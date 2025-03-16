Couple Palace 2: Cast, ages, marriage conditions, & all you need to know

The highly anticipated season 2 of the hit South Korean dating show Couple Palace premiered on February 5, 2025. Following the success of its first season, the show returned for season 2 with its high-speed, high-efficiency matchmaking format. On Couple Palace 2, 100 singles compete to find their "perfect" marriage partner.
The following report covers all the details about Couple Palace 2, including the cast, their ages, profiles, marriage conditions, and more.
The detailed lineup for participants on Couple Palace 2
The participants of Couple Palace 2 come from various backgrounds, ranging from entrepreneurs and artists to doctors and CEOs. The participants' conditions for marriage reflect their unique preferences, values, and expectations for potential partners in the show.
Here is a detailed lineup of male and female contestants participating in Couple Palace 2, with their occupations, personal traits, and specific conditions for marriage.
Female contestants in Couple Palace 2
1) Shin Se-yeon, novelist
Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: skips breakfasts, hopes for a partner who is a night person.
Constellation: Gemini | Blood type: O | MBTI: INTP
2) Han-su-hee, online shopping store entrepreneur
Conditions of marriage: cannot stand chatty men, and drawn to men with well-defined features.
Constellation: Virgo | Blood type: A | MBTI: INTJ
3) Choi Min-jeong, artist
Conditions of marriage: hopes for a partner at a big-name company, and finds men resembling Song Kang attractive.
Constellation: Capricorn | Blood type: O | MBTI: INFP
4) Lee-jeong-a, university hospital nurse
Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: wants a man with no hint of baldness, and drawn to men with life experiences.
Constellation: Scorpio | Blood type: AB | MBTI: INFJ
5) Ahn Jin-young, coaching instructor
Conditions of marriage: prefers understanding of loud voice, appalled by men ignorant for their age.
Constellation: Scorpio | Blood type: B | MBTI: ESTP or ESTJ
6) Lee Ji-young, former idol, now actress
Conditions of marriage: prefers a partner who passes tests, appreciates her job despite its provocativeness.
Constellation: Aries | Blood type: A | MBTI: INFJ
7) Park Ye-rim, rapper who graduated from Ewha Women's University
Conditions of marriage: enjoys playing hold 'em tournaments, against any kind of violence.
Constellation: Gemini | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENTJ
8) Jung Victoria, polish model
Conditions of marriage - attracted to artists with long hair, hopes for shared phone passwords
Constellation: Taurus | Blood type: O | MBTI: INFP
9) Im Su-bin, K-League cheerleader
Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: prefers separate beds, drawn to men willing to cook.
Constellation: Aquarius | Blood type: A | MBTI: ISFJ | Age: 32
10) Min Ga-been, trot singer
Conditions of marriage: hopes for families getting along, prefers not to get interested in each other’s professions.
Constellation: Scorpio | Blood type: O | MBTI: ISTP
11) Heo Ji-su, real estate CEO
Conditions of marriage: looking for a man willing to live in Daegu, dislikes pets that shed fur.
Constellation: Aries | Blood type: B | MBTI: ESFP
12) Lee Hwa-rin, Miss Korea-turned-actress
Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: prefers Seoul residents; unearned income would be a plus.
Constellation: Taurus | Blood type: O | MBTI: ENFP
13) Choi Hye-won, fashion show model in Milan
Conditions of marriage: willing to endure two months of long-distance relationship, prefers family-style dining.
Constellation: Pisces | Blood type: A | MBTI: ESFJ
14) Lee Ki-eun, musical lead-turned-web novel writer
Conditions of marriage: prefers understanding of affectionate scenes, uncomfortable with partner keeping Kakao messages private.
Constellation: Capricorn | Blood type: O | MBTI: INFJ
15) You-ra, Sam**** researcher
Conditions of marriage: finds submissive men less attractive, appalled by reckless drivers.
Constellation: Gemini | Blood type: O | MBTI: ENFJ
16) In Ryoung-jin, 155cm-tall, entrepreneur
Conditions of marriage: does not find doctors attractive, drawn to men over 180cm.
Constellation: Pisces | Blood type: B | MBTI: ESFP
17) Kim Min-kyung, pediatric dental hygienist
Conditions of marriage: prefers to be soothed even when sulking, brunch over breakfast.
Constellation: Libra | Blood type: AB | MBTI: ISFJ
18) Park Sang-hee, Sam**** researcher
Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: has no taste for gastroventures, looking for a man raised by a kind father.
