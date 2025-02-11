“The worst season ever”- Netflix viewers label Single’s Inferno 4 over “predictable endgame” 

South Korean Netflix dating show Single’s Inferno 4 aired the final episodes on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, receiving backlash from fans and labeled as the worst season so far due to the predictable endgame results.

Single's Inferno is one of the most popular dating reality shows originally produced by Netflix, and the latest season has come under fans’ scrutiny for its cast members, allegedly biased screen time, and more.

The show marked its finale with episode 12, where all thirteen contestants reveal their final pick and depart the deserted island if they match with the person they chose. The final couples revealed were:

Lee Si-an & Yuk Jun-seo.

Kook Dong-ho & Kim A-rin.

Bae Ji-yeon & Kim Te-hwan.

Single’s Inferno 4’s contestants who left alone:

Park Hae-lin chose Kook Dong-ho.

Kim Jeong-su chose Lee Si-an.

Jang Theo chose Lee Si-an.

Chung You-jin chose Kim Jeong-su.

Kim Min-seol chose Yuk Jun-seo.

However, Single’s Inferno 4 fans expressed their discontent over the endgame pairs as they predicted it before the final episode’s release. Furthermore, some stated that they skimmed or skipped the last episode to learn about the final pairs.

"Finally finished the Sian show! Good riddance! Literally the worst season ever," a fan said.

"Just skipped through these two eps to see the ending and it’s exactly the way I thought it would go. Just lame as hell I WANT A REDO PLEASEEE…this was the worst and most predictable season ever," a fan added.

"Ohh it was so predictable. no plot twist this season. Lmao #SinglesInferno4 congratulations to the couples and shippers hahaha," a fan said.

Fans continued to showcase their disappointment in Single’s Inferno 4.

"FR i think the tittle should be “sian and the others” lolll," a user stated.

"Singles inferno 4 was a flop. Super frustating watching the last 2 eps just for the girl to end up pick the titan," another user commented.

"I want a refund for my wasted time and money watching," a netizen mentioned.

Fans drew comparisons between Single’s Inferno 4 and the previous season, following the final episode release.

"Funny how everyone skipped directly to the end for the endgame atp nobody cares about this season," a fan reacted.

"another season is ending but season 2 and 3 are still the best seasons, the chemistry, tension and friendship between the casts even the storyline of each couple are top tier," a netizen stated.

"No one gave us the tension we had in S3. Esp between gwanhee and hyeseon. This season was so bland and predictable. With panelists being biased," a netizen stated.

Single’s Inferno 4 finale: Cast members’ reaction to Chung You-jin and Kook Dong-ho’s age and occupation

Single’s Inferno 4 aired episodes 11 and 12 on February 11, 2025, on Netflix, starring Kim Jeong-su, Lee Si-an, Kim A-rin, Kim Te-hwan, Kook Dong-ho, Yuk Jun-seo, Park Hae-lin, Bae Ji-yeon, An Jong-hoon, Kim Hye-jin, Chung You-jin, Kim Min-seol, and Jang Theo. The rules of living on the stranded island include not revealing occupation and age; they can share the information with their pair on paradise date.

The cast members eventually reveal the same in front of everyone in the last episode before the final matching. Kook Dong-ho, who was the most popular among the male solo contestants, revealed that he was a 30-year-old Certified Public Accountant. Cast members were surprised as his occupation was the most anticipated.

Furthermore, Chung You-jin was revealed to be the eldest among the female participants. This turned interesting and hilarious as the female solos have unintentionally addressed her as “big sister” on the show before. Furthermore, Chung You-jin is a professional dancer and choreographer who graduated from Ewha Womans University.

Meanwhile, all 12 episodes of Single’s Inferno 4 are available on Netflix for streaming.

