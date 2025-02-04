"Like it when he slightly rolled his eye"— Fans praise Dex's honest reactions to Tae-hwan and Jun-seo's behaviour towards women in Single's Inferno 4

Netflix dropped episodes 9 and 10 of Single's Inferno season 4 on February 4, sparking strong reactions from viewers. Fans were particularly frustrated with contestants Tae-hwan and Jun-seo, whose treatment of their dates left both the women and the show's hosts unimpressed.

Dex, one of the panelists of Single's Inferno and beloved season 2 contestant, openly expressed his displeasure, earning praise for his candid reactions. One fan commented,

"I bet Dex could break Tehwan's bones anytime he wants..i like it when he slightly rolled his eyes because me too."

During his date with Si-an in "Paradise," Jun-seo repeatedly addressed her as "Ya," a casual and often disrespectful way to refer to someone in Korean. Despite Si-an’s requests for him not to, he continued using it, at one point even admitting that it was just his way of speaking.

His behavior came across as disinterested, as he closed his eyes frequently, making both Si-an and the hosts wonder if he was asleep. He also prioritized eating over engaging in conversation, prompting Dex to express his frustration.

The situation worsened during a double date with Jeong-su and Young-ji, where Jun-seo continued to call Si-an "Ya" while directing her play during a pool game. Dex sarcastically labeled him a "coach" for his overbearing attitude.

Fans pointed out that Dex was visibly annoyed at how Jun-seo treated his date Si-an. His reactions, including a slight eye roll and blunt commentary, resonated with viewers who felt the same way.

"Lmao not Dex talking to Junseo in the same rude manner he talks to Sian. At that point, he was so done with the impolite way Junseo kept talking I love Dex's straightforward reactions so much, he doesn't hold back," one viewer of Single's Inferno commented.

"Not Dex ranting at Junseo cuz he (Jun-seo) just keeps eating and not paying any attention to Sian at all Dex was literally like "DUDE JUST STOP EATING"," said one netizen.

Meanwhile, Tae-hwan dominated his date with Ji-yeon by talking excessively about himself and his business, rarely asking about her or letting her speak. Ji-yeon later admitted in an interview that this behavior was not new. During their first date in episode 7 of Single's Inferno at the ice-skating rink, Tae-hwan skated ahead instead of guiding her, and at dinner, he continued eating and discussing himself while Ji-yeon shared.

In their second date in Single's Inferno episode 9, they went to swim, and instead of joining Ji-yeon in the water, Tae-hwan sat at the edge of the trim. When Ji-yeon finally asked if he wanted to know anything about her, he dismissed it, saying he would ask when he thought of something, before resuming his meal. Dex’s irritation was evident, and fans noticed his sharp glares and exasperated reactions.

Single's Inferno fans took to social media to praise Dex for being the only host who fully understood Ji-yeon’s frustration, with some even commenting that he looked intimidating when angry.

"I can feel dex's anger through my screen for tehwan like why are you treating jiyeon like that?? A beautiful girl should be treated like a queen and this goes the same to Sian, junseo should be treating her better," wrote a viewer of Single’s Inferno.

"The way Dex was mad that Tehwan just let Jiyeon swim in the pool alone, without joining her..Dex really liked Tehwan in the beginning but not anymore cuz he's not treating our girl right," posted one individual on X.

"Omg Dex looked so scary when he got hella pissed off at Tehwan's inattentive behaviour towards Jiyeon.. He was legit cursing with his eyes," read one comment on X.

"The way #Dex was the ONLY one who understood what Jiyeon wanted..Everyone was saying tht she was happy abt Tehwan choosing her despite her telling not to, but just like Dex said, she actually needed space to think abt everything bcuz of Tehwan's behaviours," said this X user.

Fans also highlighted Dex’s visible frustration over how the men treated their dates. His unfiltered reactions have further cemented his status as a fan-favorite Single's Inferno panelist on the show.

"#Dex was super annoyed at both Tehwan & Junseo throughout the ep cuz he hated how they treated the girls, one being rude & the other being inattentive. I love him for representing me cuz I felt the same!! But ngl he looked so scary when he's pissed off," added this netizen.

Single's Inferno heats up Netflix with new season

Netflix’s popular South Korean dating reality show Single's Inferno made its much-awaited return with season 4 on January 14, 2025. Combining romance, competition, and survival, the series follows singles as they navigate relationships while enduring the challenges of a remote island, all for a chance to escape to the lavish “Paradise” hotel.

The show features a panel of hosts, including model Hong Jin-kyung, actress Lee Da-hee, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, rapper Hanhae, and YouTuber Dex, whose engaging commentary enhances the viewing experience.

This season of Single's Inferno comprises 12 episodes, with 10 episodes already available for streaming. The final two episodes, 11 and 12, will premier on February 11, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

