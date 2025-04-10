Couple Palace 2 finale: Who are the endgame couples?

Mnet’s dating show Couple Palace returned for its second season on February 5, 2025. Directed by Lee Sun-young and Jung Min-seok, Couple Palace season 2 wrapped up its 10-week run on April 9.

Building on the momentum of its season 1, the show once again highlighted its fast-paced matchmaking system. This season brought together 100 singles, all searching for an ideal marriage partner.

Participants came from a wide range of professions, including entrepreneurs, artists, doctors, and CEOs. Their different backgrounds and personal criteria for marriage played a key role in shaping their choices throughout the series. The final episode featured the much-awaited proposal ceremony, where nine couples were officially formed. Here’s the list of the 9 final couples from Couple Palace season 2:

Jo Young-seok and Kim Soo-min Kim Ji-woong and Kim Ha-yeon Kim Hyun-joong and Lim Si-yeon Min Dong-seong and Kim Ja-hyun Song Joon-ho and Yoon Ye-rim Lee Sang-kyung and Bae Joo-hee Lee Jung-won and Oh Seung-yeon Lim Han-sae and Go Yu-na Jang Kyung-seok and Kim Ye-rin

Couple Palace season 2 finale: 9 couples successfully match, 30% final proposal rate achieved

The finale brought intense emotional moments as the participants made their final decisions, choosing the person they wished to spend their future with. Participant Bae Joo-hee’s final choice was Lee Sang-kyung. Despite her guilt towards Choi Jae-yeon, who showed unwavering affection, she ultimately held Lee Sang-kyung’s hand.

Lee Sang-kyung also put aside his concerns about love and friendship and proposed to her, saying,

“Are you ready to laugh together for a lifetime?”

Bae Joo-hee replied,

“The first time we talked, a conversation that lasted 10 minutes made me laugh for a week,”

Kim Hyun-joong and Lim Si-yeon, as well as Jo Young-seok and Kim Soo-min, who were both attracted to each other from their first meetings, proposed without any unexpected twists. Both couples faced moments of crisis but overcame them with strong trust and confidence. Kim Soo-min shared,

“Such a healthy attraction is truly rare, and it seems I met someone like that through Couple Palace.”

Some surprising outcomes also unfolded. Participant Lee Jung-won proposed to Oh Seung-yeon. Kim Ji-woong, who was at the center of multiple relationships, ultimately chose Kim Ha-yeon.

Kim Ye-rin, who rejoined the show after losing 20 kilograms, successfully matched with Jang Kyung-seok. Meanwhile, Hwang Jae-geun concluded with a twist, giving up on the final proposal and failing to match with Seo Jin-joo.

Out of 60 final participants,18 (9 pairs) succeeded in the final proposals, achieving a 30% matching rate — a 6% increase compared to season 1.

Season 2 of Couple Palace featured 100 men and women, all serious about marriage, as they searched for matches based on appearance, status, and qualifications. Set in a luxurious venue called "Couple Palace," participants met seemingly perfect candidates, where the focus leaned heavily on practicality rather than romance.

Singles aimed to find their ideal life partners quickly and efficiently, without relying on chance. With its season 2, Couple Palace continued to dive into the idea of fast-paced, goal-driven matchmaking for marriage.

Kim Jong-kook, Yoo Se-yoon, and MIJOO returned as hosts to guide viewers through the participants' journeys. Miranda, Seong Ji-in, and Jung Sumi took charge as the show’s 3 couple managers.

The production team included Chief Producer Lee Sun-young and Producer Jung Min-seok, known for their work on I Can See Your Voice and Love Catcher.

