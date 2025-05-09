"Spiritual reset button for world leaders" - Internet reacts to Trisha Paytas's daughter, Malibu, sharing her birthday with the new Pope

YouTuber, podcaster, actor, and singer Trisha Paytas is currently trending after her fans on social media discovered that her two-year-old daughter Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon shares her birthday, September 14, with the new Pope, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost.

This came after netizens pointed out that Pope Leo XIV was chosen on May 8, 2025, the day of Paytas’ 37th birthday.

In the wake of the bizarre coincidences, the internet is now having diverse reactions. For instance, X user @ItsJustGinny commented on Trisha’s fan page on the platform called @TrishCrave, about Malibu and the Prevost sharing their birthdays.

“First Queen Elizabeth, then King Charles, now the Pope??? Trisha Paytas’ womb is the spiritual reset button for world leaders,” the user wrote.

@ItsJustGinny was alluding to the past internet meme that called Malibu Barbie a reincarnation of Queen Elizabeth II, as she was born six days after the British monarch’s demise on September 8, 2022, the same day her son and now King Charles III took to the throne.

Later, when King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis was announced in February 2024, the YouTuber was pregnant with her second baby, Elvis Paytas-Hacmon.

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the social networking site X.

“At this point, it’s not a coincidence anymore. Trisha Paytas is running the simulation,” a fan wrote.

“Trisha Paytas' kids being reincarnated world leaders is my favorite piece of internet lore,” another fan wrote.

“Man, this is getting spooky, Trisha’s gotta be some kind of cosmic force at this point lol,” a user wrote.

Others continued to weigh in.

“Trisha’s kids being the world leaders reincarnated is the best conspiracy theory,” another user wrote.

“Trisha Paytas is the prophecy!!!!” a netizen wrote.

“So, the new Pope was selected on her birthday, is from the same state she grew up in, and has the same birthday as her daughter? Wtf,” another netizen wrote.

The new head of the Catholic Church, Robert Francis Prevost, 69, was born in Chicago, Illinois, and has previously been the Archbishop of Peru. While Paytas was born in California, she was raised in Illinois.

Expand Tweet

More about the recent coincidences surrounding Trisha Paytas

Content creator Adam McIntyre was among the first few to point out that Robert F. Prevost was chosen as the new Pope on Trisha Paytas’ birthday. McIntyre shared her observation in a now-viral post on X on Thursday.

Since the revelation surfaced online, it has circulated across all social media platforms. For instance, Pop Crave reposted a tweet from a user with the handle @lidolmix who shared a Google Search Engine screenshot highlighting Paytas’ birthday and captioned it:

“New pope on Trisha Paytas’ birthday... It’s actually getting ridiculous.”

Meanwhile, Pop Crave’s caption read, “This can’t be real, but it is.”

Paytas, too, acknowledged the coincidence and shared Pop Crave’s repost on her Instagram Stories. She also commented under the post with two groaning emojis.

When Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88, the internet discussed similar theories, claiming that the Just Trish podcaster’s unborn child will be his reincarnation.

Paytas, who’s pregnant with her third baby, addressed the same on her podcast and described them as “unhinged online theories.”

During the same episode, she also joked that she might name her baby “Pope,” “Francis,” “Pope Francis,” or “Francis Pope,” calling it a gender-neutral name.

She also posted a TikTok video, where she noted that "everyone needs to chill" and asked the internet to "leave my babies alone."

"You guys... My womb is not that powerful... or is it? … I found out I was trending today live on Hot Topics, and I was like 'Nooooo' I tried to be just lowkey these days," she quipped.

The podcaster continued, "I think I sang 'I Love You Jesus' a little too hard..." alluding to her hit 2017 song, which has more than 9.9 million views on her YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Trisha Paytas noted that 88 was her “lucky number” as it was the year she was born, referring to Pope Francis’ age at death.

Previously, during King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis in early 2024, Trisha addressed the online theories on her podcast and stated:

"I get the meme of it all. I was able to lean into the Queen Elizabeth one a little bit, but it also terrifies me that people believe in it enough."

Back then, the former Frenemies podcast co-host added that "the timing is crazy" but clarified she had “no connection” with or “animosity” toward the British royal family.

Trisha Paytas-Hacmon announced her third pregnancy in March 2025, and she is due in July.

