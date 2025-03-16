Couple Palace 2: Cast, ages, marriage conditions, & all you need to know

The highly anticipated season 2 of the hit South Korean dating show Couple Palace premiered on February 5, 2025. Following the success of its first season, the show returned for season 2 with its high-speed, high-efficiency matchmaking format. On Couple Palace 2, 100 singles compete to find their "perfect" marriage partner.

The following report covers all the details about Couple Palace 2, including the cast, their ages, profiles, marriage conditions, and more.

The detailed lineup for participants on Couple Palace 2

The participants of Couple Palace 2 come from various backgrounds, ranging from entrepreneurs and artists to doctors and CEOs. The participants' conditions for marriage reflect their unique preferences, values, and expectations for potential partners in the show.

Here is a detailed lineup of male and female contestants participating in Couple Palace 2, with their occupations, personal traits, and specific conditions for marriage.

Female contestants in Couple Palace 2

Couple Palace season 2 (Image via Mnet)

1) Shin Se-yeon, novelist

Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: skips breakfasts, hopes for a partner who is a night person.

Constellation: Gemini | Blood type: O | MBTI: INTP

2) Han-su-hee, online shopping store entrepreneur

Conditions of marriage: cannot stand chatty men, and drawn to men with well-defined features.

Constellation: Virgo | Blood type: A | MBTI: INTJ

3) Choi Min-jeong, artist

Conditions of marriage: hopes for a partner at a big-name company, and finds men resembling Song Kang attractive.

Constellation: Capricorn | Blood type: O | MBTI: INFP

4) Lee-jeong-a, university hospital nurse

Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: wants a man with no hint of baldness, and drawn to men with life experiences.

Constellation: Scorpio | Blood type: AB | MBTI: INFJ

5) Ahn Jin-young, coaching instructor

Conditions of marriage: prefers understanding of loud voice, appalled by men ignorant for their age.

Constellation: Scorpio | Blood type: B | MBTI: ESTP or ESTJ

6) Lee Ji-young, former idol, now actress

Conditions of marriage: prefers a partner who passes tests, appreciates her job despite its provocativeness.

Constellation: Aries | Blood type: A | MBTI: INFJ

7) Park Ye-rim, rapper who graduated from Ewha Women's University

Conditions of marriage: enjoys playing hold 'em tournaments, against any kind of violence.

Constellation: Gemini | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENTJ

8) Jung Victoria, polish model

Conditions of marriage - attracted to artists with long hair, hopes for shared phone passwords

Constellation: Taurus | Blood type: O | MBTI: INFP

Couple Palace season 2 MCs (Image via Mnet)

9) Im Su-bin, K-League cheerleader

Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: prefers separate beds, drawn to men willing to cook.

Constellation: Aquarius | Blood type: A | MBTI: ISFJ | Age: 32

10) Min Ga-been, trot singer

Conditions of marriage: hopes for families getting along, prefers not to get interested in each other’s professions.

Constellation: Scorpio | Blood type: O | MBTI: ISTP

11) Heo Ji-su, real estate CEO

Conditions of marriage: looking for a man willing to live in Daegu, dislikes pets that shed fur.

Constellation: Aries | Blood type: B | MBTI: ESFP

12) Lee Hwa-rin, Miss Korea-turned-actress

Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: prefers Seoul residents; unearned income would be a plus.

Constellation: Taurus | Blood type: O | MBTI: ENFP

13) Choi Hye-won, fashion show model in Milan

Conditions of marriage: willing to endure two months of long-distance relationship, prefers family-style dining.

Constellation: Pisces | Blood type: A | MBTI: ESFJ

14) Lee Ki-eun, musical lead-turned-web novel writer

Conditions of marriage: prefers understanding of affectionate scenes, uncomfortable with partner keeping Kakao messages private.

Constellation: Capricorn | Blood type: O | MBTI: INFJ

15) You-ra, Sam**** researcher

Conditions of marriage: finds submissive men less attractive, appalled by reckless drivers.

Constellation: Gemini | Blood type: O | MBTI: ENFJ

16) In Ryoung-jin, 155cm-tall, entrepreneur

Conditions of marriage: does not find doctors attractive, drawn to men over 180cm.

Constellation: Pisces | Blood type: B | MBTI: ESFP

17) Kim Min-kyung, pediatric dental hygienist

Conditions of marriage: prefers to be soothed even when sulking, brunch over breakfast.

Constellation: Libra | Blood type: AB | MBTI: ISFJ

18) Park Sang-hee, Sam**** researcher

Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: has no taste for gastroventures, looking for a man raised by a kind father.

