Ethan Klein calls out Trisha Paytas, accusing her of doxing

h3h3Productions founder Ethan Klein recently took to social media to make a series of allegations against his former Frenemies co-host, Trisha Paytas. For context, on March 10, 2025, Klein posted a series of Instagram stories, calling out Paytas for allegedly pushing a "Zionist" agenda, amongst other transgressions. The latter has reportedly become a mascot for r/h3snark, a subreddit designed to criticize h3h3Productions.

Ethan Klein claimed that at a "Passover dinner," Trisha showed up wearing a t-shirt with an emblem of the "Israeli Defense Forces" printed on the front, potentially symbolizing support for the organization. The h3h3Productions founder spoke about the hypocrisy of Trisha's fanbase, who allegedly have referred to Hila Klein, Ethan's wife and regular co-host, as a "baby killer."

"She came to Passover dinner dressed like this. Trisha Stans ignored this and call my wife a baby killer."

Ethan posted a second story accusing Paytas of being contradictory and allegedly being a "doxxer," using a clip of her appearance on a "PodCo" podcast from July 2023. In it, the latter spoke about hiring private investigators to hunt down "trolls" who allegedly threatened to breach her and her family's privacy.

"Why is it girl bossing when Trisha does it, but doxxing when I do it?"

Ethan Klein accuses Trisha Paytas of allegedly being a Zionist

In the following stories, Ethan Klein highlighted instances of Paytas expressing support for Israel, questioning why her fanbase labels him a "Zionist" when she is also pro-Israel.

For context, one story seemingly showed Paytas verbally expressing support by saying she is "for Israel." In another instance, Klein reposted an alleged sponsored promotion, showing her support for Israel's tourist program:

"Y'all, she's literally being paid by Israel, and her fans are calling me a Zionist. You can't make this sh*t up."

The two previously collaborated on the Frenemies podcast from September 2020 to June 2021. The show delved into personal experiences, pop culture, internet controversies, and mental health topics.

In a viral 2021 incident, Paytas stormed off an episode of Frenemies following an argument that started after Klein told her to refrain from speaking about Hila Klein. Later, a visibly frustrated Trisha Paytas, who appeared to be sobbing, stepped out and suggested they discontinue the podcast:

"Oh! [Hila's] too good for our f**king podcast?.. I brought life to the H3H3 channel, but oh! Hila's too good to even mention her f**king name... I literally don't care, I literally don't even want to come back because I really f**king hate her... dumb f**king b*tch."

Trisha Paytas is not the only internet celebrity with whom Ethan Klein is feuding. Recently, he released a "Content Nuke," making several accusations against Twitch streamer and political commentator HasanAbi.

