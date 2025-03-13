"They posted this teaser at exactly 11:23"- Fans rejoice as tvN drops Signal season 2 teaser, hinting at a 2026 release

tvN has officially confirmed the return of Signal with a brief teaser for its second season. Released on March 12, 2025, the 15-second clip reignited excitement among fans who have eagerly awaited news about the acclaimed crime thriller.

Ad

The teaser opens with the distinct static of a walkie-talkie attempting to tune into a frequency. As the transmission struggles to connect, a voiceover delivers the line:

"The radio will start again."

The video ends with the announcement that season 2 will air in 2026. Alongside the teaser, tvN shared a caption that read:

"The radio will start again. The long-awaited voice in the radio rings again. <The second signal> First broadcast in 2026ㅣtvN."

Ad

Trending

Fans of the original 2016 drama quickly flooded social media with reactions, celebrating the long-awaited sequel. Many noted the specific time of the teaser’s release—11:23 pm KST—sparking speculation about its potential significance. One fan on X wrote,

"They posted this teaser at exactly 11:23... the time where lee jaehan & park hyeyoung connects on the radio & the exact time Detective Lee Jaehan died in #Signal."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

More fans discussed the teaser's release time, while others expressed excitement about getting a sequel to the 2016 drama.

"SIGNAL S2 teaser dropped at 11:23– the time of detective lee jaehan’s death and the time the walkies connect— OH THE HYPE IS SO REALLLL," commented an X user.

"Tears rolled down my face. ONE OF MY FAV KDRAMAS EVER... But why so late ahhhhh WHY 2026 ?" shared one fan.

Ad

"You mean we have to wait until 2026. it's ok we've been waiting since 2016 so i guess we'll be ok," said a netizen.

"SIGNAAAALLLLL!!! OMG. MY ALL TIME FAVORITE KDRAMA. The bad guy is crying. I've been waiting for season 2 for so long. Season 1 was still in 2016. 10 years ago? Wow. Hahaha," read a comment on X.

Ad

Fans couldn’t contain their enthusiasm, reminiscing about season 1 which aired almost a decade ago. Many shared memories of watching the drama and reflected on its lasting impact.

"It still feels like a dream that this drama has a sequel. when I watched it when I was still a teenager, now the second season is airing when I'm already in my 20s," shared this X user.

Ad

"AaaaAAAAAAAA SIGNAL NATION WAKE UP WE'RE GETTING THE SEQUEL VERY VERY SOON!!!!!" posted an individual on X.

"So we really have to wait until 2026 to get this damn walkie-talkie comeback??? literally 10 years???" said one netizen.

"Back in the day we (tumblr girlies) used to livewatch signal it was so fun it's wild how many things i've done with people i never met for kdramas," added this fan.

Ad

Signal season 2 confirmed: Original cast returns after a decade for 2026 sequel

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nearly a decade after its groundbreaking debut, Signal is finally making a comeback with its highly anticipated second season. On March 5, tvN officially confirmed that Signal season 2, or The Second Signal, will premiere in early 2026, aligning with the network’s 20th-anniversary celebrations.

Originally airing from January to March 2016, Signal became one of the highest-rated dramas in Korean cable television history, peaking at 12.544% viewership.

Written by Kim Eun-hee and directed by Kim Won-seok, the drama captivated audiences with its unique blend of crime, thriller, and supernatural elements. Inspired by real-life criminal cases, it followed detectives from different time periods solving cold cases through a mysterious radio transmission.

Ad

Despite season 1’s open-ended finale, plans for a sequel remained uncertain for years. However, in March 2024, screenwriter Kim Eun-hee confirmed that season 2 was in development.

The announcement was later reinforced at the CJ ENM Content Talk 2025 event in February, where CJ ENM’s Park Sang-hyuk officially unveiled the production schedule. Actress Kim Hye-soo also shared a video message, confirming that filming was already underway.

The original cast from season 1 of the series—Lee Je-hoon, Kim Hye-soo, and Cho Jin-woong—will be reprising their roles as profiler Park Hae-young, detective Cha Soo-hyun, and veteran officer Lee Jae-han. Their return marks a rare instance of a drama bringing back its entire main cast after such a long hiatus.

Ad

As reported by Asianet Newsable on February 12, 2025, director Jang Hang-jun, who is married to writer Kim Eun-hee, further fueled excitement by teasing in a recent interview that "the original actors are all in." Joining them is Ahn Jae-hong (Mask Girl), whose role remains undisclosed but is expected to be crucial to the new season’s storyline.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Signal season 1 gained immense popularity for its gripping narrative, well-developed characters, and realistic depiction of criminal investigations. The series drew inspiration from notorious real-life cases, such as the 'Lee Hyung-ho Kidnapping Case' and the 'Dentist Mother-Daughter Murder Case.' The drama was praised for its thought-provoking social commentary through such cases.

With Kim Eun-hee once again leading the scriptwriting, expectations certainly remain high. The production team aims to deliver a sequel that lives up to its predecessor, as per Asian Newsable. Season 2 promises thrilling twists, emotional depth, and a gripping continuation of the original story, as per the report.

Ad

While plot details remain under wraps, Signal season 2 is expected to explore new cases while resolving lingering questions from season 1. The drama’s return comes at a time when the crime-thriller genre has evolved significantly, making the stakes even higher for its long-awaited sequel.

With season 2 officially in the works, anticipation among fans is at an all-time high for what's to come in 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback