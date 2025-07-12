Who is Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong? Medical researcher claims that natural killer cells can “prevent us from having cancer”

Podcaster Megyn Kelly recently invited Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong on her podcast to discuss his work with natural killer cells. The doctor claimed that these cells have the potential to treat many diseases, including cancer. On the July 11 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the medical researcher explained how these cells already present in the human body can "prevent" cancer.

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is a veteran doctor, researcher, and billionaire who has been in the field of cancer cure research for the past 30 years. As per Forbes, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong has a net worth of $5.7 billion. He is the founder of NantWorks, the parent firm of companies involved in health and life sciences, energy and renewables, and connectivity and communications.

Megyn Kelly asked the doctor to share insights on the natural killer cells. To which the doctor explained that these cells were discovered back in the 1970s and have been there in the human body for 450 million years. The doctor further claimed that these cells can help in preventing cancer.

"I realized, um, and this has been now a life's work that we have in our body a cell that God created, and it is 450 million years old, called the natural killer cell...And what this is the enlightenment of how we activate the cell that God created in us? And why this does a cell exist? And this cell exists because it is here to prevent us from having cancer."

The natural killer cell, as claimed by the doctor, could play a pivotal role in preventing death caused by sepsis, bacterial infections, and related conditions.

What more did Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong share with Megyn Kelly about his discovery?

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong told Kelly that his work is more about using the body's self-mechanism to cure cancer, a shift from radiation therapy treatment.

"So when you said I invented it, what this really is is an enlightenment of going from toxic chemotherapy radiation to really using your body itself as the protector against cancer," the doctor said.

Megyn Kelly said she was aware that Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong's cancer treatment is called Bioshield therapy, but she asked him how it works.

The doctor explained that the treatment involves activating natural killer cells using a protein called IL-15 (Interleukin-15). While the body does produce IL-15 naturally, it only keeps these cells active for about a minute.

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong claimed that Bioshield therapy is about increasing that time by injecting the activator protein through a single jab.

"If I could create that protein and inject it, and it could last 7 to 14 days and supercharge all these natural killer and T-cells with a single jab. That is the bioshield. So the bioshield is the key to unlocking the proliferation of these cells," the doctor claimed.

The doctor shared with Megyn Kelly that the aforementioned therapy has been approved for bladder cancer and has worked on several patients.

"What's exciting is that this has now been approved for bladder cancer. And what's exciting is we've shown that patients with bladder cancer, when we give it in 2015 not only are still alive have never lost their bladder and are free of disease," the doctor claimed.

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong also acts as the executive chairman of ImmunityBio, Inc. The billionaire also bought the media outlets Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018. He also discovered a groundbreaking cancer-treating drug, Abraxane, in 1995.

Dr. Patrick has been actively working on the Bioshield therapy, that reportedly based on “natural killer cells” therapy to cure multiple diseases. However, it is important to note that the research in this field is still going on.

Also read: “Labeling locks you in” — Neuroscientist tells Mel Robbins that 95% of lifestyle diseases are caused by “thought life”

