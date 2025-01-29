"Please be endgame"— Single’s Inferno 4 viewers cheer for Dong-ho and A-rin's happy ending after their first Paradise date & 'marriage' talks

Kim A-rin and Kook Dong-ho stole the spotlight in Single’s Inferno 4 episode 7 with their enchanting first date in "Paradise." Episodes 7 and 8, which aired on January 28, followed the cliffhanger conclusion of episode 6, where the pair matched to escape Inferno and embark on a romantic getaway.

Kim A-rin and Kook Dong-ho’s first Paradise date in Single's Inferno 4 showcased their natural chemistry. They bonded over their professions, mutual connections in Yongsan, and living in the same Wangsimni neighborhood. Their playful moments— including teasing about marriage and cooking— highlighted their growing closeness. Fans and the host panel praised them as the season’s most promising couple.

After their first date in Paradise, fans and viewers of Single’s Inferno were rooting for Dong-ho and A-rin. The chemistry between the two caused the viewers to flood social media with messages hoping they end up as one of the endgame couples of Single’s Inferno 4.

Trending

"please be endgame please!" wrote one fan on X.

Expand Tweet

"No but why do they feel so real? Like this may actually be our first marriage between single inferno’s contestants" commented one netizen.

"no man brings up the marriage topic with a woman he doesn’t see dating !!! he wants to see her even after the show !! you better choose arin dongho" shared another viewer of 'Single’s Inferno'.

"omg this is fate. i mean they both work at the same place or maybe they have met before. arin often does photo shoots in the dongho work building once every 2 months or 3 months and they even live in the same area," mentioned one viewer of 'Single’s Inferno'.

The connection between the two sparked a wave of excitement among the viewers and fans of Single’s Inferno.

"the tension between arin and dongho is insane. they had me blushing giggling and kicking my feet " read one comment on X.

"idc anymore about the other ships, i just really need these two to walk out of inferno as a couple!!! " expressed an X user.

"I would like a spin-off with Dong-ho and A-rin, or rather, is there a parallel world where we can just watch these two until the final episode?" posted one netizen (as translated by Google).

"lowkey dgaf abt anything else except them. my #1 couple this season... i hope they're endgame," added another X user.

Kim A-rin and Kook Dong-ho’s paradise date sparks romance and destiny in Single’s Inferno 4

Expand Tweet

Their "Paradise" date in episode 7 of Single’s Inferno began with a scenic drive into the city from a helicopter pad, leaving behind the island of Inferno. In the car, they exchanged lighthearted conversation, checking on each other’s comfort. While crossing the Dongho Bridge over the Han River, A-rin quipped:

"Dong-ho crossing Dongho Bridge. I'll always think about that every time I cross this bridge."

Flustered yet amused, Dong-ho responded,

"What an honor."

The pair later dined together, sharing champagne and conversation as they opened up about their lives. A-rin revealed she is a 25-year-old commercial model, while Dong-ho, 30, works as an accountant.

Both expressed surprise and amusement upon learning about each other’s professions, with Dong-ho playfully mimicking model poses. Their connection deepened when they discovered overlapping work locations and mutual familiarity with Yongsan, where Dong-ho worked and A-rin frequently visited for her shoots.

Their most unexpected revelation came when they realized they lived in the same Wangsimni neighborhood— Dong-ho for eight years and A-rin for two.

"We might have taken the same subway to the same office building," Dong-ho remarked.

In a later interview, A-rin reflected,

"It even got me thinking, "is this fate?""

The host panel excitedly erupted at their shared history, agreeing it was destiny. As their conversation continued, A-rin brought up how, in episode 2, Dong-ho had chosen her during the first matching process, but she did not reciprocate. She admitted that she regretted her decision, which Dong-ho described as a shocking moment for him in Inferno.

A-rin also confessed that earlier that day, when Dong-ho returned from a previous Paradise date, she mustered all her courage to seek him out. Both then laughed about how their private conversation was interrupted by other contestants, with Dong-ho admitting he had doubted their connection would progress.

A-rin shared her frustration, acknowledging how they kept missing opportunities to bond. The panel on this note celebrated their budding relationship, with Super Junior’s Kyuhyun declaring, "our first real couple then," and the hosts naming them their favorite duo.

The date transitioned to the pool, where A-rin’s dog-paddling amused Dong-ho, prompting him to call her cute. The two shared laughter, measured their hands, and spoke about their feelings.

When Dong-ho asked how A-rin felt about returning to Inferno, she replied that having visited Paradise with the person she wanted, the distinction between Paradise and Inferno no longer mattered. The heartfelt connection left the panelists beaming.

"She’s in love," Kyuhyun remarked.

Later, the duo continued their conversation over drinks and snacks in their hotel room. They discussed cooking, with A-rin proudly sharing her ability to make dishes like kimchi. Dong-ho found this endearing, jokingly asking her to make some for him. The conversation took a playful turn as Dong-ho mentioned marriage, given his age. Laughing, he proposed,

"Let's pretend we're getting married."

A-rin replied with some teasing.

"Because of my green onion kimchi, you’re saying that? You’re stuck on that. Okay, I’ll make you some. I’ll have it delivered to you." A-rin teased.

However, still laughing and shaking his head Dong-ho replied,

"Let’s get married."

The date ended with teasing, laughter, and giggles, reflecting their newfound comfort and growing closeness. The hosts praised their chemistry and commented on how quickly they had bonded.

Single’s Inferno season 4 returns with romance, competition

Netflix’s hit South Korean reality dating series, Single’s Inferno, returned for its highly anticipated season 4 on January 14, 2025. The show mixes romance, competition, and survival as singles compete to form connections, escape tough island conditions, and earn a stay in "Paradise," a luxurious hotel.

Hosted by model Hong Jin-kyung, actress Lee Da-hee, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, rapper Hanhae, and YouTuber Dex, the panel adds to the entertainment with their lively commentary.

Season 4 consists of 12 episodes, with 8 already available. New episodes are released in pairs every Tuesday, with episodes 9 and 10 premiering on February 4, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

Expand Tweet

Kim A-rin and Kook Dong-ho's time in "Paradise" has sparked a wave of excitement, with fans eager to see how their connection will unfold in future episodes of Single’s Inferno 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback