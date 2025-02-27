  • home icon
Meet the cast of Possessed Love 2: Occupation & all you need to know

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Feb 27, 2025 04:41 GMT
Poster of Possessed Love season 2 (Image via Instagram/@sinyeon_sbs)
Poster of Possessed Love season 2 (Image via Instagram/@sinyeon_sbs)

South Korea’s popular dating show Possessed Love, also known as Fortune Tellers Love, returns with its highly anticipated season 2 on February 25, 2025, on SBS. This reality series features Millennials and Gen Z spiritual practitioners, including shamans, fortune tellers, and astrologers, as they navigate romance through their mystical abilities.

Blending fate and attraction, the show offers an intriguing glimpse into the cast members' personal journeys and professional practices. As the new season unfolds, here’s a look at the cast members and the paths that led them to this unique dating experiment.

8 spiritual practitioners competing in Possessed Love 2

Possessed Love returns with season 2, featuring eight contestants with unique spiritual abilities and compelling stories. Each participant brings their own expertise in shamanism, fortune-telling, or astrology, making for a fascinating journey of romance and destiny.

Here’s a closer look at their backgrounds and experiences:

1) Jang Ho-am

Jang Ho-am is a shaman with nine months of experience.

(Image via OnDemandKorea)
2, Ha Byeong-yeol

Ha Byeong-yeol is a Saju reader who has been studying for 2 years.

(Image via OnDemandKorea)
3, Lee Kang-won

Lee Kang-won is a 25 years old shaman with 3 years of experience, born on July 7, 1999.

(Image via OnDemandKorea)
4, Jeong Hyeon-woo

Jeong Hyeon-woo is a shaman who has been practicing for 5 months.

(Image via OnDemandKorea)
5, Chae Yu-kyung

Chae Yu-kyung is a second-year shaman.

(Image via OnDemandKorea)
6, Lee Ra-yoon

Lee Ra-yoon is a second-year shaman.

(Image via OnDemandKorea)
7, Hong Yu-ra

Hong Yu-ra is a first-year fortune-telling counsellor.

(Image via OnDemandKorea)
8, Kim Yoon-jeong

Kim Yoon-jeong is a second-year astrologer.

(Image via OnDemandKorea)
Possessed Love season 2: A unique romance among spiritual practitioners

Possessed Love returns for its season 2, bringing together a new group of spiritual practitioners navigating romance in unpredictable ways. The reality dating show follows eight contestants with expertise in shamanism, astrology, and fortune-telling as they explore love—something even their abilities cannot foresee.

Hosted by comedian Shin Dong-yup, actress and DJ Yoo In-na, singer-actor Yoo Sun-ho, choreographer Gabee. It is also hosted by fortune teller Park Seong-jun, the series offers a mix of mystery, emotion, and unexpected connections.

With their fates intertwined, the contestants experience moments of deep connection, playful flirtation, and intense emotions, creating a dynamic journey that unfolds with each episode.

The season consists of 10 episodes, with the first already available on OnDemandKorea, Viu, and KOCOWA TV. New episodes air every Tuesday, building anticipation for upcoming developments. Episode 2 is set to premiere on March 4 on SBS.

Edited by Divya Singh