Constellation: Aries | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENFP
19) Choi Yoon-na, classical singer
Conditions of marriage: dreams of having 3 children, hopes for a considerate husband
Constellation: Leo | Blood type: B | MBTI: ENFJ
20) Kim Ye-rin, museum curator
Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: seeks a man 175cm or taller, hopes to work out together consistently.
Constellation: Pisces | Blood type: B | MBTI: ENFP
21) Saki, Japanese interpreter
Conditions of marriage - cannot stand men hostile toward Japan, drawn to those with Gyeongsang-do dialect.
Constellation: Virgo | Blood type: A | MBTI: INFP
22) Park So-yoon, show host-turned-model
Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: repelled by men with affection deficiency, cannot stand men who love playing games.
Constellation: Taurus | Blood type: B | MBTI: ISFP
23) Lee Jee-seon, art academy director
Conditions of marriage: prefers men without protruding lips, tolerates lack of household chores.
Constellation: Virgo | Blood type: B | MBTI: ENTJ
24) Hwang Young-Joo, financial infrastructure group employee
Conditions of marriage: dislikes men nagging about her diet, likes men who apologize quickly.
Constellation: Cancer | Blood type: O | MBTI: INTJ
25) Ghazal, model
Conditions of marriage: looking for a Korean husband, hopes to visit Iran every April.
Constellation: Libra | Blood type: O | MBTI: ENTP
26) Noh An-na, cellist
Conditions of marriage: hopes partner meets her mom’s expectations, prefers someone who studied abroad or graduated from SNU.
Constellation: Taurus | Blood type: O | MBTI: INFP
27) Park Xi-young, composer
Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: dislikes staying alone, wants to hear ‘you’re beautiful’ once a day.
Constellation: Capricorn | Blood type: O | MBTI: ESFJ
28) Kim Da-eun, creator-turned-bestselling author
Conditions of marriage: prefers men who once lived alone, cannot stand snobbery.
Constellation: Libra | Blood type: B | MBTI: ENTJ/ENFJ
29) Kim Yu-jin, potter running art academy
Conditions of marriage: seeks a man who answers questions with details, hopes to share hobbies.
Constellation: Scorpio | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENTP
30) Kim Ji-won, oriental medicine doctor
Conditions of marriage: prefers men who can take oriental medicine well, hopes partner looks good even in the morning.
Constellation: Taurus | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENTP | Age: 34
31) Cha Yoo-jin, fashion model-cum-clothing entrepreneur
Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: dislikes noisy eaters, seeks a man who cleans up hair in the bathroom.
Constellation: Gemini | Blood type: B | MBTI: ESFP
32) Noh Won-hye, dance academy owner
Conditions of marriage: she will not hold ancestral rites, hopes partner does not like sitting around.
Constellation: Pisces | Blood type: O | MBTI: ESFP
33) Park Jung-min, beauty content creator
Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: drawn to men who periodically groom eyebrows, hopes he never gives up on looking after the family.
Constellation: Gemini | Blood type: O | MBTI: ESTP/ENFP
34) Kang Seo-ra, voice actress
Conditions of marriage: fine with a 12-year age gap, prefers men who use three separate towels when bathing.
Constellation: Libra | Blood type: O | MBTI: INFJ
35) Suh An-na, Milan-educated art director
Conditions of marriage: wants to hire a nanny, hopes both parents are alive.
Constellation: Scorpio | Blood type: O | MBTI: INFJ
36) Kim Yeon-soo, KAIST graduate student
Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: prefers men with a master’s degree or higher qualification, hopes partner works sitting down.
Constellation: Leo | Blood type: A | MBTI: INTP
37) Park Se-hee, idol-turned-licensed real estate agent
Conditions of marriage: has difficulty understanding K-pop stans, wants trust with land investments.
Constellation: Taurus | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENFJ
38) Yoone San-bee, American entrepreneur from L.A.
Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: seeks dance partner, wants two weddings ceremonies.
Constellation: Gemini | Blood type: B | MBTI: ESFJ
39) Lee Dae-hee, oriental medicine doctor
Conditions of marriage - wants to bring her cat, cannot stand men feeling inferior to her.
Constellation: Gemini | Blood type: B | MBTI: ENTP
40) Kim Do-yun, special makeup effects professor
Conditions of marriage: dislikes frustration, wants a partner not afraid to catch bugs.
Constellation: Leo | Blood type: A | MBTI: ESTP
41) Yoo Song-hwa, museum exhibition planner
Conditions of marriage: does not find men without desires attractive, drawn to men with proper lower body manners.
