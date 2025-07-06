10 Best Episodes from Netflix's The Crown

The Crown has cemented its position as Netflix's most popular historical drama series. The show offers a chance for the world to delve into the life of the British Royal Family through its adaptation of the monarch's real life.

Ad

The Crown has served as a largely accurate portrayal of storytelling across its six-season run on Netflix. Various memorable episodes have received critical acclaim by bringing historical events to life with accuracy and meticulous research.

The show's ability to blend historical significance with personal drama has made it a classic in the landscape of television. Additionally, creators of The Crown have explored years of British history through an intriguing character arc.

Ad

Trending

All the episodes of this series make a significant impression on the hearts of viewers, but some stand out as particularly notable, highlighting the success of The Crown.

Top 10 episodes of The Crown

10) Dear Mrs. Kennedy (Season 2, episode 8)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Youtube/@netflix)

This episode of The Crown sheds light on the cultural clash between British royalty and American politics through a historic diplomatic meeting.

Ad

The premise of this episode focuses on President John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy's official visit to the British Monarchy. The Queen (portrayed by Claire Foy) navigates the complex diplomatic pressures that arise in this episode with considerable composure.

The two nations' distinct approaches to protocol and leadership become evident to viewers throughout the episode. The series brilliantly captures the political horizon of the early 1960s in this episode. Additionally, Jackie Kennedy's persona creates unpredictable circumstances for the royal family.

Ad

The contrast between the two nations' approaches to leadership and protocol becomes evident throughout the episode. The show effectively captures the political climate of the early 1960s.

9) Tywysog Cymru (Season 3, episode 6)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Youtube/@ Rotten Tomatoes TV)

Prince Charles (portrayed by Josh O'Connor) takes the centre stage in this emotionally thought-provoking episode. The narrative of this episode follows Charles's crucial visit to Wales and his ongoing struggle to find his voice within the royal firm.

Ad

This episode highlights the escalating tension between the weight of royal duties and personal desires. Middle-aged Queen Elizabeth (portrayed by Olivia Colman) faces undeniable challenges from the royal protocol and systems in managing her son's rebellious heart and growing desire for independence.

The family dynamics within the House of Windsor are intimately portrayed in this episode through subtle performances. Additionally, the Welsh atmosphere provides a refreshing platform for the character arc, highlighting the episode's take on the traditional clash with modern adaptations.

Ad

8) Matrimonium (Season 2, episode 7)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via youtube/@netflix)

This episode dedicates the spotlight to young Princess Margaret's (portrayed by Vanessa Kirby) complicated romantic life.

Ad

The Princess refuses to back down in pursuit of having a stable love in her life against all the past odds that prevented her from marrying the man she loved. However, royal protocol and royal duties yet again come into her life as an obstruction. However, the Queen's support helps the Princess persevere.

Margaret's marriage to Tony Armstrong-Jones serves as the main plot that pushes the narrative forward. The Crown, through this episode, illustrates how royal obligations profoundly influence the choices of its members in unimaginable ways. Moreover, Margaret's character arc transforms more emotionally as this plot progresses.

Ad

7) Gelignite (Season 1, episode 6)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Youtube/@netflix)

This episode of The Crown marks a pivotal moment in the relationship between Elizabeth and Margaret, leaving a profound impact throughout the series.

Ad

The premise of the episode's story encompasses the forbidden romance between Princess Margaret and Captain Peter Townsend, as well as its extended consequences in the upcoming seasons of The Crown.

The storyline of this episode explores the ongoing conflict between royal responsibilities and personal pursuits with sensitivity and nuance. Elizabeth is likely to make a decisive decision that will have a direct impact on her sister's life, future happiness, and prospects.

Ad

The emotional tension between love and duty resonates deeply throughout The Crown, as this episode sets the ground for how difficult it is for desires and duties to coexist in the Windsor Household.

6) Act of God (Season 1, episode 4)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Youtube/@netflix)

The Crown demonstrates the tragic London Fog crisis of 1952 in this historically impactful and crucial episode. The premise shows the Young Queen's struggle around the first major national catastrophe.

Ad

Winston Churchill (portrayed by John Lithgow) witnesses the environmental disaster's devastating political implications but tackles it all with sincerity.

This episode of The Crown illustrates how natural disasters can put leadership to the test and place it under extreme pressure. The Crown balances compelling drama with accurate historical facts. The cinematography also captures the frightening fog-laden London streets with efficiency.

5) Fairytale (Season 4, episode 3)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Youtube/@netflix)

This episode validates the most anticipated launch of Princess Diana (portrayed by Emma Corrin) in The Crown. The storyline of this episode captures Diana's onset of romance with Prince Charles and their courtship phase. The fantastical nature of the show in this episode displays her gradual entry into the complicated world of the royal family.

Ad

The blurry lines between private reality and public perception start to fade, and the reality becomes apparent throughout the story. This episode also serves as a source of nostalgia for many viewers through the media's initial fascination with the young couple, and most importantly, Diana.

4) Terra Nullius (Season 4, episode 6)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Youtube/@netflix)

The extension of Diana and Charles' relationship dynamic in this series is demonstrated in this particular episode. The growing tension between the couple becomes evident. Their tour to Australia starts taking off the cover from the cracks in the foundation of their union.

Ad

Diana's growing popularity starts to overshadow Charles's image in public in the most unpredictable ways. Additionally, the episode explores the psychological effects of continuous royal intervention on personal relationships. The Australian atmospheric setting provides a more concrete backdrop for marital stress to surface.

3) Vergangenheit (Season 2, episode 6)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Youtube/@netflix)

The series addresses the controversial history of the Monarchy in this bold episode. The story explores the former King Edward's complex connections to Nazi Germany during World War II.

Ad

This episode of The Crown sheds light on how history might have unfolded under different leadership and circumstances. The storyline of this episode tackles serious subjects with sensitivity and sincerity.

2) Aberfan (Season 3, episode 3)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Youtube/@Rotten Tomatoes TV)

This episode of The Crown represents the most overwhelming and tragic storytelling. The premise of this episode covers the unprecedented collapse of coal at a Welsh school that shocked the country.

Ad

Almost 100 children and 30 adults lost their lives in the disaster that allegedly could have been prevented. The Queen's response to this national tragedy is deeply moving for viewers.

The episodes highlight how the Monarchy has a way of responding to events that are beyond its control. The grief displayed by the community in the series, along with the response of the royal members to the national mourning, creates impactful dramatic tension.

Ad

1) Hyde Park Corner (Season 1, episode 2)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via youtube/@netflix)

The Crown gets its breakthrough through this series. The story of this episode reaches its peak with King George VI's unexpected demise.

Ad

This episode marks Elizabeth's lasting transformation from a carefree Princess to reigning Queen. Jared Harris delivers an impactful and emotional performance as the sick but determined King.

The episode explores the meticulous details of royal succession through various spectacles. The Crown displays how personal loss intersects with overwhelming national responsibility. The episode establishes The Crown's central themes about sacrifice and duty.

The Crown has consistently delivered entertaining and historical drama throughout its run. These ten episodes represent the core of the series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More