Constellation: Aries | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENFP

19) Choi Yoon-na, classical singer

Conditions of marriage: dreams of having 3 children, hopes for a considerate husband

Constellation: Leo | Blood type: B | MBTI: ENFJ

20) Kim Ye-rin, museum curator

Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: seeks a man 175cm or taller, hopes to work out together consistently.

Constellation: Pisces | Blood type: B | MBTI: ENFP

21) Saki, Japanese interpreter

Conditions of marriage - cannot stand men hostile toward Japan, drawn to those with Gyeongsang-do dialect.

Constellation: Virgo | Blood type: A | MBTI: INFP

22) Park So-yoon, show host-turned-model

Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: repelled by men with affection deficiency, cannot stand men who love playing games.

Constellation: Taurus | Blood type: B | MBTI: ISFP

23) Lee Jee-seon, art academy director

Conditions of marriage: prefers men without protruding lips, tolerates lack of household chores.

Constellation: Virgo | Blood type: B | MBTI: ENTJ

24) Hwang Young-Joo, financial infrastructure group employee

Conditions of marriage: dislikes men nagging about her diet, likes men who apologize quickly.

Constellation: Cancer | Blood type: O | MBTI: INTJ

25) Ghazal, model

Conditions of marriage: looking for a Korean husband, hopes to visit Iran every April.

Constellation: Libra | Blood type: O | MBTI: ENTP

26) Noh An-na, cellist

Conditions of marriage: hopes partner meets her mom’s expectations, prefers someone who studied abroad or graduated from SNU.

Constellation: Taurus | Blood type: O | MBTI: INFP

27) Park Xi-young, composer

Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: dislikes staying alone, wants to hear ‘you’re beautiful’ once a day.

Constellation: Capricorn | Blood type: O | MBTI: ESFJ

28) Kim Da-eun, creator-turned-bestselling author

Conditions of marriage: prefers men who once lived alone, cannot stand snobbery.

Constellation: Libra | Blood type: B | MBTI: ENTJ/ENFJ

29) Kim Yu-jin, potter running art academy

Conditions of marriage: seeks a man who answers questions with details, hopes to share hobbies.

Constellation: Scorpio | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENTP

30) Kim Ji-won, oriental medicine doctor

Conditions of marriage: prefers men who can take oriental medicine well, hopes partner looks good even in the morning.

Constellation: Taurus | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENTP | Age: 34

31) Cha Yoo-jin, fashion model-cum-clothing entrepreneur

Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: dislikes noisy eaters, seeks a man who cleans up hair in the bathroom.

Constellation: Gemini | Blood type: B | MBTI: ESFP

32) Noh Won-hye, dance academy owner

Conditions of marriage: she will not hold ancestral rites, hopes partner does not like sitting around.

Constellation: Pisces | Blood type: O | MBTI: ESFP

33) Park Jung-min, beauty content creator

Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: drawn to men who periodically groom eyebrows, hopes he never gives up on looking after the family.

Constellation: Gemini | Blood type: O | MBTI: ESTP/ENFP

Couple Palace season 2 female contestants (Image via Mnet)

34) Kang Seo-ra, voice actress

Conditions of marriage: fine with a 12-year age gap, prefers men who use three separate towels when bathing.

Constellation: Libra | Blood type: O | MBTI: INFJ

35) Suh An-na, Milan-educated art director

Conditions of marriage: wants to hire a nanny, hopes both parents are alive.

Constellation: Scorpio | Blood type: O | MBTI: INFJ

36) Kim Yeon-soo, KAIST graduate student

Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: prefers men with a master’s degree or higher qualification, hopes partner works sitting down.

Constellation: Leo | Blood type: A | MBTI: INTP

37) Park Se-hee, idol-turned-licensed real estate agent

Conditions of marriage: has difficulty understanding K-pop stans, wants trust with land investments.

Constellation: Taurus | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENFJ

38) Yoone San-bee, American entrepreneur from L.A.

Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: seeks dance partner, wants two weddings ceremonies.

Constellation: Gemini | Blood type: B | MBTI: ESFJ

39) Lee Dae-hee, oriental medicine doctor

Conditions of marriage - wants to bring her cat, cannot stand men feeling inferior to her.

Constellation: Gemini | Blood type: B | MBTI: ENTP

40) Kim Do-yun, special makeup effects professor

Conditions of marriage: dislikes frustration, wants a partner not afraid to catch bugs.

