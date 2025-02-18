"I just love breaking rules" — Too Hot to Handle: Germany star Fabian on kissing Cassy

On February 18, 2025, the second installment of Too Hot to Handle: Germany premiered on Netflix with all eight episodes. It saw the participants try to take on Lana's strict rules against physical intimacy, but not everyone was successful at keeping their temptations at bay. Among them was Fabian, who not only got intimate with his partner, Tanina but also kissed co-star Cassy the same day.

Episode 2, titled A Move Against the Rules, saw Fabian grow closer to Cassy and eventually kiss her, violating the norms of the AI hostess, Lana. While speaking to the cameras, he said:

"I just love breaking the rules. I get a kick out of it."

Cassy and Fabian's encounter disappointed Tanina, who had already formed an intimate connection with the male cast member. When Lana exposed the event to the group, Tanina criticized the Too Hot to Handle: Germany star for exploring his chances with another co-star without letting her know.

Brenda, the self-proclaimed "s*x police," was equally critical of Fabian since his kiss cost the group €6,000 from the prize fund of €200,000.

"I just can't control myself around that man" — Too Hot to Handle: Germany star Cassy comments on violating the rules

During a conversation with Laurenz, Fabian confessed he was "low-key" attracted to Cassy, despite his chemistry with Tanina. While speaking to the Too Hot to Handle: Germany cameras, Fabian said Cassy's eyes drove him "crazy" and complimented her, saying she was "definitely hot."

"I'm definitely gonna hook up with her later," he added.

During a confessional, Cassy admitted she was attracted to Fabian and hoped Lana was not there to monitor their moves. When she left the gym and entered the bathroom, Fabian followed her and ended up kissing her.

While reflecting on her actions, Cassy said:

"I'm so sorry, Lana. I just can't control myself around that man."

Right after the kiss, Lana summoned the Too Hot to Handle: Germany participants to the Palapa to discuss their rule violations. Hearing that, Cassy realized Lana was going to expose them.

However, before Cassy's kiss was addressed, Lana revealed Fabian and Tanina got intimate during the night and consequently lost the group €20,000. The AI hostess then drew everyone's attention to Cassy and Fabian's kiss and fined them €6,000 for it. Tanina was upset by the disclosure and called Fabian an "a**hole."

"We sleep in a bed together, we break rules together, and then he kisses another girl? I'm just shocked," Tanina said.

Fabian defended himself, saying it was "spontaneous" and "'happened during the day." Despite his explanations, his co-stars were unimpressed by his behavior. After adding all the fines, the cast's prize fund was reduced to €173,000.

Lana gave Fabian a chance to redeem himself and prove that he could keep himself from giving into his temptations. All he had to do was go on a date and show that he had control over his "s*xual desire" and was interested in forming meaningful and long-term relationships.

Another segment of the Too Hot to Handle: Germany episode saw Cassy apologize to Tanina for kissing Fabian. Although Cassy accepted the apology, she was still upset about it.

During his date with Tanina, Fabian apologized for being an "idiot" and hurting her feelings. He revealed that he struggled to form emotional connections because he feared getting hurt. Tanina urged him to rework himself and prove that he was a changed man with his behavior. Elsewhere, Cassy caught Lennert's attention, leading him to call things off with Jasmina to explore his chances with Cassy.

Too Hot to Handle: Germany season 2 can be streamed exclusively on Netflix.