Constellation: Cancer | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENTP
42) Lee Ju-yeon, content planner
Conditions of marriage: wants to hire a nanny, prefers men with a monthly salary of 10 million won.
Constellation: Gemini | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENTJ | Age: 25
43) Yoo Mi-ra, newscaster
Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace: wants to get into bed at 9 pm, dreams of doing a couple’s YouTube channel.
Constellation: Libra | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENTP
44) Hui Jo-Min, director
Conditions of marriage: does not find mama's boys attractive, drawn to men excelling in business.
Constellation: Gemini | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENFJ
45) Sol Eun-Ye, host
Conditions of marriage: values are more important than financial status, open to meeting a divorcee.
Constellation: Aquarius | Blood type: B | MBTI: ENFP
46) Hee Lee-Seung, dentist
Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: prefers a man who does not take jokes seriously, dislikes indecisiveness.
Constellation: Sagittarius | Blood type: O | MBTI: ISFP
47) Ryang Kim-Yu, flight attendant academy owner
Conditions of marriage: dreams of a grand wedding, wants to raise a child with a puppy
Constellation: Capricorn | Blood type: B | MBTI: ESFJ
48) Yeon Son-Ju: Fashion enthusiast
Conditions of marriage: hopes for a partner who can keep up with spending, wants to clean the house together for 2 hours daily.
Constellation: Cancer | Blood type: AB | MBTI: ENFJ
49) Lee Mi-jeong, Web Developer
Conditions of Marriage: looking for a man who can be chatted with 24/7 and hopes he can challenge her.
Constellation: Aries | Blood type: AB | MBTI: ENTP
50) Lee-Ha Joo, curator
Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: dreams of visiting animal sanctuaries together, seeks a partner open to DINKs.
Constellation: Aries | Blood type: AB | MBTI: INTP/ISTP
Male contestants of Couple Palace 2
1) Choi Seoung-hyun – cafe owner
Conditions of marriage: drawn to stepmother-like heroines, wants partner willing to take care of parents in old age.
Constellation: Scorpio | Blood type: B | MBTI: ISFP
2) Kim Pan-jung – entrepreneur
Conditions of marriage: prefers a high-ranking partner leading a group, culinary skills appreciated.
Constellation: Pisces | Blood type: O | MBTI: ENTJ
3) Kim Seong-min – fiery firefighter from UDT
Conditions of marriage: wants partner to take good care of body hair, prefers to avoid overlap in work industries.
Constellation: Gemini | Blood type: A | MBTI: –
4) Song Jae-hyeong – police officer
Conditions of marriage: fine with starting married life in a single room, hopes for a partner who takes care of a big appetite.
Constellation: Aquarius | Blood type: AB | MBTI: –
5) Choi Dong-kyu – a shrimp farmer
Conditions of marriage: expects patience for six months even if meeting happens only on weekends, drawn to women who read.
Constellation: Virgo | Blood type: O | MBTI: ESFJ / ISFJ
6) Lee Nam-jong – Restaurant owner
Conditions of marriage: uncomfortable with younger women, prefers living in a similar temperature range.
Constellation: Pisces | Blood type: B | MBTI: ISTJ
7) Jung Zoo-young – MV director
Conditions of marriage: prefers a partner raised in an ordinary home environment, dislikes being called ‘hey’.
Constellation: Aquarius | Blood type: AB | MBTI: INFJ
8) Kim Dong-young – CEO of Silicon Co., running a family business
Conditions of marriage: hopes partner is non-judgmental about construction work, dreams of having a home in Gangneung.
Constellation: Scorpio | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENFP
9) Park Myung-seok in Couple Palace 2 – Economic news broadcaster
Conditions of marriage: wants a monthly allowance of 2 million won, prefers to avoid obesity genes.
Constellation: Scorpio | Blood type: O | MBTI: ENFP
10) An Jae-won – founder of a dating app
Conditions of marriage: prefers separate rooms, values respect for work boundaries.
Constellation: Aquarius | Blood type: B | MBTI: ENTJ
11) Hong Seong-min – owner of a cold noodle restaurant
Conditions of marriage: wants to have a child within the first six months, seeks a partner willing to help with weekend work.
Constellation: Leo | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENTJ
12) Park Cheol-hong – public corporation employee
Conditions of marriage: drawn to strong-minded older women, expects a partner to accompany him in branch transfers.
