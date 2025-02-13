5 dramatic moments from the Beast Games

YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast's" much-hyped competitive game show, Beast Games, has concluded, with its final episode released on February 13, 2025. At the beginning of the show, there were a thousand participants, and eventually, only six of them made it to the tenth episode, which was the last of this season.

The filming of Beast Games saw MrBeast giving away a total of $20 million, with many individuals receiving a large sum of wealth despite not making it to the end of the show.

Beast Games had many interesting and dramatic moments, and this article covers some of them which went viral online.

5 dramatic moments from MrBeast's show Beast Games

1) Player 952 wins a private island

In the sixth episode of the Beast Games, two participants had been picked out by MrBeast to open two suitcases each, with one set of the suitcases containing the deed for a private island worth $1.8 million. Player 952 was seen breaking down in tears of happiness after winning the island.

She then hugged both the participants she was up against for the island, along with MrBeast. The YouTuber then signed the deed on camera, while announcing:

"I, MrBeast, am signing this island into your name. Player 952, you have officially won this island, and continuing to compete for five million dollars!"

2) Player 539 gets accused of racism by player 952 during a challenge

As part of one of the challenges in Beast Games, MrBeast asked a participant to pick out three other participants he liked the least. As the player numbers of the contestants were called out, player 952 pointed out that all three participants picked out by the individual were black women.

As previously mentioned, player 952 was the winner of a private island and was also allowed to move forward into the competition for a chance to win the grand prize, which was $5 million at the time.

She stated:

"Seems like it's all black females, what does that tell you? Hmm."

After MrBeast asked them how they felt about being picked out, player 952 stated:

"It's a microcosm of America. The black woman is always last."

Other contestants appeared to disagree with player 952's speculations about the intentions behind player 539 picking out the three women. In a real-life trolley problem challenge, Player 539 was asked to either not touch the lever in front of him and let the train run over a brand-new Lamborghini, or move the lever and send the three women home. Player 539 decided to pull the lever to win the sportscar, leaving player 952, player 626, and player 182 to be "hit" by the train and be eliminated.

3) MrBeast offers $1 million to participants to eliminate themselves

In the very first episode of Beast Games, MrBeast offered a $1 million prize pool to participants who decided to eliminate themselves. Each participant was offered a tablet in front of them with a button on it. Pressing it would eliminate the participant, but make them eligible for a cut of the $1 million, which would be distributed among all such self-eliminating participants.

They were provided with ten minutes to make a decision. With five minutes over, four individuals had already pressed the button on their respective tablets. By the end, fifty-two individuals had pressed the button, with $19,230 being divided equally among them.

4) Player 379 sabotages two teammates and gets them eliminated

One of the challenges in Beast Games involved the participants being placed inside multiple cubes. Each cube contained three participants. These participants were provided a time of five hours to decide the individual who should be eliminated. They had to collectively decide within the given time frame, or all three would be eliminated.

Player 379 and his fellow teammates decided to play a game to finalize the individual to be eliminated. The game involved throwing bottle caps inside a cardboard box from across the room. After losing the game, in an unprecedented move, Player 379 decided to sabotage his fellow teammates and refused to concede. Eventually, he ended up taking his fellow teammates down with him.

5) Player 566 takes more than half out of a $1 million prize meant to be shared

In the eighth episode of Beast Games, a black box containing $1 million was placed in the center of Beast City, a miniature town created by MrBeast for the show. The box contained a total of $1 million, and MrBeast explained that the individuals could take as much money out of the prize, but others would have to take the money out of the remainder amount.

While some players decided to take an equitable part, it came as a shock to them that Player 566 had decided to take $650,000, leaving only $27,000 to be divided among seven players. Giving the reasoning behind his choice, he said:

"I'm in debt, about $530,000 in debt. Okay? I need a fresh start just like everybody else here, okay? We're not here to split the money, we're here to win the money... You guys have valid reasons, but at the end of the day, none of you are going to pay my mortgage, I'm going to have to pay my mortgage... I have to feed my children. I chose my family first!"

6) Honorable Mention: Player 974 volunteers to flip a coin to double prize money or be eliminated

In the ninth episode of Beast Games, player 974 decided to put his position as one of the remaining six participants in the show and flip a coin. The outcome of the flip would decide whether the prize money gets doubled for everyone, or he gets instantly eliminated instead.

Player 974 decided to pick tails for the coin flip. In what was a very fortunate outcome for every participant involved, the prize money was doubled as the coin landed on tails.

Subsequently, the winner of the show, player 831, Jeffrey Randall Allen, won the grand prize of $10 million, an amount which is double the $5 million initially offered as the prize money. This massive win evoked many reactions from netizens on X.

