"Can't believe the right person won": Internet reacts as player 831 Jeffrey Allen wins Beast Games Season 1

The first season of Beast Games, the competitive game show hosted and created by YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast," has ended with the release of its 10th and final episode. The season finale, released on February 13, 2025, saw contestant Jeffrey Randall Allen, also known as player 831 win the show.

Being the winner, Allen has won the show's grand prize of $10 million, having been doubled in the show's ninth episode. His son, Lucas, suffers from a rare brain disease called Creatine Transporter Deficiency. Allen has previously shared that he would utilize the prize money to aid in finding a cure for the condition.

Allen's altruistic intentions with his newly won money seem to have struck a chord with many netizens. Many posts on X have been congratulating him and expressing their satisfaction at seeing him win the show. A user claimed he was the "right person" to have won the show, while another said they had been supporting him from the very start of the show:

"This is a dumb tweet, but I can’t believe the right person won Beast Games," wrote X user @BrandonSiedlik

"So glad to see Jeff(player 831) winning the beast games, was rooting for him from the start!" wrote X user @samairas25

"Not spoiling anything but the winner of beast games played that last game amazingly @MrBeast" wrote X user @jaredpajama

On the other side, a user even shared that the show's finale had moved them to tears, calling Allen's win a "well-deserved" one:

"TEARS as I watch BEAST GAMES FINALE EP 10!! THE WINNER WAS WELL DESERVED, AND IM GLAD THE CONTESTANTS DIDN'T LEAVE WITH NOTHING. GREAT SHOW W" wrote X user @oransoul33

Some netizens were even willing to donate personally for a fundraiser if MrBeast were to create a philanthropic video focusing on Allen's son:

"#Beastgames was one of the best games Mr. Beast has ever made. I absolutely love that 831 took home 10 Million Dollars! Shout out to his son Lucas, if Mr. Beast does a philanthropic video for Jeff’s son I will definitely donate on the fundraiser," wrote X user @trump2024great

While praising Allen, another user asked MrBeast about a potential second season of the show. Notably, the YouTube star has seemingly confirmed a second season during an interview in an episode of the Colin and Samir Show:

"The right person won beast games such a Charismatic and charming guy. #Beastgames what a show wow @MrBeast are we getting a season 2?" wrote X user @Kaycee_232

What does Beast Games player 831 Jeffrey Allen do for a living?

A photo of Jeffrey Allen with his son Lucas (Image via legacy.831/Instagram)

Jeffrey Allen is a Finance and Management student, who has completed his Bachelor of Business Administration course from Ohio University. He has previously worked as a Sales Representative, District Sales Manager, and has continued to take various roles within the sales industry until May 2024.

Currently, he is the leader at two companies, LUCA and 0718, which are aimed at providing to vulnerable populations, while being a founder of the latter company. Further, he serves as Vice Chair Board of Directors as a Volunteer at the Association for Creatine Deficiencies, an organization that advocates for his son's disease.

In other news, Elee Bot, who was player 232 in Beast Games, recently gave an account of their time within the show through a YouTube video. In the video, which was posted on his YouTube account, he talks about his taking a controversial $20,000 deal in the show that led to the elimination of other players.

