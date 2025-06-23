7 psychological thrillers to watch if you liked ‘We Were Liars’

The Sinclairs in Prime Video's We Were Liars are what the world calls "American Royalty". But beneath the pomp, grandeur, and vacations at Beechwood Island off Massachusetts, the family harbors a secret that could destroy them all. When Cady Sinclair Eastman washes up ashore with no memory of what happened, she must figure out a way to piece together what happened over the summer.

Based on the book by E. Lockhart, We Were Liars features an ensemble cast, including Emily Alyn Lind, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Rahul Kohli, and Joseph Zada, among others. The family that "wants for nothing" finds itself wanting answers, and their closeness unravels.

For fans who enjoyed the gripping storyline with the backdrop of a picturesque seaside in We Were Liars, here are similar shows to binge.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. Mild spoilers for We Were Liars season 1 ahead.

Outer Banks, Gossip Girl, and other shows for fans of Prime Video's We Were Liars

1) The Perfect Couple (2024)

The cast of The Perfect Couple (Image via Netflix)

On the pristine shores of Nantucket, the rich and the famous Greer and Tag Winbury (Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber) welcome friends and family for the wedding of their son, Benji, and his bride, Amelia. What was set to be the party of the year soon turns horrific when a dead guest washes ashore. Now, the wedding guest list turns into a list of suspects.

We Were Liars and The Perfect Couple dive behind the persona that rich people put on for the public eye, and what happens in the quiet of their homes. Both shows are a jarring exploration of the secrets shrouded in opulence and the fractured relationships that lie beneath. The bottom line? The careless fun of being rich might be different from all that it's made out to be.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Cruel Summer (2021-2023)

Cruel Summer dissects social status and complicated friendships (Image via Prime Video)

At the bottom of the high school pecking order is Jeanette Turner. And on top, the popular Kate Wallis. But when Kate goes missing, Jeanette has the perfect opportunity to infiltrate her old life.

When Kate is found alive a year later, Jeanette has succeeded by taking her friends, her old boyfriend Jamie, and her social status. But things go south when Kate accuses Jeanette of witnessing her kidnapping but staying quiet.

A missing person returns to a place they call home and finds it riddled with secrets and traumatic memories. This is the common thread that runs delicately between We Were Liars and Cruel Summer. Both shows cater to audiences who love a good teen drama.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3) Elite (2018-2024)

The cast of the Spanish teen drama (Image via Netflix)

Welcome to Las Encinas in Spain, a prestigious institution where rich kids study. Scholarship kids Samuel, Nádia, and Christian step foot in the world of the elite and quickly realize they are out of their depth.

But classism wrapped in envy becomes the crux of their time there, and things spiral into a murder and a disappearance. How will they survive the social and financial hierarchy?

Trouble and secrets seem to follow the affluent in We Were Liars and Elite. The Spanish television show trains a microscope on the inner workings of the rich, their privileges, their psyche, and the consequences of their rash actions. Told through the entertaining premise of a teenage drama, the show's eight-season run makes it the perfect weekend binge.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Big Little Lies (2017-2019)

The cast of Big Little Lies (Image via JioHotstar)

Meet the "liars" of Monterey, California: Madeline, Celeste, Jane, Bonnie, and Renata. Stuck in a web of half-truths, murky secrets, and dangerous pasts, the five women get roped into a murder investigation after the victim (who isn't revealed till the season 1 finale) is found dead at their children's school fundraiser. How are they involved and why?

We Were Liars fans looking for a similarly dark and twisted psychological thriller drama will find themselves immersed in the murky undercurrents of Big Little Lies. Whether it's the star-studded cast or the shrouded mystery until the very last minute when things click into place, the storytelling is just the right kind of riveting.

Where to watch: HBO

5) Outer Banks (2020-present)

The cast of Outer Banks (Image via Netflix)

If We Were Liars was set in the world of Outer Banks, the Cadence and the Sinclairs would be the "Kooks", the rich seasonal residents of the coastal area fighting against the protagonists, the local, not-so-affluent "Pogues", AKA John B, Kiara, JJ, and Pope, on a quest to retrieve lost treasure. As the gang embarks on a journey, they test their friendship, loyalties, and love amidst it all.

The show has action, mystery, and a healthy dose of romance, all wrapped into one teen drama. Amidst the chaos and effervescence of youth, the show offers a look at the class divide and the consequences of one's actions. That must sound familiar to fans who loved We Were Liars.

Where to watch: Netflix

6) Gossip Girl (2007-2012)

The rich kids on the Upper East Side (Image via Netflix)

Status, wealth, and flashy papparazzi-worthy moments make up the world of Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) and her frenemy Serena Van der Woodsen (Blake Lively) at the Constance Billard School for Girls. Told through the eyes of an unidentifiable blogger named "Gossip Girl", fans are privy to every secret, scandal, and socially awkward moment in the Upper East Side.

While Gossip Girl might move away from the psychological thriller aspects of We Were Liars, it converges with the show's portrayal of the elite and the secrets they hold. Both shows are centered around affluent people and the consequences of their actions.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Broadchurch (2013-2017)

Tennant in Broadchurch (Image via Prime Video)

The idyllic and dreamy illusion of a seaside town in Dorset, England, is shattered when the body of an eleven-year-old named Danny Latimer washes ashore. When out-of-town Detective Inspector Alec Hardy (David Tennant) takes over the case from Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller (Olivia Coleman), frictions arise in the quest for answers.

Broadchurch weaves the story of a family's grief and helplessness in a time when media attention and suspicion run rampant in their small town. By shifting the perspective to narrate the story from the law enforcement's point of view, it shows a grim reality that although it differs from We Are Liars, it is similar in its premise.

Where to watch: Peacock/Prime Video

Fans of We Were Liars season 1 can also check out other psychological thriller shows like You, Sharp Objects, and Severance as they wait for news about We Were Liars season 2.

