, she has also expressed her affinity for the fantasy genre, sharing that she would have loved to explore the world of Narnia in an alternate reality. Know More