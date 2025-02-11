"There's no saving this girl"— Single’s Inferno 4 viewers divided over Lee Si-an choosing Yuk Jun-seo over Theo and Jeong-su as her endgame

On February 11, Netflix released the final episode of its hit dating reality show Single’s Inferno 4. The season concluded with the highly anticipated final selection, where all single women stood in a row while the men walked up to the woman they chose.

Three contestants—Theo Jang, Yuk Jun-seo, and Kim Jeong-su—stepped forward and stood beside Lee Si-an. Each of them expressed their appreciation for the time spent with her and encouraged her to follow her heart.

Si-an, in turn, responded to all three, expressing her joy in spending time with Theo and thanking Jeong-su for taking her on her first Paradise date. Ultimately, she chose Jun-seo. As they walked hand in hand toward the exit from the Iceland location, Si-an playfully suggested Jun-seo celebrate by picking her up and running.

However, as he obliged, her sandal fell off. Jun-seo retrieved it for her, and they walked away together. In a later interview, Si-an shared her desire to date Jun-seo outside the show, describing their time together as a whirlwind.

However, the decision sparked controversy among viewers. Many who had been rooting for Theo and Si-an expressed disappointment.

Especially after episodes 9 and 10 of Single’s Inferno aired, social media had been flooded with criticism of Jun-seo. Fans pointed out moments where his behavior made Si-an uncomfortable and disappointed during their date. In contrast, Theo’s repeated heartfelt confessions had strengthened the audience’s belief that he was the perfect match for her.

Adding to the surprise, Si-an had chosen Jeong-su for her final Paradise date in episode 11, leading some viewers to believe she might pick him in the end. This made her final decision even more unexpected.

As a result, when Si-an ultimately selected Jun-seo, social media erupted with reactions, with many viewers disheartened by her choice. Viewers took to social media to share their frustration. One fan of Single’s Inferno commented,

"Sian really out there still confused abt Junseo after her Paradise date with Jeongsu…. there’s no saving this girl. If she wants a guy she has to beg for the bare minimum, we have to let her."

"sian has 2 better men who choose her, the green flag man theo & the good looking man jeongsu but only ended up with unattractive red flag guy like junseo💀 anyway congrats sian-junseo for being the most unlikeable final couple ever in SI history," said this viewer of Single’s Inferno.

"Lee sian is the definition of you're too good for me kinda girl I mean is she blind or what?? How can she find junseo attractive??? That boy is very unattractive from his attitude to his face I'm sorryyyyy," wrote one netizen.

"sian really skipped theo, the biggest green flag who treats her like his first love or even jeongsu to pick this walking red flag? then this dude lifted her like it’s some grand moment? bro i want my time back," commented an X user.

"congratulations to sian for picking the biggest trash singles inferno has ever seen when she had 2 better choices. the most rude, mannerless, arrogant, a horrible looking man ever among the contestants. Like to think she CHOSE this," read a comment on X.

While many fans were upset, some believed Si-an followed her heart and respected her decision.

"her intro vid said she wants a whirlwind romance. He’s that to her. Looks are subjective and “red/green flag”— u cant say that when u only see 1% of all their interactions thru eyes of producers/editors. their connection was genuine. chill," argued a fan.

"I’m actually SHOCKED &CONCERNED by how MANY people didn’t clock how Fake is Theo & Taehwan! &How Manipulative &Controlling is Jeongsu! Everything they do for Cameras &Fame! Even Sian & Jiyeon clocked them! If someone acted like them in real life GIRLS RUNNN FR!!" shared this viewer of Single’s Inferno.

"Am I the only one that thinks people made junseo out to be way worse than he is? I started late and expected to hate him but he isn’t that bad (not saying he is great either) and jeongsu is also a red flag then he is such a player, literally only theo is green," mentioned this individual on X.

"You really need to get a life. Just because we were able to watch them on a reality tv show doesn’t mean you get to decide for her. It’s her life and she has chosen who she wants. Move on. This is reality not Kdrama!!!!!!!!" added this person on X.

Single’s Inferno 4 wraps up: All episodes now streaming on Netflix

Netflix’s hit South Korean dating reality show Single’s Inferno returned for its highly anticipated fourth season on January 14, 2025. The series, known for its mix of romance, competition, and survival, once again challenged contestants to form meaningful connections while facing the tough conditions of a remote island. Those who succeeded earned the opportunity to escape to Paradise—a luxurious hotel offering comfort and exclusivity.

This season of Single’s Inferno featured a lively panel of hosts, including model Hong Jin-kyung, actress Lee Da-hee, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, rapper Hanhae, and YouTuber Dex. Their commentary and reactions added an extra layer of entertainment, keeping viewers engaged throughout the journey.

Season 4 of Single’s Inferno comprised 12 episodes, all of which are now available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.