Constellation: Leo | Blood type: A | MBTI: ESTP

41) Yoo Song-hwa, museum exhibition planner

Conditions of marriage: does not find men without desires attractive, drawn to men with proper lower body manners.

Constellation: Cancer | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENTP

42) Lee Ju-yeon, content planner

Conditions of marriage: wants to hire a nanny, prefers men with a monthly salary of 10 million won.

Constellation: Gemini | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENTJ | Age: 25

43) Yoo Mi-ra, newscaster

Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace: wants to get into bed at 9 pm, dreams of doing a couple’s YouTube channel.

Constellation: Libra | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENTP

44) Hui Jo-Min, director

Conditions of marriage: does not find mama's boys attractive, drawn to men excelling in business.

Constellation: Gemini | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENFJ

45) Sol Eun-Ye, host

Conditions of marriage: values are more important than financial status, open to meeting a divorcee.

Constellation: Aquarius | Blood type: B | MBTI: ENFP

46) Hee Lee-Seung, dentist

Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: prefers a man who does not take jokes seriously, dislikes indecisiveness.

Constellation: Sagittarius | Blood type: O | MBTI: ISFP

47) Ryang Kim-Yu, flight attendant academy owner

Conditions of marriage: dreams of a grand wedding, wants to raise a child with a puppy

Constellation: Capricorn | Blood type: B | MBTI: ESFJ

48) Yeon Son-Ju: Fashion enthusiast

Conditions of marriage: hopes for a partner who can keep up with spending, wants to clean the house together for 2 hours daily.

Constellation: Cancer | Blood type: AB | MBTI: ENFJ

49) Lee Mi-jeong, Web Developer

Conditions of Marriage: looking for a man who can be chatted with 24/7 and hopes he can challenge her.

Constellation: Aries | Blood type: AB | MBTI: ENTP

50) Lee-Ha Joo, curator

Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: dreams of visiting animal sanctuaries together, seeks a partner open to DINKs.

Constellation: Aries | Blood type: AB | MBTI: INTP/ISTP

Male contestants of Couple Palace 2

Couple Palace season 2 male contestants (Image via Mnet)

1) Choi Seoung-hyun – cafe owner

Conditions of marriage: drawn to stepmother-like heroines, wants partner willing to take care of parents in old age.

Constellation: Scorpio | Blood type: B | MBTI: ISFP

2) Kim Pan-jung – entrepreneur

Conditions of marriage: prefers a high-ranking partner leading a group, culinary skills appreciated.

Constellation: Pisces | Blood type: O | MBTI: ENTJ

3) Kim Seong-min – fiery firefighter from UDT

Conditions of marriage: wants partner to take good care of body hair, prefers to avoid overlap in work industries.

Constellation: Gemini | Blood type: A | MBTI: –

4) Song Jae-hyeong – police officer

Conditions of marriage: fine with starting married life in a single room, hopes for a partner who takes care of a big appetite.

Constellation: Aquarius | Blood type: AB | MBTI: –

5) Choi Dong-kyu – a shrimp farmer

Conditions of marriage: expects patience for six months even if meeting happens only on weekends, drawn to women who read.

Constellation: Virgo | Blood type: O | MBTI: ESFJ / ISFJ

6) Lee Nam-jong – Restaurant owner

Conditions of marriage: uncomfortable with younger women, prefers living in a similar temperature range.

Constellation: Pisces | Blood type: B | MBTI: ISTJ

7) Jung Zoo-young – MV director

Conditions of marriage: prefers a partner raised in an ordinary home environment, dislikes being called ‘hey’.

Constellation: Aquarius | Blood type: AB | MBTI: INFJ

8) Kim Dong-young – CEO of Silicon Co., running a family business

Conditions of marriage: hopes partner is non-judgmental about construction work, dreams of having a home in Gangneung.

Constellation: Scorpio | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENFP

Couple Palace season 2 couple managers (Image via Mnet)

9) Park Myung-seok in Couple Palace 2 – Economic news broadcaster

Conditions of marriage: wants a monthly allowance of 2 million won, prefers to avoid obesity genes.

Constellation: Scorpio | Blood type: O | MBTI: ENFP

10) An Jae-won – founder of a dating app

Conditions of marriage: prefers separate rooms, values respect for work boundaries.

Constellation: Aquarius | Blood type: B | MBTI: ENTJ

11) Hong Seong-min – owner of a cold noodle restaurant

Conditions of marriage: wants to have a child within the first six months, seeks a partner willing to help with weekend work.

Constellation: Leo | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENTJ

12) Park Cheol-hong – public corporation employee

Conditions of marriage: drawn to strong-minded older women, expects a partner to accompany him in branch transfers.

