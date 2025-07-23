Trisha Paytas' baby conspiracy theory goes viral after she gives birth to her 3rd child days before Ozzy Osbourne's death

YouTuber Trisha Paytas gave birth to her third child, a few days before the Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne passed away, on July 22, 2025. This sparked discussion about the popular &quot;The Trisha Paytas baby theory&quot; that first went viral back in 2022, after Trisha welcomed her first child.The YouTuber now has three children: Malibu Barbie Paytas‑Hacmon, Elvis Paytas‑Hacmon, and Aquaman Moses Paytas‑Hacmon. Two of these three kids were born after the demise of a popular and well-known individual. For the unversed, Malibu was born in 2022, shortly after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.This prompted netizens to speculate that the kids were reincarnations of the deceased celebrity. According to reports by Elle, many assumed that Aquaman's birth would be associated with US President Donald Trump's demise. However, the child was born sometime after Ozzy Osbourne's death. Ozzy passed away at the age of 76; however, the exact cause of death has not been revealed yet. The Black Sabbath frontman had been suffering from several physical issues for years now, including Parkinson's and multiple surgeries. The tragic incident occurred a few weeks after Ozzy Osbourne took to the stage for his farewell show with Black Sabbath in Birmingham earlier this month.In a recent statement, his family announced the news to the public:&quot;It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.&quot;Tributes Pour In For Rock Legend Ozzy Osbourne - Source: GettySeveral netizens had flooded social media platforms with sharing condolences to the grieving family as well as posting tributes to the late singer. Many celebrities too shared posts dedicating to Ozzy Osbourne after his demise.Exploring more about Trisha Paytas' &quot;baby conspiracy theory&quot; amid the demise of Ozzy OsbourneAs aforementioned, Trisha Paytas had made it to the headlines after Ozzy Osbourne's death due to the &quot;baby conspiracy theory&quot; yet again. It all started in September 2022, with the birth of Trisha's first child, which led to people speculating that the birth of the baby was linked to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.According to reports by The Times News, many netizens then began joking, stating that the child was possibly a reincarnation of Queen Elizabeth II. Elle reported that no such link was established when Trisha Paytas welcomed her second child, Elvis Paytas‑Hacmon.However, the rumor resurfaced when she revealed her third pregnancy. The speculations suggested that the YouTuber was possibly carrying the soul of Pope Francis when he died in April of this year. The timing, however, did not match as she had not given birth then. After this speculation did not work, netizens went about assuming that Donald Trump would be the next in line. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe reports about the US President being diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency fueled these speculations. Many TikTok users emphasized that there could be a connection since Trump had this condition and Trisha was about to give birth to her third child. She spoke about these speculations on her podcast Just Trish in April and said:&quot;I don't know how my womb is carrying all these souls.&quot;The speculations that it could be Trump this time were on until a day or two before Trisha's youngest child, Aquaman's, birth. A user took to X on July 20 and wrote:&quot;Trump's health is getting worse and Trisha Paytas is on her third baby, if she can go 3/3 she will be cemented as our generation’s Virgin Mary.&quot;On July 22, Trisha revealed on her podcast that she had given birth to her third child on July 12, 2025.Trisha Paytas revealed the reason behind naming her newborn baby &quot;Aquaman&quot;Trisha Paytas and husband Moses Hacmon welcomed their third child, a son on July 12, and named him Aquaman Moses Paytas‑Hacmon. On July 22, the YouTuber revealed the name of the child by showing her Aquaman themed t-shirt, on the podcast.According to E! News, the name was perfect for their baby boy, as it combined Trisha's love for the films and Moses' love for water. She additionally stated that she had been watching Aquaman movies since 2017. The YouTuber then said:&quot;I've been wearing Aquaman t-shirts for years. I've gone to so many comic-cons for Aquaman. And I really fell in love when we rewatched Aquaman. We watched all the Aquamans, I watched the cartoon, I was watching everything.&quot;The outlet added that the couple previously said that they also wanted to include something related to the baby's zodiac sign in his name.Many netizens congratulated Trisha after she revealed giving birth to her third child a few days back. Some made references to the aforesaid conspiracy theory and made comments like &quot;welcome back Ozzy Osbourne.&quot;