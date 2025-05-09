Too Hot To Handle Italy Season 1 trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

The newest addition to the Too Hot to Handle series is Too Hot to Handle: Italy season 1, where Italian singles bring their own heat to the show. Since its 2020 debut, the franchise has expanded to six main seasons and several international spin-offs, including versions in Mexico, Brazil, and Germany, which recently wrapped up its second season.

In each version, a group of attractive singles heads to a tropical paradise expecting a romantic adventure. But they’re surprised to learn they must avoid any physical contact to win a $100,000 prize. Guided by Lana, a virtual assistant, they face the challenge of building deeper emotional connections while sticking to the rules.

Too Hot To Handle: Italy season 1 will stream only on Netflix starting May 9, 2025. Contestants must resist physical temptation and control their emotions to win €100,000. The show will follow the same format and rules as before. Netflix released the trailer on YouTube on March 15, 2025.

3 big moments from the Too Hot To Handle: Italy trailer

1) All new faces

The Italian edition will bring together a group of stunning individuals who are eager to experience the excitement of it all, much like the original Too Hot To Handle. The show will feature 10 contestants, who will initially arrive at the resort anticipating an unending amount of fun and freedom, but they will quickly learn that there are some important rules in place.

The trailer shows the cast groaning when Lana is revealed, discovering the limits and restrictions of reality. When the show debuts, it will be intriguing to see how this bunch of Italians in their 20s and 30s cope with the heat.

The cast members should avoid kissing and foreplay, as well as any form of self-gratification. Any physical contact between Too Hot To Handle: Italy cast members puts the entire group at risk of losing the large cash prize, which adds to the drama.

2) A special host

In this first Italian edition, a special visitor, Fred De Palma, with all of his charm and enthusiasm, will be guiding the participants on their voyage of temptations and self-control. He will serve as the group's host and mentor for those who are unable to resist the call of desire.

Fred is an Italian rapper and singer and will work together with the legendary Lana. The trailer promises to create an atmosphere that is impossible to ignore. The breathtaking Italian scenery is truly revolutionary.

"Is that Fred De Palma?" one contestant exclaims as Fred enters the villa.

3) The struggle

The contestants already seem to be struggling to keep their hands to themselves. One contestant is fighting her battles, saying she can't decide to choose between sex and money.

The trailer shows fans stunning views of a sun-drenched paradise with gorgeous sand, blue oceans, and many attractive singles eager to socialize, and they're finding it difficult to keep it PG.

But to win the prize money, there should be no self-gratification and no kissing or foreplay between the cast members. The drama will be heightened by the fact that any physical contact between the cast members could result in the group as a whole losing the large financial prize.

Watch Too Hot To Handle: Italy only on Netflix starting on May 9, 2025.

