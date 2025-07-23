Ozzy Osbourne memorabilia including a stage-worn black jacket from the "Retirement Sucks" tour to be auctioned after his death

Music legend and Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne passed away on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. According to an exclusive report by TMZ, dated July 23, memorabilia related to the singer has been put up for auction on Gotta Have Rock and Roll. As of now, seven items are available for bidding on the official website.The list of Ozzy Osbourne-related memorabilia includes:Ozzy Osbourne &quot;Retirement Sucks Tour&quot; Phot Matched Stage Worn, Signed and Inscribed Custom Black Jacket with Tails, with a minimum bid of $5,000.Ozzy Osbourne Stage Worn Custom Black Mesh Coat, with a minimum bid of $5,000.Ozzy Osbourne &amp; Randy Rhoads Band Signed &quot;Blizzard of Ozz&quot; Album (REAL), with a minimum bid of $2,000.Black Sabbath Signed Guitar (PSA/DNA), with a minimum bid of $5,000.Black Sabbath Signed Blue Guitar (JSA), with a minimum bid of $5,000.Ozzy Osbourne Signed Cut, with a minimum bid of $100.Ozzy Osbourne Ban Trophy Hunting Signed T-Shirt, with a minimum bid of $500.According to the website, the first item, the autographed coat, was custom-made by Audrey Carter. The auction house estimated that it could sell for between $30,000 and 40,000. The mesh jacket, which Osbourne reportedly wore in 2011, was designed by Lena Hermansson, and it was a part of her personal collection.The website stated that the mesh jacket was made that way because Osbourne had a tendency to get wet on stage. The mesh material was there to reportedly prevent the jacket from becoming too heavy.The two signed guitars on the list had been autographed by Osbourne, Bill Ward, Geezer Butler, and Tony Iommi. The last item was an original &quot;Ban Trophy Hunting&quot; t-shirt that the late singer signed using a purple marker pen. As of now, among the entire lot, the signed cut had received two bids. TMZ reported that the auction began on July 23 and will continue until August 8, 2025.A rare Ozzy Osbourne memorabilia collection was put on show in the Bullring earlier this monthAs aforementioned, a number of memorabilia items related to the Black Sabbath frontman were put up for auction just a day after his passing. However, earlier this month, items related to the singer were displayed at the AVFC Sport and Leisure store in the Bullring. This happened just a few days before the singer's farewell concert with Black Sabbath.According to Aston Villa, the display was on for a limited time and included some artwork by Ozzy himself, certified gold and platinum albums, as well as exclusive video content. Merchandise related to the Back to the Beginning show went on sale at the Bullring on July 3, 2025. This reportedly included t-shirts, hoodies, and tote bags.Amid the singer's demise and the auction of memorabilia related to him, FOX 2 reached out to a fan who owns a huge collection of such items and merchandise related to the artist. The fan, Charles Miller, reportedly began collecting such items in the year 1980. He told the outlet:&quot;Whether he was on a magazine cover, poster or jacket—no matter what, I had to have it. Because it was Ozzy Osborne.&quot;The fan further expressed gratitude to both Ozzy and his wife, Sharon, for all the great years that they had given to the fans. He additionally stated:&quot;Pray for his family, his wife, Sharon, and his kids. You know, they’re suffering. Thank you to Sharon and Ozzy for everything that you gave us all these years.&quot;As far as the current auction is concerned, many netizens commented under the TMZ article that the auction house could have waited a bit longer before putting the items up for bidding. They also speculated that Sharon Osbourne had nothing to do with the aforementioned auction.Ozzy Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmates pay tribute to himAmongst many celebrities who paid tribute, Black Sabbath members also honored the late singer. Tony Iommi told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that he was shocked to hear the news about Ozzy's demise.&quot;It is really a shock. It's really hit me today to be honest, but yeah, a terrible shock,&quot; Iommi said:Bill Ward took to X on July 22 and shared a photo of himself with Ozzy Osbourne. In the tweet, he wrote:&quot;Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart.&quot;Band bassist Terence &quot;Geezer&quot; Butler took to Instagram and wrote that he was &quot;glad&quot; that they performed together one last time in Aston. He also seemed to recall the time the band spent together and said that they had &quot;some great fun.&quot;Social media platforms have since been flooded with tributes for Ozzy Osbourne and condolences from fans all across the world.