Constellation: Cancer | Blood type: A | MBTI: ISFP
13) Jo Seung-woo – Licensed real estate agent
Conditions of marriage: understanding clinginess, seeking compatibility in four pillars of destiny.
Constellation: Pisces | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENFP
14) Kim Ryang-ha – former JYP idol, now entrepreneur
Conditions of marriage: prefers keeping physiological matters private, seeks understanding if making a comeback.
Constellation: Virgo | Blood type: B | MBTI: ESFP
15) Kim Min-sung – CEO of prep academy
Conditions of marriage: expects willingness to be the first lady, against smoking for the sake of children.
Constellation: Gemini | Blood type: O | MBTI: ENTJ
16) Cho Seong-bae – pet entrepreneur
Conditions of marriage: dreams of living with 20 dogs, values clean shoes.
Constellation: Leo | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENFJ
17) Jeong Jae-jong – chauffeur driver
Conditions of marriage: expects patience for sleeping 10 hours, dislikes obsession with money.
Constellation: Gemini | Blood type: AB | MBTI: ESTP
18) Shin Dong-woo – lawyer
Conditions of marriage: wants to eat pizza once a week, drawn to women with beautiful hands.
Constellation: Aquarius | Blood type: AB | MBTI: ESFJ
19) Chae Jeong-wan – dermatologist
Conditions of marriage: cannot stand mama’s girls, expects daily moments to be shared only with him.
Constellation: Aquarius | Blood type: B | MBTI: ESFJ
20) Lee Won-nam – patent attorney
Conditions of marriage: seeks appreciation for fanboying, does not want partner to tie him down like a mom.
Constellation: Sagittarius | Blood type: A | MBTI: ESFP
21) Kang Suk-won in Couple Palace 2 – CEO of an interior design company
Conditions of marriage: expects sleep at 10 pm and wake-up at 6 am, looking for a devoted wife.
Constellation: Aquarius | Blood type: B | MBTI: –
22) Choi Jun-young – gym owner
Conditions of marriage – despises all forms of addiction, wants four or more children
Constellation: Libra | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENFP
23) Sim Hyeon-seok – firefighter
Conditions of marriage: does not believe in guy friends, seeks understanding for his risky job.
Constellation: Sagittarius | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENFP
24) Kim Han-seok – bike creator
Conditions of marriage: expects no issue with motorbike rides, drawn to women with transparent personal lives.
Constellation: Capricorn | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENFJ
25) Kang Seung-hun – homeshopping planner
Conditions of marriage: plans to perform six ancestral rites, disdains the 'yolo' culture.
Constellation: Sagittarius | Blood type: A | MBTI: ESTJ / ENFJ
26) Lee Jung-mo – entrepreneur
Conditions of marriage: prefers a partner with a professional job that is easy to return to, drawn to women with attractive ankles.
Constellation: Capricorn | Blood type: AB | MBTI: ENTJ
27) Lee Dong-hoon – corporate employee, SNU graduate
Conditions of marriage: admires glamorous facial features, lacks empathy.
Constellation: Aries | Blood type: A | MBTI: INTP
28) Kim Hyun-woong – Asset Manager
Conditions of marriage: dreams of raising a puppy together, drawn to bossy women who can manage the household.
Constellation: Pisces | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENTP
29) Ji Seung-won – Energy company employee
Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: looking for a Seoul resident, hopes for a partner who avoids posting revealing photos.
Constellation: Virgo | Blood type: A | MBTI: ESTJ
30) Shin Seong-min – dentist
Conditions of marriage: dreams of having breakfast together at 8 am, hopes for a partner who helps him maintain good shape.
Constellation: Libra | Blood type: B | MBTI: ESTJ
31) Lee Jeong-seong – landlord
Conditions of marriage: hopes for a partner who accompanies land purchases, wants three children.
Constellation: Cancer | Blood type: A | MBTI: ESFJ
32) Kim Hoe-moon – tax accountant
Conditions of marriage: attracted to those who enjoy dad jokes, hopes for a partner who can take long off-days.
Constellation: Taurus | Blood type: AB | MBTI: ENTP
33) Park Min-kyu – ice hockey coach
Conditions of marriage: drawn to older women who can care like a mother, hopes for a stay-at-home spouse.
Constellation: Aquarius | Blood type: B | MBTI: ENTP
34) Kim Si-hyeon – pharmaceutical company employee
Conditions of marriage: against living together before marriage, prefers a non-extravagant wedding.
