Who won Too Hot to Handle: Spain? Details explored

Too Hot to Handle: Spain debuted on Netflix on June 13, 2025. The series documented the journey of singles who struggled to form emotional connections, limiting themselves to physical temptations only. However, at the virtual host, Lana's retreat, physical intimacy was off limits. Consequently, the contestants were encouraged to explore meaningful and sentimental connections.

Jose Buogo and Nerea Villanueva, whose chemistry was evident from the beginning, were declared the winners of Too Hot to Handle: Spain. The couple's chemistry and emotional growth earned them the €64,000 prize.

Jose and Nerea were pitted against Coco and Melani for the title of the winners. The remaining housemates were presented with the ultimate decision to vote and determine the winner of the series. Each voted for their favorite couple, and after the votes were tallied, Jose and Nerea were unanimously crowned the winners.

Jose and Nerea were overjoyed with the outcome and thanked their co-stars for believing in them.

"I'm still in shock" — Too Hot to Handle: Spain winner Jose makes his feelings known about winning the show

Sparks flew between Jose and Nerea right from the start of Too Hot to Handle: Spain. However, the initial attraction was purely physical. 33-year-old Jose, a private bodyguard, had never prioritized emotional connections, whereas 26-year-old Nerea refrained from commitment.

As the show progressed, their connection intensified. It became difficult after Lana imposed her rules, barring the Too Hot to Handle: Spain stars from engaging in any form of intimate activities.

Jose and Nerea, in particular, struggled to abide by the restrictions. They eventually succumbed to their temptations and impulsive decisions, rubbing many housemates the wrong way. By the end of the Netflix show, they became the couple with the most rule violations.

The Too Hot to Handle: Spain alums often scrutinized Jose and Nerea for depleting the prize fund by violating Lana's rules. However, the pair continued breaking the retreat's norms, as they prioritized their personal journey over the feelings of their co-stars.

In one episode of the series, the couple was granted a night alone, during which Jose and Nerea kissed, resulting in the loss of more money from the prize pot.

Although they were criticized by their housemates, Nerea was pleased by the experience because it helped her realize that she was emotionally drawn toward Jose. Similarly, Jose discovered that he was compatible with Nerea and could spend hours talking to her.

In contrast, the pair was able to retrieve a portion of the money by following the guidelines during another night alone.

Even when a new contestant, Fatima, entered the retreat and went on a date with Jose, it could not hamper the connection between Jose and Nerea.

Based on their emotional growth in the series, the Too Hot to Handle: Spain couple was declared two of the four finalists. Their co-stars noticed Jose and Nerea's chemistry and unanimously voted in favor of their victory. Jose was pleasantly surprised by the outcome, as he said:

"Honestly, I don't believe it. I'm still in shock."

While sharing her feelings, Nerea stated that she wanted to give the prize money to her mother so she could buy a house. Jose agreed with her plan and suggested they take a family trip later. He then credited the victory to Nerea, saying it would not have been possible if it were not for her.

Runner-up Melani congratulated the winning couple, saying she was "thrilled" for them. The Too Hot to Handle: Spain star praised them for showing a connection that went "far beyond."

In the closing segment of the episode, Nerea reflected on her win, saying:

"We lost it [money], we got it back. And here I am taking it with me, ka-ching, ka-ching, ka-ching."

Too Hot to Handle: Spain is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.

