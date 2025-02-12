Single’s Inferno 4 soundtrack: Every song from the Netflix Korean dating reality show

Netflix’s hit dating show, Single’s Inferno, made its highly anticipated return with season 4 on January 14, bringing romance and competition back to the screen. The season concluded its run on February 11, 2025.

Season 4 of Netflix's hit dating show captivated audiences not only with its engaging narratives but also with a meticulously curated soundtrack that enhanced the viewing experience. It delivered a standout soundtrack that amplified the drama.

From energetic K-pop beats to soulful melodies, the series' music perfectly complemented every twist and turn. Whether it's the punchy opening theme At Last by Chengcheng or the emotionally charged ballads scattered throughout, each track added depth to the show’s narrative filled with twists and turns.

Every song featured in Single’s Inferno season 4 soundtrack

Single’s Inferno Season 4 features a diverse soundtrack that enhances every romantic, emotional, and dramatic moment. Here's a complete look at every song featured in this season’s soundtrack.

At Last by Chengcheng featuring Troy Tang & Jasmine

Serves as the opening theme, this punchy, feel-good K-pop track sets an energetic tone for the series.

Drown by Lights Follow featuring Meekha

It is a melodic tune that complements the show's emotional moments.

We Do It Like That by Panicshop, Richard Buckley, and Georgia

This is an upbeat track that underscores the series' lively scenes.

SAY YES by Jeon Hayeoung

It is a romantic ballad that highlights pivotal relationship developments.

Wonderland by Reem

This track is a dreamy melody that accentuates the show's enchanting moments.

EO JI REO WEO by 택우 (Taekwoo)

It is a rhythmic track that adds depth to the series' dynamic scenes.

Get Away by Tony K

This song underscores moments of introspection.

AI THAI U NA YO by Release

This song complements the show's heartfelt interactions.

Bad Energy by Reem

The song is a powerful track that highlights the series' tense moments.

JI GEUM I DAI RO by 와인 좀 한해 (Wine Jom Hanhae)

It is a smooth melody that enhances the show's reflective scenes.

These tracks are compiled in a Spotify playlist titled Single's Inferno S4 OST 솔로지옥 4 BGM, offering fans an immersive musical journey through the series. A YouTube playlist titled Single's Inferno Season 4 Netflix Soundtrack features these songs, providing a comprehensive collection of the season's musical highlights.

Single’s Inferno: Netflix’s hit South Korean dating show concludes season 4

Single’s Inferno (Korean: 솔로지옥) is a South Korean reality dating series on Netflix that has gained worldwide attention. Running for 4 seasons, the show continues to draw excitement with its unique blend of romance, competition, and island survival. The fourth installment aired on January 14, 2025, and ended its run on February 11, 2025.

In the show, contestants must navigate challenges and form relationships to escape the remote island and earn a trip to Paradise, a luxurious hotel where they can enjoy a break from the island’s tough conditions. The ultimate goal is to find a lasting connection by the season’s end.

The show is hosted by model Hong Jin-kyung, actress Lee Da-hee, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, rapper Hanhae, and YouTuber Dex, who originally appeared as a contestant in Single’s Inferno season 2. Since its debut on December 18, 2021, Single’s Inferno has grown into a cultural sensation, with its first season concluding on January 8, 2022, followed by seasons 2 and 3 in December of the next two years.

Often likened to Bachelor in Paradise, the show made history as the first Korean reality program to enter Netflix’s Global Top 10 list. With each season, its worldwide popularity continues to rise, sparking social media buzz and trending hashtags like "#singlesinferno."

Season 4 of Single’s Inferno consists of 12 episodes, all now available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.