Constellation: Capricorn | Blood type: A | MBTI: ESFP
35) Kim Kun-hee – former athlete turned lawyer
Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: dreams of improving looks together, hopes for leniency regarding female friendships.
Constellation: Taurus | Blood type: B | MBTI: ENFJ
36) Park Jin-woo – lawyer, SNU graduate
Conditions of marriage: drawn to women inactive on social media, hopes for understanding about keeping tithes.
Constellation: Cancer | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENTP
37) Shin Ji-ho – Furniture designer
Conditions of marriage: dislikes women obsessed with luxury brands, values good care of eyebags.
Constellation: Capricorn | Blood type: B | MBTI: INTP
38) Lee Chan-ho – Barista running a coffee roasting business
Conditions of marriage: disdains those who enjoy drinking, dislikes aggressive K-pop stans.
Constellation: Cancer | Blood type: A | MBTI: ISTJ
39) Park Chan-hyoung – lawyer
Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: not planning to have children, struggles with getting along with doctors or lawyers.
Constellation: Leo | Blood type: B | MBTI: ENFJ
40) Jeon Min-seok – rescue police
Conditions of marriage: hopes for a partner who can take him out of Gunsan, enjoys being babied.
Constellation: Leo | Blood type: A | MBTI: ESTJ
41) Kim Woo-sik – Sam**** designer
Conditions of marriage: hopes for a partner who enjoys walking, dislikes being compared to other men.
Constellation: Scorpio | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENTP
42) Kim Jae-gyu – sculptor
Conditions of marriage: favors weekend couples, hopes for trust in his artistic activities.
Constellation: Virgo | Blood type: B | MBTI: INTJ
43) Park Ha-june – shopping mall owner
Conditions of marriage – wants to have dinner together daily, dreams of working out together at 7 am.
Constellation: Sagittarius | Blood type: O | MBTI: ESTP
44) Kwon Yeong-jin – securities trader and singer-songwriter
Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: hopes for appreciation of musical activities, prefers managing family finances.
Constellation: Cancer | Blood type: A | MBTI: ENFJ / ENTJ
45) Kim Hee-sung – full-stack developer
Conditions of marriage: dislikes belief in fortune telling, against giving allowances to parents.
Constellation: Aquarius | Blood type: B | MBTI: ESTJ
46) Kim Hye-seong – startup founder
Conditions of marriage: prefers a partner who gets along well with divorcees, drawn to women with slim figures.
Constellation: Capricorn | Blood type: O | MBTI: ENFJ
47) Kim Gui-llaume – musician
Conditions of marriage: looking for a partner who believes in God, drawn to conservative women.
Constellation: Scorpio | Blood type: O | MBTI: ENFJ
48) Kim Ji-hwan – entrepreneur
Conditions of marriage: hopes for a partner with qualities to learn from, drawn to long arms and legs.
Constellation: Capricorn | Blood type: B | MBTI: ENFP
49) Cho Dae-won – businessman
Conditions of marriage in Couple Palace 2: plans to give allowances to parents, dislikes being forced into traditional men's duties.
Constellation: Taurus | Blood type: B | MBTI: ESTJ
50) Lee Chang-meen – former conglomerate employee
Conditions of marriage: prefers leniency regarding genetic hair loss, drawn to women who find happiness outside of money.
Constellation: Virgo | Blood type: O | MBTI: ISTJ
Overview of Couple Palace season 2
Couple Palace is a reality show focused on pairing singles with their ideal partners.
Featuring a total of 100 men and women, all on the path to marriage, Couple Palace 2 highlights their search for a match based on appearance, status, and qualifications.
Set in a luxurious environment known as "Couple Palace," participants are presented with an array of seemingly perfect matches. In the fast-paced, efficient set of the show, romance takes a backseat as practicality is highlighted. In the show, singles aim to find the ideal life partner without leaving things to chance.
With its season 2, Couple Palace continues to explore the concept of high-speed, goal-oriented matchmaking for the perfect marriage
Couple Palace season 2 is hosted by Kim Jong-kook, Yoo Se-yoon, and MIJOO, who return from the previous season to guide viewers through the matchmaking process. The three couple managers of the show are Miranda, Seong Ji-in, and Jung Sumi.
The production team of Couple Palace 2 includes Chief Producer Lee Sun-young and Producer Jung Min-seok, both renowned for their work on popular programs like I Can See Your Voice and Love Catcher.
The next episode of Couple Palace 2 is set to air on March 19, 2025, at 7:10 pm KST on Mnet.