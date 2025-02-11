On February 11, Netflix released the final episode of its latest hit dating reality show, Single’s Inferno season 4, bringing an emotional conclusion to the journey. Among the final pairings, Kook Dong-ho and Kim A-rin emerged as one of the most celebrated couples, choosing each other in the final selection.

During the final selection of the show, all the single women stood in a row while the men stepped forward to stand beside their chosen partner they wanted to leave the show with. Without hesitation, Dong-ho walked up to A-rin and stood beside her, making his decision clear. The two then asked each other if they wanted to leave the show together and spend time outside, solidifying their connection.

A-rin confidently declared that the person she wanted to leave with was Kook Dong-ho, adding that she had caught the "Dong-ho fever." The pair exited Inferno hand in hand, with Dong-ho describing their grip as being "glued together."

Fans of Single’s Inferno celebrated their pairing, expressing their excitement over their chemistry and journey throughout the season. The pair’s chemistry had viewers swooning after their first Paradise date in episode 4.

However, with Dong-ho attracting two more suitors, both the audience and A-rin were left uncertain about his final choice. In episode 11, he gently turned down the two women pursuing him.

The moment in the final episode when he walked past them, heading straight to A-rin and choosing her, sent fans into a frenzy of joy. They took to social media to celebrate the couple's happy ending, with many expressing that their pairing felt well-deserved after all the twists and turns of the season. One fan of the show mentioned,

"TEARS IN MY EYES. YES BABY YES WE DESERVED THIS COUPLE AFTER EVERYTHING."

"He could have played the role of an idiot and stopped or looked at the girls who liked him to get their hopes up like all these idiots do, but no, he went straight to the point and I love it," said another fan of Single’s Inferno.

"donghua the man you are I didn't expect his feelings for Arin to be so genuine, I'm so happy to see them at the end of the game, I hope it still lasts until now," gushed this viewer of Single’s Inferno.

"I SWEAR THE WANGSIMNI COUPLE IS THE ONLY GOOD THING THAT HAPPENED IN THIS SEASON!!" shared one netizen.

The overwhelming reaction was one of joy, as viewers agreed that Dong-ho and A-rin's love story was one of the season's highlights.

"nobody is better than arin, she bring the best on dongho, she understands him very well. very considerate, mature and sweet. so bubbly around him so cold to others. she recharging him. they are absolute soulmate, i said what i said. THEY WON WE WON," read one comment on X.

"Now that I recap if Dongho had to make a choice since the beginning for paradise or a special date...he always chose Arin...MY PARENTS," mentioned on individual on X.

Many fans are now eager to know if Dong-ho and A-rin are still together after Single's Inferno 4 ended. Their undeniable chemistry and heartfelt moments in the finale have sparked hope that their connection continues off-screen.

"My fated couple. I didn't ship anyone this season but them. Hopefully, they are still together and stay so for a long, long time," wrote this X user.

"Now I just need a post show update about these two. Are they dating irl?" this viewer of Single’s Inferno posted.

"SO ARE THEY ACTUALLY DATING AFTER THE SHOW???? THAT'S ALL I CARE ABT," added this netizen.

Single’s Inferno 4 heats up: Romance, survival, and luxury await in Netflix’s hit dating show

Netflix’s popular South Korean dating reality show Single’s Inferno made its much-awaited return with season 4 on January 14, 2025. Known for blending romance, competition, and survival, the series challenged singles to form connections while enduring harsh island conditions. Those who succeeded earned a chance to escape to Paradise, a lavish hotel stay offering comfort and exclusivity.

The show was hosted by a dynamic panel featuring model Hong Jin-kyung, actress Lee Da-hee, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, rapper Hanhae, and YouTuber Dex. Their reactions and commentary added to the entertainment, making each episode even more engaging.

Season 4 of Single’s Inferno consists of 12 episodes, with all episodes now released and available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.

