"The best and the purest date ever!" — Fans declare Tehwan and Jiyeon's first Paradise date in Single’s Inferno 4

Single’s Inferno 4 contestants Kim Tae-hwan and Bae Ji-yeon took their connection to the next level with a heartfelt and playful first date in Paradise. Single’s Inferno's episode 7, which dropped on January 28 alongside episode 8, showcased the much-anticipated moment that began when the pair matched at the end of episode 6, released on January 21.

Their "Paradise" experience began with a romantic dinner, during which they exchanged personal details about their lives. Jiyeon revealed she is a 25-year-old special designer, while Tae-hwan shared that he is a 32-year-old DJ and owner of an underground club. Jiyeon expressed surprise at his profession, admitting she didn’t expect him to be both a DJ and a club owner.

The conversation turned more personal when she also admitted feeling slightly jealous during an earlier lunch in Inferno when wildcard contestant Hae-lin sat next to Tae-hwan. Reassuring her, Tae-hwan sweetly shared that he only had eyes for her, which is why their gazes often met during the meal.

The date then moved to an ice-skating rink, where their lively chemistry shone even brighter. Tae-hwan helped Jiyeon tie her shoelaces before they stepped onto the ice. What followed was a lively and cheerful skating session filled with laughter and lighthearted moments. The pair playfully chased each other around the rink, held hands while gliding across the ice, and even imitated figure-skating poses.

Their chemistry was undeniable as they giggled and shared genuine smiles throughout. The date concluded with Jiyeon and Tae-hwan holding hands and circling the rink together. The playful yet intimate atmosphere of their date left fans and commentators alike enchanted and smiling. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, one of the Single’s Inferno’s commentators, remarked,

“I think my mood’s been lifted from seeing that date and how they interact with each other.”

While another host, actress Lee Da-hee, added,

“Out of everything I’ve seen the contestants do on Single’s Inferno, I feel envious of this date the most.”

Fans of Single’s Inferno flooded social media, echoing similar sentiments. They couldn’t stop gushing over Jiyeon and Tae-hwan’s adorable Paradise date. One viewer commented,

"Jiyeon and Tehwan had the best and the purest date ever!! The way they were having so much fun together while naturally holding hands even, I love them so much The producers should give them more screentime cuz they are just so adorable."

"seeing Jiyeon so happy like this makes me happy omgggg. Her and Tehwan had the cutest date, the way she WONN!!!" said a fan of Single’s Inferno.

"literally THE BEST date i’ve seen from singles inferno, their screentime NEEDS to be longer. the butterflies i got," one netizen commented.

"Clearly the best date of the season. Episode 1 I didn’t vibe with Tehwan and Theo but now they’re the best guys on the island," read one comment on X.

"miss dahee didn’t lie when she said that jiyeon and taehwan’s date was the most enviable date she’s ever seen in this show JUST LOOK AT THEM!!!!" said one X user.

However, many fans were disappointed with the limited screentime given to Jiyeon and Tae-hwan compared to other couples. They voiced their frustration, demanding more focus on the pair in upcoming episodes.

"I need to see a 20 mins of their date for therapy like why is their screentime less even after going to paradise... the bias is so obvious???" voiced one viewer of Single’s Inferno.

"i hate how they distributed the screen time like I DON'T WANNA WATCH JUNSEO AND SIAN GIVE ME MORE OF THE OTHER 2," shared an individual on X.

"the way the production always excludes the public's favorite people and focuses on boring people is disappointing, both perfect and without screen time," posted this netizen.

"F*** you Single’s Inferno, the best unproblematic couple had 5 mins of screentime out of 3 hours," added one X user.

Single’s Inferno 4: Netflix’s hit dating show returns with romance, survival, and star-studded hosts

Netflix’s hit South Korean reality dating series, Single’s Inferno, returned with its much-awaited season 4, which premiered on January 14, 2025. Known for blending romance, competition, and survival, the show continues to captivate viewers worldwide as young singles compete for love while navigating life on a remote island.

The show’s concept challenges contestants to form romantic connections to escape the island’s tough conditions and earn a stay in "Paradise," a luxurious hotel. By the season’s end, participants aim to find their ideal match.

Single’s Inferno is hosted by a star-studded panel featuring model Hong Jin-kyung, actress Lee Da-hee, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, rapper Hanhae, and YouTuber Dex, who gained popularity as a contestant in season 2. Their commentary adds to another aspect of entertainment for the viewers.

Byeon Jiyeon and Kim Tae-hwan's "Paradise date" has left viewers eagerly anticipating how their relationship will evolve in the coming episodes.

Single’s Inferno's season 4 consists of 12 episodes, with 8 already available for streaming. New episodes are released in pairs every Tuesday, with episodes 9 and 10 set to premiere on February 4, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

