Your guide to Mortal Kombat 2 release date, cast, and more

With adaptations like A Minecraft Movie and Until Dawn, 2025 has been a treat for gamers, but the hype is not over yet, as Mortal Kombat 2 gears up to deliver its brutal return. The sequel was confirmed to be in development in January 2022, and surprisingly, Todd Garner (the producer of the live-action franchise) has already hinted at the second film two months earlier.
One of the reasons that significantly boosted the enthusiasm among the fandom was the reveal that Johnny Cage would be introduced. That excitement doubled when it was later announced that Karl Urban would portray the character. With a standout performance as Billy Butcher in The Boys, Urban is expected to bring the same mix of grit, arrogance, and sarcasm that fits Johnny Cage.
Mortal Kombat 2 will likely see the grand tournament
Mortal Kombat 2 has yet to release the official synopsis of the story. However, during talks with Entertainment Weekly, Ed Boon and Simon McQuoid highlighted that the sequel will be focus mostly on the knife-edge tournament that most fans already envisioned after watching the first film.
Following how the first film ended, where Shang Tsung’s invasion failed, he warned that death is the only beginning. This pivotal moment was enough for the audience to speculate on what comes next. By the end of the first film’s story, the Earthrealm’s champions were fractured, and key fighters like Kung Lao were killed.
The second film will likely focus on Outworld preparing a full-scale war, and this will be the moment for Shao Kahn to wreak his havoc like the big bad he is. The Earthrealm’s champions will be getting back on their feet, while Raiden will seek new fighters, including Johnny Cage, to win the 10th tournament and stop Shao Kahn from invading Earth.
A guide to the Mortal Kombat 2 official cast
All major cast and their characters in Mortal Kombat 2:
- Karl Urban as Johnny Cage
- Adeline Rudolph as Kitana
- Sophia Xu as Young Kitana
- Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade
- Josh Lawson as Kano
- Ludi Lin as Liu Kang
- Mehcad Brooks as Jackson "Jax" Briggs
- Tati Gabrielle as Jade
- Lewis Tan as Cole Young
- Damon Herriman as Quan Chi
- Chin Han as Shang Tsung
- Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden
- Joe Taslim as Bi-Han / Noob Saibot
- Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi / Scorpion
- Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn
- Desmond Chiam as King Jerrod
- Ana Thu Nguyen as Queen Sindel
- Max Huang as Revenant Kung Lao
- CJ Bloomfield as Baraka
Mortal Kombat could likely get three more films in the pipeline, but there’s a catch
The Mortal Kombat franchise has proven that it holds no shortage of compelling stories, given the number of characters the universe has at its disposal. This is why continuing the film series is not only expected but entirely justified.
During talks with Variety on the Just For Variety podcast, Joe Taslim, the actor playing Sub-Zero, revealed that the franchise could get green-lit for four more movies following the first film. However, the only catch is whether Warner Bros. Pictures will agree to it.
The first film performed decently with positive scores on all aggregators, garnering mixed-to-average reviews from the critics. With this, there are a lot of expectations from Mortal Kombat 2; if it performs similarly to the first film or worst-case scenario, turns out to be even worse, it will eventually be the end for the franchise.
