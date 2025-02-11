“Hasn't it like been 10 years” — Fans divided as Signal 2 starring Kim Hye-soo & Lee Je-hoon reportedly announces 2026 broadcast

In anticipation of tvN’s 20th anniversary in 2026, one of its flagship dramas, Signal, is set to return next year as Second Signal, as reported by Newsen on February 10. At the 'CJ ENM Content Talk 2025' event in Mapo-gu, Seoul on February 10, Park Sang-hyuk, head of CJ ENM's channel business division, unveiled tvN's content strategy and key lineup for the year.

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of its cultural business in 2025, CJ ENM announced plans to dominate the content ecosystem by launching 65 dramas and entertainment programs (excluding Mnet content) with a record investment of over 150 billion won—a significant increase from the previous year.

During the event, a greeting video featuring season 2 actress Kim Hye-soo was shown; she urged viewers to support the new season in 2025, promising that the cast and crew would give their all.

Originally aired in 2016 and starring Lee Je-hoon, Kim Hye-soo, and Jo Jin-woong, Signal captivated audiences with its unique premise of linking detectives from different eras via radio to solve cold cases inspired by real events, achieving an average rating of 13.4% and peaking at 15% according to Nielsen Korea. Writer Kim Eun-hee had previously announced plans for season 2 in collaboration with BA Entertainment.

The original cast members have also consistently expressed their enthusiasm for a second season at various events. In addition to Signal, the event highlighted the main content strategies and lineups for both tvN and Tving.

Fans, however, have mixed opinions regarding it.

"Hasn't it like been 10 years" said one fan.

"life extended until 2026" responded another.

"ten years for the sequel.... it better be a good (happy) one so my cho jinwoong doesnt have to suffer" another fan commented.

Fans are disappointed to have to wait for another for the release.

"I hope it’s really really really good bc I’ve been waiting forever for signal season 2" reacted another.

"Every news about signal is always next year and next year and next year" noted another.

"I thought it was airing this year … really disappointed to hear we have to wait another year," said another.

More about Signal

Signal was penned by Kim Eun-hee and directed by Kim Won-seok, featuring Lee Je-hoon, Kim Hye-soo, and Cho Jin-woong in the lead roles. The show draws inspiration from real-life criminal cases in Korea, notably including the Hwaseong serial murders. The first season was broadcast on tvN from January 22 to March 12, 2016, airing every Friday and Saturday at 20:30.

Hae-Young, a criminal profiler and police lieutenant, mistrusts his colleagues due to a childhood incident in 2000 when his classmate Yoon-Jung was kidnapped and murdered. He witnessed her abduction but his warnings were ignored, and the case remained unsolved.

Later, while meeting a reporter at a cafe to expose a celebrity scandal, Hae-Young is arrested by Detective Soo-Hyun for stalking. As he leaves the station, he discovers a walkie-talkie communicating with Detective Jae-Han from 2000, who is investigating Yoon-Jung’s disappearance. Ultimately, Hae-Young and Jae-Han connect through this mysterious device.