Constellation: Cancer | Blood type: A | MBTI: ISFP

13) Jo Seung-woo – Licensed real estate agent

Conditions of marriage: understanding clinginess, seeking compatibility in four pillars of destiny.

Constellation: Pisces | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENFP

14) Kim Ryang-ha – former JYP idol, now entrepreneur

Conditions of marriage: prefers keeping physiological matters private, seeks understanding if making a comeback.

Constellation: Virgo | Blood type: B | MBTI: ESFP

15) Kim Min-sung – CEO of prep academy

Conditions of marriage: expects willingness to be the first lady, against smoking for the sake of children.

Constellation: Gemini | Blood type: O | MBTI: ENTJ

16) Cho Seong-bae – pet entrepreneur

Conditions of marriage: dreams of living with 20 dogs, values clean shoes.

Constellation: Leo | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENFJ

17) Jeong Jae-jong – chauffeur driver

Conditions of marriage: expects patience for sleeping 10 hours, dislikes obsession with money.

Constellation: Gemini | Blood type: AB | MBTI: ESTP

18) Shin Dong-woo – lawyer

Conditions of marriage: wants to eat pizza once a week, drawn to women with beautiful hands.

Constellation: Aquarius | Blood type: AB | MBTI: ESFJ

19) Chae Jeong-wan – dermatologist

Conditions of marriage: cannot stand mama’s girls, expects daily moments to be shared only with him.

Constellation: Aquarius | Blood type: B | MBTI: ESFJ

20) Lee Won-nam – patent attorney

Conditions of marriage: seeks appreciation for fanboying, does not want partner to tie him down like a mom.

Constellation: Sagittarius | Blood type: A | MBTI: ESFP

21) Kang Suk-won in Couple Palace 2 – CEO of an interior design company

Conditions of marriage: expects sleep at 10 pm and wake-up at 6 am, looking for a devoted wife.

Constellation: Aquarius | Blood type: B | MBTI: –

22) Choi Jun-young – gym owner

Conditions of marriage – despises all forms of addiction, wants four or more children

Constellation: Libra | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENFP

23) Sim Hyeon-seok – firefighter

Conditions of marriage: does not believe in guy friends, seeks understanding for his risky job.

Constellation: Sagittarius | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENFP

24) Kim Han-seok – bike creator

Conditions of marriage: expects no issue with motorbike rides, drawn to women with transparent personal lives.

Constellation: Capricorn | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENFJ

25) Kang Seung-hun – homeshopping planner

Conditions of marriage: plans to perform six ancestral rites, disdains the 'yolo' culture.

Constellation: Sagittarius | Blood type: A | MBTI: ESTJ / ENFJ

26) Lee Jung-mo – entrepreneur

Conditions of marriage: prefers a partner with a professional job that is easy to return to, drawn to women with attractive ankles.

Constellation: Capricorn | Blood type: AB | MBTI: ENTJ

27) Lee Dong-hoon – corporate employee, SNU graduate

Conditions of marriage: admires glamorous facial features, lacks empathy.

Constellation: Aries | Blood type: A | MBTI: INTP

28) Kim Hyun-woong – Asset Manager

Conditions of marriage: dreams of raising a puppy together, drawn to bossy women who can manage the household.

Constellation: Pisces | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENTP

29) Ji Seung-won – Energy company employee

Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: looking for a Seoul resident, hopes for a partner who avoids posting revealing photos.

Constellation: Virgo | Blood type: A | MBTI: ESTJ

30) Shin Seong-min – dentist

Conditions of marriage: dreams of having breakfast together at 8 am, hopes for a partner who helps him maintain good shape.

Constellation: Libra | Blood type: B | MBTI: ESTJ

31) Lee Jeong-seong – landlord

Conditions of marriage: hopes for a partner who accompanies land purchases, wants three children.

Constellation: Cancer | Blood type: A | MBTI: ESFJ

32) Kim Hoe-moon – tax accountant

Conditions of marriage: attracted to those who enjoy dad jokes, hopes for a partner who can take long off-days.

Constellation: Taurus | Blood type: AB | MBTI: ENTP

33) Park Min-kyu – ice hockey coach

Conditions of marriage: drawn to older women who can care like a mother, hopes for a stay-at-home spouse.

Constellation: Aquarius | Blood type: B | MBTI: ENTP

Couple Palace season 2 male contestants (Image via Mnet)

34) Kim Si-hyeon – pharmaceutical company employee

Conditions of marriage: against living together before marriage, prefers a non-extravagant wedding.

Constellation: Capricorn | Blood type: A | MBTI: ESFP

35) Kim Kun-hee – former athlete turned lawyer

Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: dreams of improving looks together, hopes for leniency regarding female friendships.

Constellation: Taurus | Blood type: B | MBTI: ENFJ

36) Park Jin-woo – lawyer, SNU graduate

Conditions of marriage: drawn to women inactive on social media, hopes for understanding about keeping tithes.

Constellation: Cancer | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENTP

37) Shin Ji-ho – Furniture designer

Conditions of marriage: dislikes women obsessed with luxury brands, values good care of eyebags.

Constellation: Capricorn | Blood type: B | MBTI: INTP

38) Lee Chan-ho – Barista running a coffee roasting business

Conditions of marriage: disdains those who enjoy drinking, dislikes aggressive K-pop stans.

Constellation: Cancer | Blood type: A | MBTI: ISTJ

39) Park Chan-hyoung – lawyer

Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: not planning to have children, struggles with getting along with doctors or lawyers.

Constellation: Leo | Blood type: B | MBTI: ENFJ

40) Jeon Min-seok – rescue police

Conditions of marriage: hopes for a partner who can take him out of Gunsan, enjoys being babied.

Constellation: Leo | Blood type: A | MBTI: ESTJ

41) Kim Woo-sik – Sam**** designer

Conditions of marriage: hopes for a partner who enjoys walking, dislikes being compared to other men.

Constellation: Scorpio | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENTP

42) Kim Jae-gyu – sculptor

Conditions of marriage: favors weekend couples, hopes for trust in his artistic activities.

Constellation: Virgo | Blood type: B | MBTI: INTJ

43) Park Ha-june – shopping mall owner

Conditions of marriage – wants to have dinner together daily, dreams of working out together at 7 am.

Constellation: Sagittarius | Blood type: O | MBTI: ESTP

44) Kwon Yeong-jin – securities trader and singer-songwriter

Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: hopes for appreciation of musical activities, prefers managing family finances.

Constellation: Cancer | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENFJ / ENTJ

45) Kim Hee-sung – full-stack developer

Conditions of marriage: dislikes belief in fortune telling, against giving allowances to parents.

Constellation: Aquarius | Blood type: B | MBTI: ESTJ

46) Kim Hye-seong – startup founder

Conditions of marriage: prefers a partner who gets along well with divorcees, drawn to women with slim figures.

Constellation: Capricorn | Blood type: O | MBTI: ENFJ

47) Kim Gui-llaume – musician

Conditions of marriage: looking for a partner who believes in God, drawn to conservative women.

Constellation: Scorpio | Blood type: O | MBTI: ENFJ

48) Kim Ji-hwan – entrepreneur

Conditions of marriage: hopes for a partner with qualities to learn from, drawn to long arms and legs.

Constellation: Capricorn | Blood type: B | MBTI: ENFP

49) Cho Dae-won – businessman

Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: plans to give allowances to parents, dislikes being forced into traditional men's duties.

Constellation: Taurus | Blood type: B | MBTI: ESTJ

50) Lee Chang-meen – former conglomerate employee

Conditions of marriage: prefers leniency regarding genetic hair loss, drawn to women who find happiness outside of money.

Constellation: Virgo | Blood type: O | MBTI: ISTJ

Overview of Couple Palace season 2

Couple Palace is a reality show focused on pairing singles with their ideal partners.

Featuring a total of 100 men and women, all on the path to marriage, Couple Palace 2 highlights their search for a match based on appearance, status, and qualifications.

Set in a luxurious environment known as "Couple Palace," participants are presented with an array of seemingly perfect matches. In the fast-paced, efficient set of the show, romance takes a backseat as practicality is highlighted. In the show, singles aim to find the ideal life partner without leaving things to chance.

With its season 2, Couple Palace continues to explore the concept of high-speed, goal-oriented matchmaking for the perfect marriage

Couple Palace season 2 is hosted by Kim Jong-kook, Yoo Se-yoon, and MIJOO, who return from the previous season to guide viewers through the matchmaking process. The three couple managers of the show are Miranda, Seong Ji-in, and Jung Sumi.

The production team of Couple Palace 2 includes Chief Producer Lee Sun-young and Producer Jung Min-seok, both renowned for their work on popular programs like I Can See Your Voice and Love Catcher.

The next episode of Couple Palace 2 is set to air on March 19, 2025, at 7:10 pm KST on Mnet.

