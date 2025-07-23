"Said it loud and proud in the C-section room"- Trisha Paytas explains reason behind naming her newborn son Aquaman

Social media influencer Trisha Paytas and her husband, Moses Hacmon, welcomed their third baby on July 12. The podcast host announced the news on Instagram stories on July 22 by sharing the latest episode of the Just Trish podcast. In the episode, Trisha discussed her experience of becoming a mom for the third time and revealed her baby's name.Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon named their baby &quot;Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon.&quot; In the podcast, Trisha shared an incident inside the C-section room when she said her baby's name out loud, and someone wrote it as &quot;Aqua.&quot; She said:&quot;They put Aqua on his little thing. And I was like, &quot;Can we change that? It's Aquaman.&quot; And then someone put Aqua. I was like, &quot;It's Aquaman.&quot; And I said it loud and proud in the C-section room. They asked me in the C-section. They're like, &quot;What's your baby's name?&quot; And I was like, &quot;Aquaman.&quot; Like, &quot;What was that?&quot; Cuz I had my oxygen mask on, like &quot;Aquaman.&quot;On the podcast, Trisha Paytas revealed that they always wanted to name their baby something related to water due to Moses' love for water. Paytas said that they were close to naming the baby &quot;Water&quot; or &quot;Water Snake,&quot; but finally chose the name Aquaman.She revealed the baby's name by unzipping her jacket to show an Aquaman T-shirt and unveiling an Aquaman statue. She stated that she has been wearing Aquaman T-shirts since 2017, when the Justice League came out. She emphasized her love for the DC character. Further, Trisha drew parallels between her baby and Aquaman.&quot;I was like, he's [Aquaman] of two heritages like our baby. He connects the land and the sea, which is Moses' order at Benihana. He's also blonde and brunette.. Our Aquaman has blonde hair. He was born blonde.... His eyes are light, but obviously they could change. But he does have blue-green eyes... And also, he came with the water broken. Like, it just made so much sense,&quot; Trisha Paytas said.The mother of three also considered naming her baby Aladdin and Moses Jr. before settling for Aquaman.&quot;It is our final baby for sure&quot; - Trisha Paytas got her tubes removed for &quot;health reasons&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the podcast, Trisha Paytas shared that her third baby was &quot;very unplanned.&quot; She added that they are not going to have a baby after their third child.&quot;I really feel like this third baby I don't I really don't know how it even happened, to be honest. I really don't. It was wild. But yeah, it is our final baby for sure, by the way. And because right when we had this baby, too, I just got to say this little PSA. I guess I didn't know until I knew,&quot; Paytas said.Trisha Paytas said after three C-sections, she decided to go with the tube removal for health reasons. She added that people may have opinions on it, but it was her personal decision.&quot;I did get my tubes out. I did decide to do that. And it was mostly for, uh, health reasons because the C-section was a little scary and dangerous. And even the doctor had said, like, you know, the reason there was, like, a laceration and stuff, cuz my uterine lining was so thin, and it's, like, really scary,&quot; Trisha Paytas said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe social media influencer added that although the doctor said that she could &quot;feel regret&quot; as the procedure was irreversible, she went ahead with it as it was her choice. However, she stated that she would have &quot;seven babies&quot; if her health allowed her.Trisha Paytas gave birth to her first daughter, Malibu Barbie, in 2022 and welcomed her second daughter, Elvis, in May 2024.