Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump’s relationship going well - Reports

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump made their relationship official in March 2025. According to a source close to the latter, their relationship is said to be going really well.

Speaking to Page Six, a source close to Trump reportedly claimed that the two are in a very "serious" relationship, and they could even get married in the future. The source is quoted as saying:

"They're serious. Wedding bells serious. She’s so happy! She’s finally found happiness. She’s found happiness for the first time in her life. They have a lot in common. They've both gotten used to public scrutiny. They both know how to keep their private life private. They're both parents."

Vanessa’s daughter Kai and Tiger's son Charlie are both competitive junior golfers and both also go to the Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida. Charlie and Tiger have also played together at the PNC Championship on a number of occasions, and also came close to winning the event last year.

Tiger Woods is regarded as one of the best golfers of all time and has won 82 titles on the PGA Tour and also has 15 Major titles to his name. He is also one of only six players in history to have completed the Grand Slam in golf.

Tiger Woods confirmed his relationship with Vanessa Trump in March

Tiger Woods made his relationship with Vanessa Trump official on social media in March 2025, sharing a heartwarming update. The 15-time major champion posted a couple of photos with Vanessa, along with a heartfelt caption on X.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

Vanessa Trump, the former daughter-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, was previously married to Donald Trump Jr. The two tied the knot in 2005 and got divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage. The couple shares five children.

Woods got married to Elin Nordegren in October 2004 before getting divorced in 2010. They have two kids together.

Woods is currently recovering from an Achilles tendon injury, having undergone surgery earlier this year. The legendary golfer will hope to return to the course in the coming months, although it remains to be seen when he will be able to make his return to the PGA Tour.

